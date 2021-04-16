When is the Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event and how can you watch?

You can’t say that the folks at Apple don’t have a sense of humour. We most certainly get the double meaning with ‘Spring Loaded’, the name of its livestreamed launch that’s taking place very soon. But our question is this: will it actually be loaded with new products, and if so, what will they be?

Advertisement

The past few weeks have been a busy period in the tech industry, with online product launches from Sony, Nokia and OnePlus. But of course, when a certain Cupertino brand announces it’s holding a launch, everyone stops to pay attention.

Much of what’s due to be announced is currently shrouded in mystery – but of course, the internet is still buzzing with rumours and guesswork as to what Apple will unveil. Read on for our breakdown of what to expect from the Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ Event and how to watch.

When is the next Apple event?

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple’s next big launch is on Tuesday 20th April at 6pm GMT (that’s 10am in local time, so you can be sure the execs at Apple will be bright-eyed and caffeinated). We’ll be updating this page in real-time with each and every announcement made – so make sure you bookmark us.

How to watch the Spring Loaded event

While the world seems to be heading towards some kind of ‘new normal’, the COVID pandemic is still making tech launches online-only. So Spring Loaded can be watched either via a livestream on the official Apple site or YouTube.

What will be unveiled during the Apple event?

Here’s where we have to speculate, as Apple hasn’t disclosed anything official about the product line-up for its event. So, let’s look through the various new Apple products that we know are in the pipeline.

iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Mini

Of all the products that might be announced, it’s Apple’s latest generation of iPads that we’re most confident about. What’s likely to be unveiled is the 2021 instalments of the classic iPad, its chunkier, higher-spec sibling, the iPad Pro, and the new iPad Mini 6. Among the rumours we’re hearing, it’s possible that all three of these devices will come with larger displays than their predecessors – and we’re excited to learn more on the 20th of April.

Check out our new iPad release date page for more.

AirPods 3

There’s lots of gossip bouncing around the internet about Apple’s latest earbuds, which are reported to land in the first half of this year. Since there’s not too much of that left, we think they’ll make the product line-up at Spring Loaded. We’re interested to see how they build on the Airpods 2 and how they square up to the Airpods Pro, for that matter. Shorter ear stems and passive noise reduction are among the new features reportedly expected in the latest generation of AirPods.

AirTags

Not heard of AirTags until now? They’re Apple’s brand-new tracking devices, which are currently most commonly associated with the brand Tile. Like the Tile Mate, the AirTags will be a pocket-sized device that you can pair with your iCloud and attach or put inside an item like a wallet or rucksack. Then, should they go AWOL, you’ll be able to locate them. Since the AirTags were originally billed for a 2020 release, we’re pretty sure they’ll be launched at the Apple event.

Find out more in our Apple AirTag release date article.

iPhone 13

There’s a slim possibility Apple will reveal more about the new iPhone set to launch later this year. But being honest, we think it’s unlikely since Apple’s handsets have always historically been rolled out in the autumn, and we’ll probably see another launch scheduled before then. To find more about what to expect from the latest smartphone, read our iPhone 13 release date explainer.

We love a good tech launch at RadioTimes.com (although we don’t get as much free merch since they all went online). To stay up-to-date with all the latest news and releases that we hear from across the tech industry, make sure you sign up for our newsletter.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What happened at the last Apple event?

This time a year ago, Apple didn’t actually hold an official event (something to do with the world being caught in the grip of an unforeseen pandemic, apparently). However, it still sent out press releases about the then-new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and MacBook Air.

The most recent Apple event took place in October, which was distinctly handset-focused with the imminent launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Earlier in September, the brand launched its two major smartwatches for 2020: the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Advertisement

Weighing up if your next phone will be an Android or iPhone? Check out our iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 guide to help you decide.