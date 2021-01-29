Star on Disney+ guide: launch date, price, new TV shows and movies and how to get it
Everything you need to know about Star – the new add-on service coming to Disney+.
Published:
While Disney+ is already home to a vast number of Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars titles, another wave of shows will be arriving on the streamer with the launch of new brand Star.
Set to double the amount of content available on Disney+, Star will be introducing films and series from Disney’s creative studios – from FX’s Atlanta and Fox’s 24, to Star originals such as Big Sky, a new thriller from Big Little Lies and The Undoing’s David E. Kelley.
The idea is to add more “adult content” that previously wouldn’t have sat with the family friendly content already on the platform. We’ve also had all the new Disney+ Star content coming for launch.
There’s a slight price increase coming to Disney+ alongside the content additions on 23rd February, but we’ll explain that and what you get for your money.
Here’s what you need to know about Star on Disney+, with new shows and movies coming at launch.
What is Star on Disney+?
Disney+ tar is a tier within the platform for subscribers in Europe, Canada and New Zealand which will allow them to stream a number of shows from Disney’s other franchises.
Disney has dubbed it a “new general entertainment content brand” – think of it as a new channel within your Disney+ account next to the existing options like Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars and Nat Geo.
“The Star brand will serve as home to thousands of hours of television and movies from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television and more,” Disney promised during its Investor Day.
The best thing is you don’t have to do anything extra to get Star on Disney+, it’s all in the one package.
Customers have been asking for more adult content for awhile, and it always made sense – Disney owns Hulu as well as Fox. Hulu is behind series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Love, Victor, hits in the US, but Hulu hasn’t got any service in the UK. Hulu comes in a bundle with Disney+ in the US, so the UK package is a great move for UK customers.
Disney also owns a huge back catalogue of content thanks to buying Fox. Fox is best known for series such as Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Americans and Atlanta, while 20th Century Studios has produced films such as the Avatar series, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Darkest Hour and X-Men among other blockbusters.
Disney has said subscribers will be able to enable parental controls to stop their children from streaming titles which are typically marketed towards an older audience.
So now all Disney’s content is in one place, one app, and you can switch between your kid friendly content to your ‘grown up’ shows and movies.
Star on Disney+ release date
Star arrives on Disney+ on Friday, 23rd February in the UK. Star will also be added in to Disney+ to future international launches as standard.
Star on Disney+ price: How much will it cost?
In the UK you’ll be able to subscribe to Disney+, including Star, for £7.99 a month, and £79.90 a year. The price increase comes as Star launches on 23rd February.
If you already subscribe you will continue to pay the old price until 23rd August, 2021.
It’s worth noting that if you account ends between 23rd February to 23rd August then you will get the new price charge when you sign back up.
Disney has confirmed that if you’re an existing annual UK subscriber and you renew before 23rd August you won’t get the new price until the next annual payment. If, however, you are on a monthly payment you could switch to annual before 23rd February and get the existing annual price. It’s up to you!
Disney+ subscribers in Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea will be able to access Star at a later date in 2021, while in Latin America, Disney is launching Star+ as a standalone streaming service which offers an array of live sport coverage.
Disney+ Australia subscribers will also see a price change from AU $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year to $11.99 a month to $119.99 a year.
Disney+ best deals and price
- Disney+ Yearly: £59.99 for a year (changes to £79.90 a year from 23rd February)
- Disney+ Monthyl: £5.99 a month (changes to £7.99 a month from 23rd February)
Star on Disney Plus TV shows: What shows are available at launch?
Disney has confirmed the titles joining Star at launch, including four brand-new originals.
The first comes from Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley. Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who set out to find two kidnapped sisters. The second is Love Victor – a TV spin-off to 2018 film Love Simon – follows a new student at Creekwood High School on his journey of self-discovery.
Animated series Solar Opposites from the creators of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is also available at launch, and Marvel TV show Helstrom is also arriving.
There are plenty of other new additions coming in 2021 too, Dopesick starring Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson is slated as well as The Dropout starring Kate McKinnon. Fox originals also include The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and there’s new content from the Kardashians.
Other series and films set to arrive on Star include Kiefer Sutherland’s 24, supernatural drama Lost, long-running comedy-drama Desperate Housewives, sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The X-Files, Atlanta, Black-ish and the Die Hard film franchise.
Here’s the full Disney Plus Star content at launch:
According to Jim
Alias
American Dad
Animal Fight Night
Apocalypse World War War I
Apocalypse: The Second World War
Atlanta
Big Sky
Black-Ish
Bloody Tales of Europe
Bloody Tales of the Tower
Bones
Brothers & Sisters
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buried Secrets of WWII
Burn Notice
Castle
Code Black
Cougar Town
Desperate Housewives
Devious Maids
Drugs, Inc
Family Guy
Feud: Bette and Joan
Firefly
Flashforward
The Fosters
The Gifted
Glee
Grey’s Anatomy
Helstrom
The Hot Zone
How I Met Your Mother
Inside North Korea’s Dynasty
The Killing
LA 92
Lance
Lie to Me
Lost
Love, Victor
Mafia Confidential
Maradona Confidential
Mars
Modern Family
OJ: Made in America
Perception
Prison Break
Raising Hope
Resurrection
Revenge
Rosewood
Scandal
Scream Queens
Scrubs
Sleepy Hollow
Snowfall
Solar Opposites
Sons of Anarchy
The Strain
Terra Nova
Terriers
Trust
Ugly Betty
Ultimate Survival WWII
Valley of the Boom
Witness to Disaster
WWII Bomb Hunters
The X-Files
The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All
24
24: Legacy
The 80s: The Decade That Made Us
9/11 Firehouse
The 90s: The Last Great Decade?
9-1-1
Star on Disney movies: What movies are available at launch?
You can also expect a whole host of movies on 23rd February with Star joining Disney+.
The full list of movies coming to Disney+ Star is below:
The 13th Warrior
42 to 1
9 to 5
Adam (2009)
The Air Up There
The Alamo
Anna and the King
Annapolis
Another Earth
Another Stakeout
Anywhere But Here
Arachnophobia
Australia
Bachelor Party
Bad Ass
Bad Company (2002)
Bad Company (AKA: Tool Shed)
Bad Girls (1994)
Bad Times at the El Royale
Baggage Claim
The Banger Sisters
Be Water
Beaches
Before and After (1996)
Belle
Beloved (1998)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Best Laid Plans
Big Trouble
Billy Bathgate
Black Nativity
Borat
Boys Don’t Cry
Braveheart
Breaking and Entering
Bringing Out the Dead
Broadcast News
Brokedown Palace
Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
Brothers in Exile
Brown Sugar
Bubble Boy
Bulworth
Bushwhacked
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casanova (2005)
Catch That Kid
Cedar Rapids
Chain Reaction
Chasing Tyson
Choke
The Clearing
Cleopatra (1963)
Cocktail
Cocoon: The Return
Cold Creek Manor
The Color of Money
Come See The Paradise
The Comebacks
Commando (1985)
Con Air
Conan the Barbarian
Confetti
Consenting Adults
A Cool Dry Place
Cousin Bette
Crazy/Beautiful
Crimson Tide
The Crucible
Cyrus
Damien – Omen II
The Darjeeling Unlimited
Dark Water
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Day the Series Stopped
Day Watch
Deadpool 2
Dead Presidents
Deep Rising
Deion’s Double Play
The Devil Wears Prada
Devil’s Due
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Double Take
Down and Out in Beverly Hills
Down Periscope
Dragonball: Evolution
Dreaming of Joseph Lees
Drive Me Crazy
The Drop
Duets
The East
Ed Wood
The Edge
Encino Man
Enemy of the State
Enough Said
Evita
Exodus: Gods and Kings
The Fab Five (2011)
Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
The Fault in Our Stars
The Favourite
The Final Conflict
Firestorm (1998)
The Fly (1986)
For the Boys
Four Falls of Buffalo
French Connection II
The French Connection
From Hell
Gentlemen Broncos
A Good Day to Die Hard
Good Morning, Vietnam
The Good Son (1993)
A Good Year
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Great White Hype
Grosse Pointe Blank
Guilty As Sin
Gun Shy
The Happening
Here on Earth
High Fidelity
High Hells and Low Lifes
Hitchcock
Hoffa
Holy Man
Hope Springs (2003)
I Heart Huckabees
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Origins
I Think I Love My Wife
Idiocracy
In America
In Her Shoes
Independence Day
Independence Day: Resurgence
Inventing the Abbotts
Jennifer’s Body
The Jewel of the Nile
John Tucker Must Die
Johnson Family Vacation
Jordan Rides the Bus
Joshua
Just Married
Just Wright
Kingdom Come
Kissing Jessica Stein
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
Ladyhawke
The Ladykillers (2004)
Last Dance (1996)
Le Divorce
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Live Free or Die Hard
Looking for Richard
Mad Love (1995)
The Man From Snowy River
Margaret
Martha Marchy May Marlene
MASH
Max Payne
The Maze Runner
Medicine Man
Melinda and Melinda
Metro
Miami Rhapsody
Miller’s Crossing
Moulin Rouge (2001)
My Father the Hero
Mystery, Alaska
The Namesake
Nature Boy
Never Die Alone
The Newton Boys
Night Watch (2006)
No Mas
Nothing to Lose
Notorious
Office Space
One Hour Photo
Oscar and Lucinda
The Other Woman (2014)
Our Family Wedding
Out to Sea
Pathfinder (2007)
Phat Girlz
Phone Booth
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Pony Excess
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
Post Grad
Powder
The Preacher’s Wife
Pretty Woman
Primeval
The Puppet Masters
The Pyramid
Quills
Quiz Show
Ravenous
Rebound
Renaissance Man
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
The Ringer
The Rocker
Romancing the Stone
Ruby Sparks
Runaway Bride
Rushmore
Ruthless People
The Savages
Say it Isn’t So
The Scarlet Letter
Sea of Shadows
The Secret Life of Bees
Separate Lies
The Sessions
Shadow Conspiracy
Shallow Hal
Shining Through
The Siege
Signs
Simon Birch
A Simple Twist of Fate
The Sitter (2011)
Six Days, Seven Nights
Sleeping with the Enemy
Solaris
Someone Like You
Soul Food
Spy Hard
Stakeout
Starship Troopers
Stoker
Super Troopers (2002)
Surrogates
Swing Kids
Taxi (2004)
Terminal Velocity
Thank You for Smoking
There’s Something About Mary
The Thin Red Line (1999)
Three Fugitives
The Three Stooges (2012)
Titan AE
Tombstone
Toys
Trapped in Paradise
Tristan & Isolde
Up Close & Personal
VI Warshawski
Veronica Guerin
The Village (2004)
Von Ryan’s Express
Waiting to Exhale
Waitress
Waking Life
The War of the Roses
The Watch (2012)
The Waterboy
The Way Way Back
What’s Love Got to Do With It
When a Man Loves a Woman
White Men Can’t Jump
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Win Win
Woman on Top
Working Girl (1988)
The X-Files
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
- Sign up to Disney+ now for £59.99 for a year or £5.99 a month (up to 23rd February)
Disney Plus parental controls: What do I need to do?
Star will launch on 23rd February 2021 as a fully integrated part of Disney+ with its own branded tile (which will appear alongside the tiles for National Geographic, Star Wars, etc) and a vast collection of content.
Disney+ has confirmed it will add new parental controls at the same time it adds Star. Subscribers will be asked if they want the new 18+ catalogue of content. When you log in for the first time on launch day you’ll see a prompt.
You’ll need to then re-enter your password to make sure as the account holder you agree with the changes.
As an adult/parent you’ll then be able to select the limits for each profile within your account – this is done by content ratings so you can decide to stop your children selecting anything deemed mature. Sorry kids, Die Hard is out of bounds for now, but you can still watch Wandavision.
The PIN system stops the little ones accidentally getting into anything termed ‘Star’.
If you’re the adult here the Star content will just show up within your existing Disney+ content.
So sit back and just let the app and platform change on 23rd February.
Looking for something to watch now? Check out our best movies on Disney+ guide or getting ready for to watch something tonight, head over to our TV Guide.