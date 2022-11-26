Best Black Friday gaming chair deals 2022: latest offers to upgrade your gaming setup
Black Friday sales in the UK are the ideal time to spend a little money to upgrade your gaming setup so here are the best gaming chair deals from UK retailers this weekend.
If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, then Black Friday is a great time to do so. With discounts on some of the biggest and best brands, there are tempting bargains to be had. Here's our guide to the best deals available today.
When picking up a gaming chair, it's important to consider the support and features it offers. Of course, this varies from brand to brand and model to model, but this selection of chairs all offer the latest mod-cons and a comfortable, supportive seating position.
Check out our favourite deals below, as selected by the RadioTimes.com tech and gaming team.
Best Black Friday gaming chair deals at a glance
- No Fear office gaming chair | £89.99 at GAME
- X Rocker Chimera 2.0 Gaming Chair |
£49.99£29.99 (save £20 or 40%) at Argos
- X Rocker Alpha eSports Ergonomic Office Gaming Chair |
£160£125 (save £35 or 28%) at Argos
- anda seaT Jungle 2 Gaming Chair |
£300£219.99 (save £80 or 26%) at John Lewis
Best Black Friday gaming chair deals from UK retailers today
SIHOO Ergonomic Gaming Chair |
£299.99 £239.99 (save £60 or 20%) at Amazon
This SIHOO gaming chair offers supportive arm and headrests, lumbar support and a comfortable seating position that's ideal for long or short gaming sessions.
Now, you can save 20% on Amazon in the Black Friday sales.
Nacon Sony licensed gaming chair |
£115.99 £109.99 (save £5 or 4%) at GAME
If you're a PlayStation fan — maybe you even picked up a Black Friday PS5 deal — then this is the perfect gaming chair for you.
Carrying the iconic Sony PlayStation logo, it's the perfect chair to complete a PlayStation gaming set-up.
Now, it's just £109.99 in the Black Friday sales.
No Fear office gaming chair | £89.99 at GAME
This No Fear branded gaming has an appealing design with blue detailing and an embroidered No Fear logo.
The back and armrests are fully adjustable for your comfort and the chair is ideal for long, intense gaming sessions, offering lumbar support and a comfortable seating position.
Looking for a more affordable option? Enter the X Rocker Chimera 2.0.
This smaller gaming chair sits on the ground, offering a lower position that's ideal for console gaming in front of a TV, rather than PC gaming in front of a monitor.
It's also got a stereo audio system built-in to the headrest to make your games even more immersive!
Right now, it's just £29.99 in the Black Friday sales at Argos.
Another entry from X Rocker, this gaming chair is a more traditional, upright chair that can also double as a brilliant office chair. It's got lumbar support and a comfortable seating position that's perfect for work or play.
Right now, you can save 28% at Argos in the Black Friday sales.
This premium anda seaT Jungle 2 Gaming Chair is a more upmarket option that delivers extreme comfort and a multipurpose seat that's ideal for both the home office and gaming room.
The chair uses memory foam to mould to your body, plus lumbar support, armrests and a retractable footrest. It can also fully recline for a more relaxed seating position.
Right now, John Lewis has knocked £80 off the price for Black Friday! Grab one while you can.
