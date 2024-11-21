Last Black Friday, the biggest saving we saw was on the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023), which had a £447 discount, taking the price from £2,699 to £2,221.60. Other stand out MacBook Black Friday 2023 deals included the £200 saving on the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch and Apple iMac 4.5K (2021).

As we've already mentioned in our Does Apple do Black Friday? guide, it's unlikely Apple will run discounts on its own products this Black Friday. So, we've searched other reputable UK retailers like Currys, Very, JD Williams, and John Lewis. This year, we've tracked down a whole host of fantastic deals from these stores, like the best AirPods Black Friday deals and iPad Black Friday deals.

Now, we've turned our attention to the Apple MacBook, with Amazon boasting its lowest ever price for the MacBook Air at £919 (for the 13-inch) and £1,099 (for the 15-inch). Let's take a look.

What UK retailers have MacBook Black Friday deals?

At the time of writing (Thursday 21st November), we've seen Apple MacBook Black Friday deals at the following retailers:

Best MacBook Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best Apple MacBook Black Friday offers 2024

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024) | £999 £919

Amazon

What's the deal: You can currently save £80 (or 8%) on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024), taking the price from £999 to £919.

Why we chose it: It's music to the Technology team's ears when we see a new model, such as the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024), get discounted in the Black Friday sales, as this honour is usually bestowed on older models. This year, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch devices are discounted to Amazon's lowest-ever price.

Buy Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024) for £999 £919 (save £80 or 8%) at Amazon

You can also save on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024) at other retailers such as AO.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) | £1,199 £1,099

Amazon

What's the deal: At the time of writing, you can save £100 (or 8%) on the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024), with the price dropping to £1,099 from the RRP of £1,199.

Why we chose it: As well as the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch being at Amazon's lowest-ever price this Black Friday, you can also make use of free returns and free delivery if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Buy Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) for £1,199 £1,099 (save £100 or 8%) at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) | £996 £849

Currys

What's the deal: Currys has penned this offer as an 'Epic Deal', and we'd be inclined to agree. For a limited time only this Black Friday, you can get the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch for £849 instead of £996, saving you £147.

Why we chose it: As it's built around the M2 chip, we like the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) for its improved CPU and GPU, making it 1.4x faster than the MacBook Air M1, all while using less power than its predecessor.

Buy Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) for £996 £849 (save £147 or 15%) at Currys

You can also buy the 2022 Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch at John Lewis for £799.

Buy Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) for £899 £799 (save £100 or 11%) at John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2024) | £2,899 £2,629.97

John Lewis

What's the deal: In the market for an Apple MacBook Pro? The 2024 16-inch version is discounted from £2,899 to £2,629, saving you £269.03 at John Lewis.

Why we chose it: We like this deal at John Lewis, not only for its fantastic almost £270 discount, but for the bundle deals the UK retailer offers; you can save £20 on Microsoft 365 Personal when bought with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2024), simply apply the promo code OFFICE365 at checkout, and free next day delivery when you apply the promo code APPLENEXTDAY at checkout.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2024) for £2,899 £2,629.97 (save £269.03 or 9%) at John Lewis

You can also get the smaller 24GB RAM version at John Lewis, too.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2024) for £2,499 £2,279.99 (save £219.03 or 9%) at John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024) | £3,199 £2,899.97

John Lewis

What's the deal: Save £299.03 on the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024), as the price has been dropped from £3,199 to £2,899.97.

Why we chose it: As well as saving £20 on Microsoft 365 Personal and free next day delivery, you can get three months free Apple services: Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024) for £3,199 £2,899.97 (£299.03 or 9%) at John Lewis

Best refurbished MacBook Black Friday deals for even bigger savings

There are so many ways to save money when buying a laptop, such as buying second-hand or choosing an older model. This Black Friday, we've found some top refurbished MacBook deals for you to sink your teeth into.

Refurbished Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) | £1,299 £1,065

Back Market

What's the deal: This Black Friday, you can get the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch for £1,065 instead of £1,299, and that's before you trade-in your old device. You can see an offer from a professional refurbisher in about two-minutes, and secure this MacBook Air for even less.

Why we chose it: We like Back Market as the refurbisher site tells you which condition its devices are in: Fair, Good, and Excellent. Luckily for you, the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) is 'Excellent'.

Buy Refurbished Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) for £1,299 £1,065 (save £234 or 18%) at Back Market

Refurbished MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) | £1,599 £840

Back Market

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can bag the refurbished MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) for £840 instead of £1,599, saving you a huge £759, and that's before trade-in!

Why we chose it: Buying a refurbished item is the perfect way to get the exact item you want for even less, particularly as all MacBooks are thoroughly checked before selling.

Buy Refurbished MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) for £1,599 £840 (save £759 or 47%) at Back Market

