Best O2 Christmas deals: Save on iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and more

Many Black Friday sales this year began a little sooner than we’re used to with deals kicking off as early as the beginning of November. And with the offers continuing through Black Friday itself (27th November) to Cyber Monday (30th November), November was certainly a great month to bag yourself a bargain.

However, with many retailers struggling to keep items in stock, many deals were only available for a short amount of time. Mobile phone and SIM-only deals were some of the most popular over the Black Friday period so we were pretty excited to see O2 has launched a Christmas sale.

If you did miss out over Black Friday, you still have time to bag a bargain before the holidays. There are some decent discounts on various best-selling handsets including the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Looking for a 5G model? O2 has offers on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, Sony Xperia 5 II 5G and Nokia 8.3 5G. The network provider is also throwing in freebies such as a Call of Duty Gaming pack and free Disney+ and Deliveroo Plus subscriptions, all of which proved extremely popular throughout Black Friday.

Here are our pick of the best mobile phone deals from O2’s Christmas sale.

When does the O2 Christmas sale end?

The O2 Christmas sale is live now and runs until 25th December (Christmas Day). There are a range of mobile phone deals and SIM-only offers, along with discounts on smartwatches and tablets.

These Christmas offers some pretty decent Black Friday phone deals from O2, as well as providers such as EE, Vodafone and Three. O2 also had some of the best iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 offers we saw during Black Friday 2020 and the Apple deals have continued into December.

In the O2 Christmas sale, you can find discounts on the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Sony Xperia 5 II 5G.

To find out more, take a look at our pick of the best O2 Christmas deals below.

Best O2 Christmas deals

From savings on the new iPhone 12 to extra discounts on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A71, here are the best phone deals from the O2 Christmas sale.

Best iPhone deals

With the release of four new iPhone 12 models last month, we are beginning to see some brilliant deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone SE despite them being barely a year old. These are the best iPhone deals from O2 right now.

Best Samsung phone deals

Android users may want to take a look at the various Samsung phone deals on offer including 5G handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Best Huawei phone deals

Save up to £100 on selected Huawei handsets including the new Huawei P Smart 2021 model.

Best Sony phone deals

Both the Sony handsets in the sale come with great freebies including a pair of Sony wireless headphones.

Best SIM-only deals

Alongside its phone contracts, O2 also has a range of SIM-only deals on offer.

What were the best mobile phone deals for Black Friday 2020?

This year we have seen some brilliant mobile phone deals on handsets such as iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Here are some of the best deals we saw for Black Friday 2020:

iPhone 12 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free AirPods) | £31.50 for 6 months (then £63), £29 upfront

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £39 a month, £0 upfront

iPhone 11 64GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 90GB data | £36 a month, £0 upfront

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £54 £45 a month, £49 upfront (save £312 and get four months Youtube Premium)

Samsung A41 64GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data (free Samsung 32-inch TV) | £24 a month, £0 upfront (save £180)

Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront

