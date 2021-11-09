Why you should keep waiting for a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday

It’s not yet mid-November, but early Black Friday deals are already underway. However, right now in all honesty, Nintendo Switch console savings are limited.

If you’re after a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite deal this Black Friday, you won’t be the only one. According to official figures from Nintendo, an almighty 78 million consoles have been sold across the globe as of January 2021. Last year, the Nintendo Switch was one of the most googled products for Black Friday globally.

Our tech experts believe that retailers may hold back some Nintendo Switch stock for later in November, but high demand may prevent retailers from dropping prices too low. If PS5 stock is anything to go on – gamers may still happily pay full price. Nintendo Switch bundles always sell out fast, but if you can, we advise waiting a little longer for better discounts.

Here are the limited Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals we’ve found so far in the early Black Friday sales, along with tips for shopping for a Switch this sales season.

Top tips for shopping for a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday The new RRP for the Nintendo Switch is £259.99 (as priced on Nintendo’s own store), so be wary of retailers quoting a £20 discount on the old RRP. Be patient if you can be. While current Nintendo Switch deals are limited and although we can’t guarantee future discounts, the console is one of the most popular products for Black Friday, so it’s worth waiting until later in November if you can. Know the difference between the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite. Decide if you want to pay extra for the OLED model. In our gaming editor Rob Leane’s Nintendo Switch OLED review, he suggests the OLED is worth it for those who will use the Switch in handheld mode. Yet, if you mostly intend to use your Switch docked, he advises holding onto that extra cash. Make the most of Black Friday gaming deals for all your Switch accessories. We’re seeing a 51% price drop on this SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch memory card, for example.

Right now, we’re seeing modest discounts across both the standalone Nintendo Switch as well as a few bundles too. Given the limited price drops, we expect to see stronger Switch deals later in November. Again, do the maths and be wary of retailers still using the new Nintendo Switch RRP as a price drop.

The Lite is a slightly cheaper on-the-go model which is more suited to individual play, versus the original Switch which is geared up for multiplayer. The RRP of the Nintendo Switch Lite is £199.99.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday

Since its official release in October, the Nintendo Switch OLED has proved immensely popular. This, combined with ongoing stock shortages across tech, gaming and toys, means that the handheld console has been a little tricky to get hold of.

Retailers will be holding back stock, though, so there’s no need to panic too much at this stage. We expect the console will come back into stock as the Black Friday sales kick up another level in mid-November – with Nintendo Switch OLED bundles a possibility.

Not sure if the upgrade is worth it? Read our gaming editor’s expert opinion in our Nintendo Switch OLED review.

Retailers who are likely to have Nintendo Switch OLED deals include:

Will there be decent Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2021?

Yes! Okay, we can’t say that with absolute certainty, but of all the gaming deals you’ll likely see come this month, it will be Switches that are among the most prominent.

For an idea of what to expect, let’s look to last year. During Black Friday 2020, we saw a discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Animal Crossing New Horizons + NSO 3 months bundle, which was reduced from £243.99 to £209.99 at Amazon. There was also a price drop at Very on the Nintendo Switch Neon 1.1 Console with Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which fell from £379.99 to £339.99.

Interestingly, there were also some great deals from phone networks, offering Switch giveaways with certain handsets. For example, Carphone Warehouse was offering the console along with a few iPhone SE contracts, while Virgin Media did much the same with the Huawei P30 Lite (no longer available).

We are, however, still waiting for many networks to launch their Black Friday phone deals for 2021.

