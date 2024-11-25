Tracking devices are hugely popular among travellers who like to have the peace of mind of knowing where their luggage is at all times. You can pop the AirTags in your handbag, suitcase, wallet or pocket, and then track the device as it moves in real-time. Nifty, right?

Apple AirTags use Bluetooth and GPS to relay the location of your chosen item back to your smartphone, laptop and tablet with pretty much pinpoint accuracy.

The RadioTimes.com Technology team have kept an ear to the ground when it comes to Apple Black Friday deals this year; from Black Friday Apple MacBook deals and Black Friday Apple Watch deals to Black Friday Apple iPad deals and iPhones in our Black Friday smartphone deals guide, we've seen some great offers so far.

As you probably know, it's rare Apple itself promotes savings on its site, but plenty of other UK retailers do. This 29% off Apple AirTag deal comes from UK retailer Amazon, and it's the best we've seen so far this November. Let's check it out.

Buy Apple AirTag (4 pack) for £119 £84 (save £35 or 29%) at Amazon

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jump to:

What is the Apple AirTag Black Friday deal?

Amazon

For a limited time only this Black Friday, you can save 29% or £35 on not one, not two, but four Apple AirTags – taking the price from £119 to £84.

This offer at Amazon comes with free delivery and free returns, too.

We like the Apple AirTags at RadioTimes.com as you can keep track of all of your items with a simple one-tap set-up. If your lost item if further away, don't fear, you can find it wit the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the 'Find My' network.

Buy Apple AirTag (4 pack) for £119 £84 (save £35 or 29%) at Amazon

How long is the Apple AirTag Black Friday discount on sale for?

This Amazon Apple AirTag (4 pack) offer is penned as a 'Black Friday Deal', so we can assume that this offer will continue until at least Friday 29th November, or potentially until the following Monday. However, this is dependent on stock so if the deal proves popular, there is a chance it'll sell out before then.

Cyber Monday (on Monday 2nd December) is traditionally the time when customers can save money on technology items, with the biggest discounts happening across smartphones, headphones and computers.

Buy Apple AirTag (4 pack) for £119 £84 (save £35 or 29%) at Amazon

What other UK retailers have Apple AirTag Black Friday deals?

As well as Amazon, these are the other UK retailers we've spotted selling the Apple AirTag (4 pack):

Advertisement

For even more fantastic savings, be sure to check out our Black Friday Kindle deals and Black Friday TV deals.