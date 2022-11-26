When picking up a gaming chair, it's important to consider the support and features it offers. Of course, this varies from brand to brand and model to model, but this selection of chairs all offer the latest mod-cons and a comfortable, supportive seating position.

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, then Black Friday is a great time to do so. With discounts on some of the biggest and best brands, there are tempting bargains to be had. Here's our guide to the best deals available today.

Check out our favourite deals below, as selected by the RadioTimes.com tech and gaming team.

Looking for more Black Friday gaming deals? Take a look at our recommendations on the best Black Friday FIFA 23 deals and Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals at a glance

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals from UK retailers today

SIHOO Ergonomic Gaming Chair | £299.99 £239.99 (save £60 or 20%) at Amazon

This SIHOO gaming chair offers supportive arm and headrests, lumbar support and a comfortable seating position that's ideal for long or short gaming sessions.

Now, you can save 20% on Amazon in the Black Friday sales.

SIHOO Ergonomic Gaming Chair | £299.99 £239.99 (save £60 or 20%) at Amazon

Nacon Sony licensed gaming chair | £115.99 £109.99 (save £5 or 4%) at GAME

If you're a PlayStation fan — maybe you even picked up a Black Friday PS5 deal — then this is the perfect gaming chair for you.

Carrying the iconic Sony PlayStation logo, it's the perfect chair to complete a PlayStation gaming set-up.

Now, it's just £109.99 in the Black Friday sales.

Nacon Sony licensed gaming chair | £115.99 £109.99 (save £5 or 4%) at GAME

No Fear office gaming chair | £89.99 at GAME

This No Fear branded gaming has an appealing design with blue detailing and an embroidered No Fear logo.

The back and armrests are fully adjustable for your comfort and the chair is ideal for long, intense gaming sessions, offering lumbar support and a comfortable seating position.

No Fear office gaming chair | £89.99 at GAME

X Rocker Chimera 2.0 Gaming Chair | £49.99 £29.99 (save £20 or 40%) at Argos

Looking for a more affordable option? Enter the X Rocker Chimera 2.0.

This smaller gaming chair sits on the ground, offering a lower position that's ideal for console gaming in front of a TV, rather than PC gaming in front of a monitor.

It's also got a stereo audio system built-in to the headrest to make your games even more immersive!

Right now, it's just £29.99 in the Black Friday sales at Argos.

X Rocker Chimera 2.0 Gaming Chair | £49.99 £29.99 (save £20 or 40%) at Argos

X Rocker Alpha eSports Ergonomic Office Gaming Chair | £160 £125 (save £35 or 28%) at Argos

Another entry from X Rocker, this gaming chair is a more traditional, upright chair that can also double as a brilliant office chair. It's got lumbar support and a comfortable seating position that's perfect for work or play.

Right now, you can save 28% at Argos in the Black Friday sales.

X Rocker Alpha eSports Ergonomic Office Gaming Chair | £160 £125 (save £35 or 28%) at Argos

anda seaT Jungle 2 Gaming Chair | £300 £219.99 (save £80 or 26%) at John Lewis

This premium anda seaT Jungle 2 Gaming Chair is a more upmarket option that delivers extreme comfort and a multipurpose seat that's ideal for both the home office and gaming room.

The chair uses memory foam to mould to your body, plus lumbar support, armrests and a retractable footrest. It can also fully recline for a more relaxed seating position.

Right now, John Lewis has knocked £80 off the price for Black Friday! Grab one while you can.

anda seaT Jungle 2 Gaming Chair | £300 £219.99 (save £80 or 26%) at John Lewis

Advertisement

Looking for more news, deals and product reviews? Head over to our Technology section or take a look at our Virgin Media offers page.