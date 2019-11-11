iPlayer is in the process of undergoing a number of changes, with future shows set to stay on the service for a full year as opposed to the previous period of 30 days, while the platform will also be getting a design refresh.

Other aspects of the partnership with Sky will see BBC children’s shows – from both CBBC and CBeebies – become available on Sky Q, while there is the possibility of BBC Sounds being added to the service as well.

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s CEO for the UK and Ireland, said: “We are pleased to be working with the BBC on such a broad-ranging partnership — it is a great example of how UK broadcasters can work together for the benefit of viewers and the industry.”

BBC group managing director Bob Shennan added: “This agreement shows how the BBC and Sky can work together to give audiences the very best experience and support a strong UK media industry, and we look forward to continuing this relationship.”