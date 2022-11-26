Have you ever visited Amazon's Movers and Shakers list? It represents their biggest 'gainers' in sales rank during the past day. To represent the products which have seen huge demand thanks to Black Friday, we've found all the products registering quadruple-digit percentage growth in sales rank.

Black Friday is one of the biggest sales events of the year. While there are often predictable categories that see high demand, such as Black Friday TV deals , it's always fascinating to dig out the unexpected Black Friday trends.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone has seen a whopping 3,691 per cent increase, moving from a sales rank of 3,147 to 83. A £50 price drop probably has something to do with that.

Below, you'll find products which have soared in interest thanks to Black Friday deals.

What is Amazon sales rank?

Wondering what Amazon sales rank means? Put simply, it plays a part in Amazon's algorithm and determines how popular one product is to another in the same category. The number of sales likely influences sales rank, although there's debate over the time period that sales are considered to influence the rank.

Amazon sales rank updates every hour, so the percentages below may well have changed since the time of writing - that's how 'live' these Movers and Shakers are!

Biggest Movers and Shakers on Amazon this Black Friday

Google Nest WiFi Router | £149 £88.99 (save £60.01 or 40%)

Increased by 3,316 per cent, moving from sales rank 3,451 to sales rank 101

Whether it's for streaming your favourite shows or for your home office set-up, reliable WiFi coverage around your home is a must. This router from Google Nest is seeing a chunky 40 per cent price drop this Black Friday and includes Google Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone | £179 £129 (save £50 or 28%)

Increased by 3,691 per cent, moving from sales rank 3,157 to sales rank 83

This Samsung Galaxy smartphone has made up some impressive ground during the Black Friday sales. But why has this budget phone been so popular with shoppers? We'd say that the two-day battery life, 50MP main camera and 6.6-inch main screen are all big considerations, plus it's still fairly new, being released earlier in 2022.

Canupdog WiFi photo frame | £109.99 £87.99 (save £22 or 20%)

Increased by 1,010 per cent, moving from sales rank 2,110 to sales rank 190

This digital frame reached sales rank 190 in the Electronics category, but it actually boasts the top bestseller spot within the Digital Frames subcategory. Why are so many people putting this particular model in their baskets? It may be because it's a solid Christmas gifting option with 16GB storage, a HD touchscreen and a 24-month warranty.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian bundle | £104.98 £63.99 (save £40.99 or 39%)

Increased by 1,743 per cent, moving from sales rank 553 to sales rank 30

LEGO is always popular on Black Friday. That's a given. But we'd suggest that this particular LEGO Star Wars combination is placing high on Christmas lists thanks to the new N-1 Starfighter ship featured in The Book of Boba Fett. Being a bundle, you get more bang for your buck, too.

There are plenty more products seeing huge gains thanks to Black Friday, plus plenty of others that have been steadily trending in the lead-up to the deals event. Another way to look at what's in demand on Amazon is to head to the Most Wished For section. Unsurprisingly, air fryers feature within the Most Wished For items for the Home and Kitchen category.

Tips for getting a good deal on Amazon

Check prices on CamelCamelCamel. This nifty tool helps you check prices over time for all Amazon products. For example, the Google Nest WiFi Router we shared as a Mover and Shaker above is currently the cheapest it's ever been. Good to know.

Follow the advice of money-saving expert Martin Lewis, who says: "If you were going to buy it anyway and it is half price, you've saved 50 per cent. If you weren't going to buy it, but do 'cos it's half price, you've wasted 100 per cent."

For more deals this Black Friday weekend, don't miss our Black Friday holidays 2023 round-up.