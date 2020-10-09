Accessibility Links

Last few days to get £5 credit when you spend £15 on Kindle books

There's no excuse not to get back into reading with deals like this!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 14: A close-up of a man using a Kindle Paperwhite e-reader in a cafe setting on January 14, 2013. (Photo by Will Ireland/Future via Getty Images)

Published:

Amazon didn’t become one of the biggest retailers in the world by holding back on deals – and they’re going all out ahead of Prime Day.

There’s never been a better chance to subscribe to one of Amazon’s services, with Prime Video Channels for 99p a month, three months of Amazon Kids+ for 99p, and three months of Kindle Unlimited absolutely free.

However, if you prefer to own your e-Books to read at your own leisure, then this deal is for you – now is the perfect time to catch up on the Enola Holmes series or read the inspiration behind Netflix’s The Devil all the Time.

Of course, you’ll need a device to read your Kindle books on – so check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals as well as the best Kindle Paperwhite cases.

Get £5 credit when you spend £15 on Kindle books

The Kindle book credit offer is easy to claim – simply spend £15 on Kindle books by 12th October, making sure you click on the “Get Offer” button for your purchase to count. Your credit will then be automatically applied to your account within four days of purchase, to be applied on any Kindle book purchase before 12th November 2020.

However, the offer is eligible for Prime members only. You can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial. For more offers, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

How does Kindle books work?

You can access the Kindle books store through a Kindle device, the Kindle app, or the Amazon website. You can then purchase e-books either in Kindle or audiobook form – many of them for as little as 99p – and then the e-book is yours forever, tied to your Amazon account and available on any e-reader device you sign in on.

You can also sign up for Kindle Unlimited, a subscription service that gives you access to over a million books and magazines, and Audible which gives you a free audiobook every month – yours to keep even if you cancel. Learn more about how Kindle Unlimited works.

For more tech news check out our Technology section

