Argos Black Friday 2021 deals: how to find the best offers

Black Friday 2021 is edging closer, and it’s a hugely exciting time of year for anyone looking to bag a bargain. Argos is always a key retailer in the Black Friday mix, so we’re going to be keeping a close eye on the deals they offer up this year and keeping you updated with all the best opportunities to bag a bargain. Watch this space for the best Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals.

Interest in Black Friday grew by 7% in the UK between the 2019 and 2020 events, according to search data compiled by SEMrush. This year we can expect an even bigger event and further growth in interest, as the pandemic continues to shift shoppers to online, rather than in-store, purchases. However, with COVID restrictions lifted, we may see more balance between online and in-person purchases than we did last year.

During last year’s sales, smart TVs, laptops, audio equipment, and phones were among the top categories searched for online by UK consumers, according to SEMrush data. All of these categories are available from Argos and, historically, we’ve found them to be a decent provider of Black Friday savings.

Those of you with your eyes on the newly revealed iPhone 13, or high demand products such as the PS5, shouldn’t get too excited. These items are too new and in too high demand to experience a Black Friday price slash. However, competing products and previous generation offerings will see big discounts during this sale season.

If you are still on the hunt for Sony’s PS5, head over to our dedicated PS5 stock updates page

For example, we’re expecting some tempting Black Friday iPhone deals during Black Friday 2021, so if you’re looking to bag an Apple phone, but don’t need the very latest model, then stay tuned.

When does the Argos Black Friday sale start?

This year Black Friday take place on Friday 26th November, while Cyber Monday 2021 follows shortly after, on Monday 29th November.

It’s worth noting that many retailers start their deals before the official sale dates to attract potential customers to their site for the duration of the sales. So it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled before Black Friday arrives to see if Argos is one of them.

What Argos Black Friday deals can you expect in 2021?

With the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders open and the new console headed our way in October, we imagine there could be some tasty price cuts on previous iterations of Nintendo’s versatile console. Equally, it’s a great time to pick up some discounted games for the Switch or whichever games platform you use.

By the same token, Apple’s slew of new product announcements – including the iPhone 13 – is likely to mean that some retailers offer great deals on the iPhone 12. Stay tuned to our Black Friday iPhone deals page to find out.

Argos Black Friday 2021: top tips to find a deal

Argos encourages potential customers to add items to their wishlist and sign up for email alerts. This is a great way to get some early warning on any big deals the retailer drops over the sales period, but remember not to become too fixated on one particular retailer. Shopping around is often the best way to get a Black Friday bargain!

If you’re confident that Argos are likely to have a deal on a product you’re looking for, it may help set up an Argos account if you don’t already have one. This will mean that, come Black Friday, you’ll be able to check out faster and not be pipped at the post for in-demand items.

We must emphasise, though – shop around! It’s the best way to get Black Friday deals. Take a look at some of our other Black Friday pages below for a slightly wider view.

What were the best Argos deals last year?

Last year saw Argos offer savings across a huge range of consumer tech items. There was a £100 saving on Samsung 55-inch Ultra HD TVs, £200 off 65-inch Samsung TVs – down to £1199 – and a whopping 50% off Razer gaming peripherals.

Elsewhere on the site, Now TV sticks were available for just £19.99, there was £100 off Samsung Galaxy 42mm smartwatches and Google Nest Mini smart speakers for just £24.

As you can see, Argos offers discounts across a wide range of product categories that stretches well beyond the examples given here to the rest of the tech section and across the whole site, including discounts on clothes, home appliances and much more.

For those of you with Christmas presents in mind for young relatives, Argos also typically offers fantastic discounts on its wide range of toys. For example, last year’s deals saw the site knock £20 off the Lego City Space Rocket set, down from £90 to £70. Elsewhere there were discounts on more popular products, including Frozen, Toy Story and Peppa Pig toys. We’re likely to see similar deals this year.

Best Argos deals right now

Right now, Argos is offering their “lowest price ever” on the HP 11.6-inch Celeron Chromebook. It’s a fairly basic machine, but at £129.99, it’s a real bargain and could suit students returning to university or others who only require the PC for lighter tasks, such as word processing and web surfing.

If you need a little more power, there’s a new lower price on the 14-inch ASUS Flip C433 2-in-1 Chromebook. For more detailed laptop buying advice, check out our detailed best budget laptop guide.

Also, on the site, there’s £150 off the Samsung 55 Inch QE55Q60A Smart QLED 4K UHD TV and £20 off Nintendo Switch – now £259.99 – though we expect this to dip even lower on Black Friday!

Right now, these deals aren’t anything to write home about. But it won’t be long until the Black Friday sales season starts kicking in. We’ll be regularly updating this page – and the wider site – to keep you up to speed with the best deals to be had during Black Friday 2021.

