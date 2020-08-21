Can I return Black Friday deals? Refund rights explained

We usually associate Black Friday with sales, with UK customers spending well over £1billion on the latest gadgets, gizmos, and accessories.

However, even with outrageous deals, that doesn’t mean consumers won’t change their mind, see a better offer, or realise they’ve purchased the wrong Christmas presents.

So while you’re legally entitled to a refund in 30 days if the product is faulty, just wanting to return the item is a tad trickier – so here’s a rundown of the refund rights for the major high street chains.

How do Black Friday returns work?

Amazon

At Amazon, you have the statutory right to cancel orders within fourteen days of receiving the item.

As well as the cancellation rights above, you also have the right to return products within 30 days of purchase under their Voluntary Returns Policy as long as items are unused and undamaged. However, Amazon does not cover the cost of returns if the item is not faulty- so you’ll have to shell out at least £3.99 to return that Amazon Echo or Fire Stick.

AO.com

There’s no beating AO.com when it comes to returns. The appliance retailer offers returns within 100 days(!) of delivery and will cover the return cost if the item is unused. However, bear in mind that if the product has been used you’ll only get half of the product price back.

Items can be collected from your home or delivered to one of their Drop at Shop locations.

Apple

Apple are a bit different – you have 14 days after receiving your product to indicate your intent to return, and then you have another 14 days to actually return your product or arrange a collection.

So if you really want to return the latest iPhone, this can be done through their Self Service website – just make sure you have your web order number. Items can be collected from your home, returned in-store, or delivered to a pickup point.

Argos

Due to the effects of lockdown, Argos is currently offering refunds on items ordered after 1st March 2020. Products will have to be unopened, unused and in their original packaging, with proof of purchase. Items must be returned in-store, or they can be exchanged for a different product.

However, larger 2-man items are not currently being accepted in store – you can instead arrange a collection.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse offers returns on most items within 14 days. Items bought online can be returned in-store or over the post if they are in their original condition.

For in-store purchases, it depends on the product – see their in-store returns policies.

Currys PC World

Currys offer returns up to 21 days after purchase. Small items bought online can be returned by filling in their online form to request a collection. For large items, contact their customer services team.

Small items purchased in-person can be returned in-store, and you can arrange collection for larger items with your local branch. If your nearest store is still closed, Currys’ advises waiting for re-opening when the return period will be extended.

GAME

You have a 14 day right to change your mind at GAME – however, there is also a returns policy valid up to 30 days after purchase. Items purchased in-store must be returned there, whereas online orders can be returned in-store or posted.

John Lewis

John Lewis will accept returns within 35 days so long as the item is unused or in its original condition, does not contain personal information, has not been manufacturer registered and you have proof of purchase.

You can return items in-store, post them back, deliver them to a myHermes or CollectPlus point, or request a collection for large items over 15kg.

Smyths

Smyths offers returns on most items within 28 days of receipt if the product is unused, unopened, in its original condition. Items can be returned in-store, delivered to a CollectPlus location for free if under 10kg, or returned by post.

Very

Very offers returns on most items within 28 days if they are unused or in their original packaging. The best part? Returns are free – you just have to drop your product at a CollectPlus Point or Post Office. Large items are eligible for home collection.

