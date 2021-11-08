Amazon launch Black Friday sale with cheapest ever Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon takes the run-up to Christmas very seriously with big discounts across tech, toys and gaming, and it seems like Black Friday 2021 is no different.

The Early Black Friday deals, as Amazon is calling them, went live this morning (Monday 8th November) and span across TVs, speakers and smart home tech, with plenty of offers on home appliances, robot vacuum cleaners and toys also available.

So far, the best Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve seen include a huge £300 off a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV (now £649) and 71% off the Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush, which is now just £79.99.

As expected with any Amazon sale, there are also some great savings on Amazon’s own devices, including 47% off the Kindle Paperwhite (down to just £79.99) and buy two Echo Dots for the price of one.

Research published by SEMrush suggested Amazon was the second most Googled retailer in combination with the phrase ‘Black Friday’ globally last year – only trailing behind Walmart. From this time last year, top products on the site included Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and PlayStation 5.

It is known for aggressively pricing tech products. Many rival retailers in the UK – such as Currys and John Lewis – now promote tough price-matching policies to keep up with Amazon’s pricing, which often undercuts the competition.

Here is our expert pick of the best deals from Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, plus advice on how to ensure you get a genuine bargain.

Best Amazon early Black Friday deals live now

These may only be Amazon’s ‘early’ Black Friday deals, but there are some great savings across its own devices, TVs and the ever-popular Nintendo Switch.

Our expert reviewers have picked out these deals having tested hundreds of products throughout the year. For more in-depth analysis on why we think these deals are genuine, read our technology reviews, including of products listed above such as Poco M3 Pro review and Roku Express review.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day?

Is Prime Day better than Black Friday on Amazon?

The first thing to note in the Prime Day vs Black Friday debate is that you can only make Prime Day savings if you’re an Amazon Prime member, whereas Black Friday deals are accessible by everyone and don’t only take place on Amazon’s site.

Amazon was one of the first-movers in introducing Black Friday to the UK – the sales were originally an American phenomenon – but now there is healthy competition among a huge range of retailers for your custom. Take a look at our pages on John Lewis Black Friday deals and Currys Black Friday deals for some great examples and some big savings.

Will there be another Amazon Prime Day in 2021?

Normally Amazon only holds one Prime Day event per year, but one report – from Recode – suggested there may be another this year. That remains a rumour, and at this point, it feels very, very unlikely considering there’s so little time left in the year between Black Friday and the inevitable Christmas sales. Keep your eyes peeled, though, because Amazon Prime Day is always chock full of fantastic tech deals.

To get the full lowdown on the chances of another Prime Day in 2021, take a look at our in-depth guide to Amazon Prime Day. We’ll be updating that page if we get any further information on the next Prime Day.

How to get the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Check Amazon price histories: Is it really a deal? For Amazon’s website, use the CamelCamelCamel tool, which shows you a price history of the item. This provides you with the lowest ever price, so you can make sure that the offer is worth it.

If an item is sold out, look elsewhere: If Amazon sells out of an item, make sure to check Currys and John Lewis. If they have it in stock, each pledges to match the price, so you should still be able to get it at the cost it was listed on Amazon.

Know your limits: A broader tip is to be aware of your budget and try not to panic buy. Stock may be more limited for some items this year due to supply issues related to the pandemic, but don’t buy something just because it has been discounted. Do research, know what items you want to look for, and read reviews beforehand.

Get a free Prime trial: It’s worth considering signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime just ahead of the sales so you can take advantage of the benefits, including fast delivery times. Note the trial turns into a paid service after the 30-day period ends. It automatically upgrades to a £7.99 per month membership tier.

