Amazon Fire TV devices get new live TV tab to make finding new shows easier

It’s fair to say that we’ve quickly become spoilt for choice when it comes to streaming subscriptions, apps and on-demand services.

However, when you’re just trying to watch a specific sporting event or show, it can be easy to forget which streaming service you should be looking for.

In an attempt to solve this dilemma, Amazon has launched a ‘Live’ tab on all its Fire TV devices to keep all live TV, sports and news in one place.

The result should mean a lot less scrolling through various Amazon Fire TV Stick channels and faster access to live football on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

New live TV tab arrives on Amazon Fire TV devices

The new tab can be found in the navigation menu and will be home to live TV, news and sporting events, paid subscriptions and streaming apps.

Prime Video Channels and Prime Video Live Events are already fully integrated so that those with a subscription can see all the live content from Eurosport and Discovery on the tab, too.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime Video membership, My5 and TV Player can also be found on the tab so that channels such as BBC, ITV and Channel 4 are on offer.

Amazon’s current range of Fire TV devices includes the new Fire TV Stick Lite, the Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K and the most powerful device, the Fire TV Cube. All of these streaming players will be updated to include this new home of live TV.

Don’t panic if you can’t yet see the ‘Live’ tab. The rollout begins from today and Amazon have assured that it will be available on all Fire TV devices in the UK ‘over the next several weeks’.

