Save £10 on Prime Day by supporting small businesses on Amazon now

We are coming to the time of the year that bargain lovers look forward to. Not only are the post-Christmas sales looming (yes, we are far enough into the year to think about that now), but Black Friday deals are on the way, and Amazon Prime Day deals are almost upon us.

Prime Day takes place this year on the 13th and 14th October (Prime Days?) and we are already starting to get information in as to the sort of things we can expect. One impetus this year is geared towards helping out smaller businesses, and delivering a saving for customers in the process – something we can all get behind after the tough 2020 most of us have had.

Amazon’s small business deal is already underway, starting on 28th September and running until 12th October, stopping just before Prime Day but giving us a good reason to return for deals when the sale kicks off.

How does the Amazon small business deal work?

From now until 12th October, when you spend £10 at any of the small businesses that are included in the promotion, you will get £10 to spend on Prime Day! To give you an idea of how many are included, here is what Amazon has to say:

“Customers can shop tens of thousands of eligible small business products across a variety of categories such as home & kitchen, grocery, beauty & grooming, pet supplies, toys & games, electronics, jewellery, books, and more.” So you should not have trouble finding something to buy. You should see messaging on the product page to indicate it’s part of the deal.

When you spend, the £10 will be given to you in the form of promotional credit that will be ready for you to spend on Prime Day via an email – but it won’t be available to use before the sale dates. You can spend it on many things when the sales take place, but not on alcohol, Amazon Gift Cards, subscriptions, tax, shipping costs, gift-wrapping charges, digital products, baby/infant formula or Prime Now orders.

Of course, you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this and it can only be used once per customer. Not a member yet? You can sign up to Amazon Prime ahead of Prime Day and get a 30 day free trial.

