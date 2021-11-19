Britbox is now 99p per month with this Amazon Prime Channels Black Friday deal
Sign up to selected Amazon Prime Video Channels for just 99p per month with this just launched Black Friday deal.
Amazon has just delivered another brilliant Black Friday deal. You may be more familiar with Amazon’s offers on tech and gifts, but during Black Friday, we’ve come to expect price drops on Amazon’s other services. Right now, you can sign up for selected Amazon Prime Video Channels for 99p per month for three months.
If you are familiar with the wealth of content that Prime Video has to offer, you’ll likely have seen a selection of channels that have even more material on there to while away the hours. But with so many channels to choose from, all with their own cost attached, you would be forgiven for not trying them out yet.
This excellent value offer follows another 99p deal from the retailer. Right now, you can also sign up for Audible, Amazon’s audiobook service, for 99p for three months.
Sign up to Amazon Prime Video Channels for just 99p per month for 3 months
As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, they’ve just brought back a fantastic discount on their Prime Video Channels service. This is part of their wider Prime Video offering, which you’ll need a subscription for in order to access this deal.
Normally, to watch Amazon Prime Video Channels, you’ll pay for your Prime membership (£7.99 per month), plus your subscription to your chosen channel. This deal offers a 99p per month subscription for one of the included Prime Video Channels, which lasts three months. For example, if you were to choose Britbox, which usually costs £5.99 per month, you’d be saving £15 over three months.
What can you watch on Prime Video Channels?
BritBox, Shudder, Acorn TV, BFI Player, Sundance Now, Hallmark TV and MUBI are the channels that are part of this deal. When we last wrote about a similar offer from Amazon, BritBox wasn’t included, so we’re particularly excited about the 99p offer on this channel.
Don’t miss Britbox for 99p
Settle in for a boxset binge with Britbox. There’s a huge range of British comedies and dramas, as well as Britbox originals and exclusives. Settle in for the familiar comforts of Vera, Friday Night Dinner and The Durrells, or have a laugh with the classics The Vicar of Dibley and Only Fools and Horses. You can also enjoy brand new episodes of Spitting Image.
Acorn TV has a mix of originals such as London Kills and Queens of Mystery and older shows including Balthazar and Public Enemies.
Shudder is a channel dedicated to horror, while Sundance Now is home to must-watch dramas and comedies. Hallmark TV is great for fans of romantic comedies (especially feel-good festive films), while MUBI and the BFI player are your go-to for critically acclaimed films.
Don’t forget; you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime first, too.
How do Prime Video channels work?
- Sign up for Amazon Prime if you’re not already a subscriber
- Sign up for your selected Amazon Prime Video Channel
Once you have signed up, you just explore the content as you would anything else on Prime Video. What you are watching gets added to your ‘watch next’ list alongside the Prime Video shows and films, and it tracks your viewing just like normal. Amazon charges you monthly for the subscription, and it really is that simple – subscribe and watch straight away with ease! Read our Amazon Prime Video guide for more information. After three months, your channel subscription will renew at the normal monthly cost. Amazon Prime costs £7.99 per month.
What else is on sale for Black Friday at Amazon?
Today Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday Week sale, dropping prices on hundreds upon hundreds of products. Here’s a taster of what’s on offer. For more, head to our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.
- AirPods Pro (2021) with MagSafe charging case |
£239£199 (Save £40 or 17%)
- Kindle Paperwhite |
£149.99£79.99 (save £70 or 47%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max |
£54.99£36.99 (£18 or 33%)
- Fitbit Versa 2 |
£149.99£99 (Save £50.99 or 34%)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds |
£279£186.99 (save £92.01 or 33%)
- Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch earbuds |
£119.95£79.95 (save £40 or 33%)
- Bose Noise Cancelling 700 |
£349.95£260 (save £89.95 or 26%)
- Fitbit Versa 3 in Pink/Clay |
£199.99£167.44 (save £32.55 or 16%)
- Apple MagSafe wireless charger |
£32.50£26.59 (save £5.91 or 17%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live |
£179.00£69 (save £110 or 61%)
- LG 43-inc UP77006LB 4K TV |
£499.99£369 (save £130.99 or 26%)
- LG Tone Free FN6 earbuds |
£149.99 £89£69.99 (save £80 or 53%)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X headset |
£59.99£35.99 (save £24 or 40%)
- Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone |
£269£214 (save £55 or 20%)
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (PS5) |
£54.99£39.99 (save £15 or 27%)
