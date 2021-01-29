Star on Disney+ guide: launch date, price, new TV shows and movies and how to get it

While Disney+ is already home to a vast number of Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars titles, another wave of shows will be arriving on the streamer with the launch of new brand Star.

Set to double the amount of content available on Disney+, Star will be introducing films and series from Disney’s creative studios – from FX’s Atlanta and Fox’s 24, to Star originals such as Big Sky, a new thriller from Big Little Lies and The Undoing’s David E. Kelley.

The idea is to add more “adult content” that previously wouldn’t have sat with the family friendly content already on the platform. We’ve also had all the new Disney+ Star content coming for launch.

There’s a slight price increase coming to Disney+ alongside the content additions on 23rd February, but we’ll explain that and what you get for your money.

Here’s what you need to know about Star on Disney+, with new shows and movies coming at launch.

What is Star on Disney+?

Disney+ tar is a tier within the platform for subscribers in Europe, Canada and New Zealand which will allow them to stream a number of shows from Disney’s other franchises.

Disney has dubbed it a “new general entertainment content brand” – think of it as a new channel within your Disney+ account next to the existing options like Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars and Nat Geo.

“The Star brand will serve as home to thousands of hours of television and movies from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television and more,” Disney promised during its Investor Day.

The best thing is you don’t have to do anything extra to get Star on Disney+, it’s all in the one package.

Customers have been asking for more adult content for awhile, and it always made sense – Disney owns Hulu as well as Fox. Hulu is behind series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Love, Victor, hits in the US, but Hulu hasn’t got any service in the UK. Hulu comes in a bundle with Disney+ in the US, so the UK package is a great move for UK customers.

Disney also owns a huge back catalogue of content thanks to buying Fox. Fox is best known for series such as Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Americans and Atlanta, while 20th Century Studios has produced films such as the Avatar series, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Darkest Hour and X-Men among other blockbusters.

Disney has said subscribers will be able to enable parental controls to stop their children from streaming titles which are typically marketed towards an older audience.

So now all Disney’s content is in one place, one app, and you can switch between your kid friendly content to your ‘grown up’ shows and movies.

Star on Disney+ release date

Star arrives on Disney+ on Friday, 23rd February in the UK. Star will also be added in to Disney+ to future international launches as standard.

Star on Disney+ price: How much will it cost?

In the UK you’ll be able to subscribe to Disney+, including Star, for £7.99 a month, and £79.90 a year. The price increase comes as Star launches on 23rd February.

If you already subscribe you will continue to pay the old price until 23rd August, 2021.

It’s worth noting that if you account ends between 23rd February to 23rd August then you will get the new price charge when you sign back up.

Disney has confirmed that if you’re an existing annual UK subscriber and you renew before 23rd August you won’t get the new price until the next annual payment. If, however, you are on a monthly payment you could switch to annual before 23rd February and get the existing annual price. It’s up to you!

Disney+ subscribers in Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea will be able to access Star at a later date in 2021, while in Latin America, Disney is launching Star+ as a standalone streaming service which offers an array of live sport coverage.

Disney+ Australia subscribers will also see a price change from AU $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year to $11.99 a month to $119.99 a year.

Disney+ best deals and price

Star on Disney Plus TV shows: What shows are available at launch?

Disney

Disney has confirmed the titles joining Star at launch, including four brand-new originals.

The first comes from Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley. Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who set out to find two kidnapped sisters. The second is Love Victor – a TV spin-off to 2018 film Love Simon – follows a new student at Creekwood High School on his journey of self-discovery.

Animated series Solar Opposites from the creators of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is also available at launch, and Marvel TV show Helstrom is also arriving.

There are plenty of other new additions coming in 2021 too, Dopesick starring Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson is slated as well as The Dropout starring Kate McKinnon. Fox originals also include The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and there’s new content from the Kardashians.

Other series and films set to arrive on Star include Kiefer Sutherland’s 24, supernatural drama Lost, long-running comedy-drama Desperate Housewives, sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The X-Files, Atlanta, Black-ish and the Die Hard film franchise.

Here’s the full Disney Plus Star content at launch:

Star on Disney movies: What movies are available at launch?

You can also expect a whole host of movies on 23rd February with Star joining Disney+.

The full list of movies coming to Disney+ Star is below:

Disney Plus parental controls: What do I need to do?

Disney

Star will launch on 23rd February 2021 as a fully integrated part of Disney+ with its own branded tile (which will appear alongside the tiles for National Geographic, Star Wars, etc) and a vast collection of content.

Disney+ has confirmed it will add new parental controls at the same time it adds Star. Subscribers will be asked if they want the new 18+ catalogue of content. When you log in for the first time on launch day you’ll see a prompt.

You’ll need to then re-enter your password to make sure as the account holder you agree with the changes.

As an adult/parent you’ll then be able to select the limits for each profile within your account – this is done by content ratings so you can decide to stop your children selecting anything deemed mature. Sorry kids, Die Hard is out of bounds for now, but you can still watch Wandavision.

The PIN system stops the little ones accidentally getting into anything termed ‘Star’.

If you’re the adult here the Star content will just show up within your existing Disney+ content.

So sit back and just let the app and platform change on 23rd February.

