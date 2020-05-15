Best iPhones 2020: Which is the best iPhone to buy this year?

With so many iPhones currently on the market, it can be confusing to know which one is which and just what the difference between them all is.

Advertisement

In September latest year, Apple launched the iPhone 11 range featuring the standard iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company also launched the second generation of the standalone iPhone SE device, while their earlier iPhone XR is also still available.

Then in October this year, after a brief delay, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 12 range, which added even more models to the mix – namely the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The prices vary greatly between handsets, but the differences aren’t across the board, so you could find you’re paying for an upgrade on a feature you don’t need. Each model will have two to three different prices which depend on the storage capacity you choose.

We’ve broken down the five most recent devices below and highlighted the differences between them to help you decide.

What are the latest iPhones?

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

At the moment, these are the latest iPhone devices you can choose from.

What is the best iPhone for me?

Not sure which to choose? Below, we outline the main features of each device.

iPhone XR

RRP: £629 / £679 | Storage: 64 / 128GB | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Display: Liquid Retina HD display| Battery: 16 hours

The iPhone XR pre-dates the most recent Apple iPhone launches, hailing from the 10th incarnation of the smartphones. The device itself features the larger, 6.1-inch screen (compared to the 4.7-inch of the likes of the iPhone 6).

Videos are shot in 4K and the camera features the high-quality portrait mode, with a choice of six effects. The camera can also recognise you with Face ID, which is used to unlock your phone rather than the Touch ID finger print scanner of previous models.

The “Liquid Retina HD” display is a step up even from the more recent iPhone SE, and it also trumps this model with a higher pixel resolution.

The iPhone XR is splash, water and dust resistant, meaning it can withstand being submerged in up to a metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

iPhone SE (Second Generation)

RRP: £419 / £469 / £569 | Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Display: Retina HD display | Battery: 13 hours

The iPhone SE was introduced as the new, affordable option, still able to deliver some of the most popular features. For instance, the 4.7 inch screen matches the earlier, more manageably-sized iPhone 6, which can be easily operated using one hand.

One of the main selling points of the SE is that the internal “A13 bionic” chip is the same at the latest iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max (the iPhone XR features the slightly earlier, “A12 bionic” chip), meaning the new device should function fast and fluidly.

Like the XR, the camera features portrait mode, able to capture depth and blur the background around a subject. Video is also 4k quality. Also like the iPhone XR, the SE is able to withstand being submerged in a metre of water for up to half an hour.

While there is Touch ID available on this model, there isn’t Face ID. At 13 hours video playback, this model has the lowest battery life of those compared on this page – roughly the same as the much earlier iPhone 8.

Overall, a good all-rounder for those who like using iPhones but don’t feel the need to splash out on a top of the range model.

iPhone 11

Fone House

RRP: £729 / £779 / £879 | Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Display: Liquid Retina HD | Battery: 17 hours

The iPhone 11 boasts what Apple describes as a “Liquid Retina HD” display, which means images on the screen should appear in “true-to-life colour.” When using the device to shoot your own images, the camera also has 4k shooting capabilities.

The camera on the iPhone 11 Pro, as outlined below, is a step up again, so for true aspiring photographers the Pro or Pro Max would perhaps be a better bet.

While other brands made their handsets more robustly water resistant long ago, Apple weren’t always quite as on the ball. The iPhone 11 should be able to spend 30 minutes in water up to two metres deep and easily survive spillages or getting caught in the rain. This is double the depth that both the XR and SE can withstand.

The top battery life for the earlier iPhone X Max was 15 hours, but the 11 model should be able to play up to 17 hours of video on a single charge, meaning it also trumps the XR and SE devices here.

iPhone 11 Pro

Amazon

RRP: £1,049 / £1,199 / £1,399 | Storage: 64 / 256 / 512GB | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Display: Liquid Retina HD | Battery: 17 hours

The most immediately obvious distinction between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, is the triple back camera. The third “telephoto lens” is suited to capturing moving scenes at a distance (like wildlife and sports) as well as taking professional-looking portrait shots up close.

The screen size is also slightly smaller than the standard 11, at 5.8-inches rather than 6.1

The second most obvious draw for most regular buyers, is the storage capacity. While the iPhone 11 offers a maximum of 256GB, the Pro Max has a whopping 512GB storage option, as well as the 64GB and 256GB handsets.

A step up from the iPhone 11, the Pro version boasts a “Super Retina XDR” display. In simple terms, according to Apple, this means it is brighter in sunlight with truer colours and more defined detail.

In terms of battery life, there isn’t much difference from the standard model. The Pro can survive 18 hours playing videos rather than 17, so it’s probably not worth basing your decision to spend the extra on this factor alone. However, it’s still a big leap in battery life compared to the similarly new iPhone SE.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Amazon

RRP: £1,149 / £1,299 / £1,499 | Storage: 64 / 256 / 512GB | Screen size: 6.5-inch | Display: Liquid Retina HD | Battery: 20 hours

Most obviously, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a much bigger device than the other models, with a 6.5-inch screen. This makes it the largest of the iPhone compared here, which range from 4.7 inches (iPhone SE) to 6.1 inches (iPhone 11).

The Pro Max retains the benefits of the souped up iPhone 11 Pro, however there is a jump in battery life again for this model, with 20 hours of video watching available. This is a reasonably generous leap from the likes of the iPhone X’s 15 hours and even the standard iPhone 11 at 17.

Like the iPhone 11 and Pro, and SE models, the Pro Max features the speediest “A13 Bionic” chip and can survive under water for just as long at the same depth as the stand sized Pro. Storage size options are also similarly expansive.

If you’re interested in the iPhone 11, we’re gathered the best iPhone 11 deals available now.

iPhone 12 Mini

RRP: £699 / £749 / £849 | Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Screen size: 5.4-inch | Display: Super Retina XDR | Battery: 15 hours

Despite being the budget option of the new iPhone range, the Mini actually boasts all of the upgrades of the iPhone 12 – just in a smaller package. So you’ll be able to make use of all of the new iPhone 12 features, including 5G connectivity, the super-fast A14 Bionic Chip, MagSafe compatibility, and a sleek new squared-off design.

The main difference compared to the other iPhone 12 models – and indeed even the older models – is the small screen size at 5.4-inches. Depending on your tastes this is not necessarily a bad thing – for those who find modern smartphones too bulky or hard to use one-handed, the Mini could be the option for you.

The iPhone 12 Mini will be available to pre-order on 6th November.

iPhone 12

RRP: £799 / £849 / £949 | Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Display: Super Retina XDR | Battery: 17 hours

As the names would suggest, the iPhone 12 is very similar to the Mini – just with a bigger 6.1-inch screen, more in line with modern smartphones and perfect for media consumption with its Super Retina XDR display.

It also has better battery life than the Mini – able to provide 17 hours of video playback as opposed to the Mini’s 15 hours.

Otherwise, the specs of the iPhone 12 and the Mini are pretty much identical – so for all the new iPhone 12 features such as 5G compatibility, a speedy new processor, and wireless MagSafe charging, but with a sizeable screen size, the iPhone 12 is an ideal choice.

iPhone 12 Pro

RRP: £999 / £1,099 / £1,299 | Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Display: Super Retina XDR | Battery: 17 hours

As with the iPhone 11 Pro, the big upgrade for the iPhone 12 Pro model is the cameras. As well as the wide and ultra-wide lenses found on the previous iPhone 12 models, the Pro model adds a telephoto lens, 4x optical zoom and a LiDAR scanner that allows Night Mode portraits, better focus in low light and improved AR capabilities.

The Pro also adds a bigger storage option of 512GB, increased max brightness and a different choice of colours, including the new Pacific Blue option.

For those after the latest and greatest in mobile camera technology, then the Pro model is for you:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

RRP: £1,099 / £1,199 / £1,399 | Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Display: Super Retina XDR | Battery: 20 hours

Let’s get straight to the point – the big selling feature of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the gargantuan 6.7 inch screen, the biggest screen on any iPhone ever and a clear choice for those who use their iPhone for important visual tasks or extensive media playback.

It also boasts a few other improvements from the Pro model, such as 5x optical zoom in the cameras, an upgraded resolution of 2778 x 1284 and the best battery life of the iPhone 12 range, able to last 20 hours of continual video playback.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available to pre-order on 6th November.

If you’re interested in the iPhone 12, we’re gathered the best iPhone 12 deals available now.

Advertisement

Love an Apple product? Keep an eye on our AirPods 2 and AirTags release date pages for all the latest news, specs and prices.