When is After the Fall released?

After the Fall is scheduled to release at some point in 2020. You can sign up for the beta here.

On what consoles and platforms will After the Fall be available on?

After the Fall will be available on VR through Microsoft Windows and PSVR.

What's After the Fall about?

After the Fall is a large-scale VR action shooter yet with a multiplayer focus, allowing multiple players to fight against genetically engineered zombie mutants the Snowbreed. The game takes the Fallout approach of having the apocalypse take place in a specific time period - this time the 80s - allowing for a Stranger Things level of 80s easter eggs and homages to the influential decade.

Co-op is a key element of the game, with up to four players able to fight for humanity in what developer Vertigo Games promises to be one of the biggest VR shooters yet in a vast post-apocalyptic world.

Weapon-crafting is also a key element - a huge range of guns and close combat weapons can be upgraded with 80s-inspired technology, with the trailer showing what appears to be a walkman built into a gun.

Is there a trailer for After the Fall?

Yes - it's suitably action-packed: