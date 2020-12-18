Amazon Christmas sale now live with last minute deals: new Echo Dot now just £29.99

Since the launch of Prime Day way back in October, Amazon’s sale events have followed one after another. From Black Friday deals to their current ‘Last Minute Christmas‘ sale, Amazon has not been short of discounts this year.

And, to finish off the year in style, Amazon has just cut prices across all its own devices including the retailer’s new Echo smart speakers.

The new Echo and smaller Echo Dot both have over 30% off, and the Fire TV Stick Lite is now just £17.99 thanks to a 40% discount.

Beyond its own devices, Amazon also has savings on the Apple Watch Series 5, Oral-B toothbrushes and they’re selling a DeLonghi coffee machine for just £29.99. The only other time we’ve seen this coffee machine sold for this little is during Black Friday.

Amazon’s Last Minute Christmas deals only last until 23rd December so you haven’t got long to take advantage of these savings.

Amazon Christmas sale: best deals

Many of the best savings can be found on Amazon’s own devices including Fire TV Sticks and Echo smart speakers. Good savings can also be found on the Apple Watch Series 5 and Le Creuset.

Here is our pick of the best deals from Amazon’s ‘Last Minute Christmas’ sale:

Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | £89.99 £59.99 (save £30 or 33%)

Released in September this year, the new Amazon Echo has a new spherical design. It has also been upgraded to have its own built-in smart home to make managing all your smart home devices more simple. To find out how it compares to previous model, read our review of the Echo (3rd Gen).

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | £49.99 £29.99 (save £20 or 40%)

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker. Like the Echo, it has also had a makeover. With 40% off, you can now get this 1.6-inch front firing speaker for £29.99. If you need anymore persuasion, read our full Echo Dot review.

Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £39.99 (save £40 or 50%)

The Echo Show 5 has seen some brilliant savings this year and you can now get this smart display for £39.99. That’s a saving of £40, and features include video-calling, hands-free recipes and it can be used as a digital photo frame when in-active.

Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 (save £60 or 50%)

With a bigger screen that the Echo Show 5, this smart display has a 8-inch HD screen so you can watch your favourite Amazon Prime shows while you cook. Other features of the Echo Show 8 include video-calling and, of course, the ability to control various smart home devices.

Amazon Kindle deals

Kindle Kids Edition | £99.99 £74.99 (save £25 or 25%)

If you’re looking for something new to entertain the children this Christmas, this Kindle Kids Edition is now just £74.99. The deal includes a Kindle (10th Gen), a kid-friendly cover, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (Fire for Kids Unlimited) to give you access to thousands of books.

Kindle Paperwhite Bundle | £172.97 £147.97 (save £25)

The Kindle Paperwhite Bundle includes the latest Kindle Paperwhite, an Amazon Leather Cover and an Amazon Powerfast 9W Power Adapter. The device is waterproof, has an 8GB storage and built-in adjustable light.

Kindle | £69.99 £59.99 (save £10 or 14%)

With a glare-free screen and adjustable front light, this Kindle can be used day and night. Now with £10, it’s a great choice for a last minute present (for yourself or others). Amazon also boasts that the battery should last weeks, which is always a bonus.

Amazon Fire TV deals

Fire TV Stick Lite | £29.99 £17.99 (save £12 or 40%)

The cheapest of Amazon’s new Fire TV Sticks, the Fire TV Stick Lite was already brilliant value. Now with 40% off, this smart TV stick is now just £17.99. A great device if you’re looking to upgrade your old TV with HD streaming.

Fire TV Stick | £39.99 £34.99 (save £5 or 13%)

An upgrade on Amazon’s original Fire TV Stick, the new device is 50% more powerful and includes an Alexa remote with power and volume buttons. Watch all your favourite Netflix, Prime and Disney+ shows in HD.

Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £39.99 (save £10 or 20%)

With 4K HD streaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a brilliant option for anyone wanting to upgrade their TV experience. Dolby Atmos and Vision are also supported and the Alexa remote has dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver.

Fire TV Cube | £109.99 £79.99 (save £30 or 27%)

The Fire TV Cube is most powerful smart TV device from Amazon. With an ultra-powerful hexa-core processor, the Fire TV Cube gives you access to 4K ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR, and HDR10+. Support for Dolby Atmos is available on select Prime Video and Netflix titles.

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Fire 7 Kids Tablet | £99.99 £69.99 (save £30 or 30%)

Available in three colours, this 7-inch tablet comes with a kid-proof case with a kick-stand, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ with apps, games and videos. Now with 30% off, this tablet is now £69.99.

Fire HD 8 Tablet | £89.99 £69.99 (save £20 or 22%)

The Fire HD 8 tablet is available in four colours, 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery life. Alexa is also built-in and there is also a gaming mode for a ‘distraction-free’ experience. Now with 22% off, the Fire HD 8 Tablet is just £69.99.

Fire HD 10 Tablet | £149.99 £109.99 (save £40 or 27%)

With a 10-inch HD display, this is the biggest Fire tablet from Amazon. As with the Fire HD 8, it has built-in Alexa, 32GB storage, a 2 MP front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording.

