The best Xbox Series X games you can play right now

The Xbox Series X is finally here, with many fans thrilled to finally be playing games on the new generation of console – although not everyone was able to get one as demand was huge and people are still trying to find out where to buy Xbox Series X as they sold out within minutes – much like PS5 pre-orders.

But for those who have one, and those that are still planning to get hold of one, the question is… what are the best games to pick up?

We’ve chosen ten of the best that are optimised for the Series X right now. It’s worth noting that all games from the Xbox One can be played on the Series X and, thanks to Xbox backwards compatibility, most 360 games too – almost everything that didn’t’ need a Kinect, basically.

Best games to play on the Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Taking the Creed franchise and placing it in the heart of the violent Viking invasion of England is the perfect match with a game that is funny, exciting and stunning to look at. Tweaking the gameplay from previous instalments and upping the violence, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an, at times, brutal game to play and there is enough in there aside from the long campaign to keep players coming back to it to find all there is to discover.

Cyberpunk 2077

The most recent game on this list, Cyberpunk 2077, may not be next-gen ready yet but it is worth grabbing now as you will get a free update when the time comes. It’s hard to point to a game that has been more hyped up this year than this with many eagerly awaiting its release – and not just because Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves features. The first-person RPG looks to be one of the coolest titles going and from what we have played of it so far, it lives up to that and then some.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

This is a sequel and we highly recommend playing the original, Ori and the Blind Forest, first but as that hasn’t upgraded yet, we’ll talk about Ori and the Will of the Wisps although both games are stellar. This really is one of the best platformers of modern times and that is down to how beautiful the game looks and thE incredible soundtrack that is haunting and gorgeous at the same time. Gameplay for both games is fun, if a little challenging at times, and we fully admit to getting far more emotional at certain points than we expected to.

Watch Dogs Legion

We called Watch Dogs Legion the best title in the series yet in our Watch Dogs Legion review and we stand by that sentiment as this really is a ton of fun if you can switch your brain off somewhat and just go along with the fun. Hacking your way through a city has never been more fun and the gameplay as a whole takes the best of the previous two games and adds enough to it to make this the standout. We would have liked a consistent protagonist though.

Yazuka Like a Dragon

Not yet out for the PS5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released early into the release of the Series X and was one of the first titles to be optimised and it looks incredible. The game was late to the party outside of Japan but it was worth waiting for and while the turn-based JRPG-style combat system takes some getting used to, it proves to be quite rewarding the more you play. It’s a very different game but it always feels original. There is not anything quite like it elsewhere.

Gears 5

Alongside Halo (which we will get to next), Gears of War is one most popular series on the Xbox and after a bit of a stumble in the fourth game, Gears 5 was a return to form and featured some memorable sequences which looked amazing even upon release. Now it has been optimised for the Series X, it looks even more incredible than it already did and it plays even better too. Plus, if you have never played a Gears game, it’s a great excuse to play the lot which you can do thanks to Gamespass.

Halo: The MasterChief Collection

While we wait for Halo Infinite (which is now due late 2021, over a year later than we thought), what better time to get Halo: the Masterchef Collection which features almost every game – all suped up to look better on the Series X. Including Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4, all that is missing is Halo 5 but one thing is for sure, getting all these games in one collection is great value for money and it will take you an age to get through it all.

Rocket League

Do you love cars? What about football? Or the word “free”? If all of those things appeal to you then get downloading Rocket League which is one of the most fun pick up and play games out there. The main mode sees you trying to knock a giant ball into your opponents net while driving a huge range of vehicles, but there are multiple other modes, and a huge array of cars to try out, to keep you busy. And given that it costs nothing now, you have nothing to lose by giving it a go – with the exception of all of your spare time as it is highly addictive.

Forza Horizon 4

The latest in the Forza Horizon series, Forza Horizon 4 is set here in England and looked stunning from the day it was released but, somehow, it looks even better when running on the Series X. One of the most visually pleasing games out there, it feels smoother than it ever has before and the attention to detail in the English countryside is remarkable. Plus, with the seasonal changes that the game implements, there is always a reason to revisit with snow, in particular, looking brilliant on the Series X.

FIFA 21

An annual staple of the gaming world, if you love FIFA then you are going to want to play the latest version, FIFA 21, on your series X as the game has never looked better than it does when played on the new generation of console. PS5 owners have run into some difficulty getting the game upgraded, but it works simply on the new Xbox and remains just as much fun to play as the series, mostly, has. We do miss journey mode though.

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles.

