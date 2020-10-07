Amazon Prime Day Audible deals 2020: will there be offers on Audible?

Amazon has many different services that it offers, from Prime Video which features countless movies and TV shows, and Prime Video Channels that offer even more from select streaming companies – like horror movie specialists, Shudder.

With Amazon Music also on offer, there is also Audible, a way to have all your favourite books read to you by some of the most soothing voices in the business. The pay monthly service has a ton of books just ready to be listened to for as low as £7.99 per month – and that includes the amazing new Alan Partridge podcast, From the Oasthouse.

With Prime Day deals right around the corner, here are the sort of offers we can expect for the big Amazon sale. As for when Prime Day is, the two-day sales will take place on October 13th and 14th.

And it won’t just be Audible that will likely be discounted on the big two-day event, look for things like discounted Fire Sticks, deals on Echo devices, and many more Amazon devices on offer.

There will also likely be Kindle deals too for those of you that prefer to read a book rather than listen to it.

And remember, there are also deals to be found for both the Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday.

To join the service, here is where you can sign up for Amazon Prime.

Were there Prime Day Audible deals last year?

There were indeed deals for Prime Day last year. They ranged from 3 months for the price of one, £10 Amazon credit when you signed up, and there were reports of free trials being extended while the sale was on.

Speaking of previous sales, this year saw 3 months of Audible for 99p offered- as that was not even in a peak sale time we expect something similar this year.

Will Audible be on sale on Prime Day 2020?

Being a product that Amazon owns, it is unlikely that they will not use Prime Day to give those who haven’t signed up a great reason to do so. Look for more deals such as the 99p for 3 months offer, as well as potentially more Amazon credit offers.

You can buy audiobooks without subscribing to the monthly service, however, though members get exclusive deals. So look too for many books to be offered at discounted rates individually – and there are normally some big hitters that get a reduction around sale time.

Are there any Audible deals now?

New members can get a 30-day free trial that comes with two free audiobooks. And there is an Audible deal of the day for members to get a top book for next to nothing. A recent example is the audiobook version of Alien 3 read by Alan Dean Foster for £1.99.

