Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Get free Apple Airpods with iPhone 12 mini plus data deals
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Get free Apple Airpods with iPhone 12 mini plus data deals

Free Airpods and 54GB data for the price of 6GB with a range of phone contracts in the January sales.

airpods black friday

The January sales have landed to brighten up an otherwise gloomy month, which kicked off with yet another national lockdown.

Advertisement

While most people won’t be able to see friends and family in person during the coming weeks, there are now more opportunities than ever for video and phone calls, texting or escaping lockdown life via social media.

For others, tuning into good music is the best way to switch off after a long day in the (home) office. Airpods are one of the current favourite choices for headphones, as the earbuds can connect without cumbersome wires, which makes them particularly useful for listening during exercise.

Luckily, Carphone Warehouse has launched its ‘Mega Price Drop‘ January sale and is offering the latest iPhone 12 mini on contract with a free pair of Apple Airpods (and charging case) included. The Airpods currently retail for £159 on the Apple website.

Free Apple Airpods in new Carphone Warehouse deal

The deal is part of a 24 month contract with unlimited calls and texts plus 10GB of data for £38.99 per month plus an upfront cost of £43.99. You can get the device on contract and see more information on the retailer’s website below.

Or, if you prefer to buy your handsets outright, the iPhone 12 mini is currently available on the Apple Amazon store for £20 off the usual price (£679 instead of £699).

What other deals are available in the Carphone Warehouse January sale?

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks about the new iPhone during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple said its TV+ original video subscription service will launch Nov. 1 for $4.99 a month, undercutting the price of rival offerings. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If your smartphone isn’t quite up to scratch or you find yourself using up your monthly allowances, there are some particularly good deals on data bundles also in the Carphone Warehouse sale.

The ‘9x data’ deal means that many devices are available with a huge increase in allowances for the same price as standard contracts, with the 6GB data allowance increased to 54GB.

For example, you can get the Google Pixel 5 5G with a huge 54GB of data instead of 6GB (plus unlimited calls and texts) for £34 per month, with £9.99 to pay upfront.

The ‘9x data deal’ is also available on Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhones including the brand new iPhone 12 and other models.

The larger Samsung Galaxy S20+ is also currently available to buy outright on the Samsung Amazon site with £150 off (£849 rather than £999).

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.

Tags

Cooks Professional NutriBlend 1000 Edition Blender

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a special edition NutriBlend blender

With this great offer you’ll receive a 10-piece set including a power base and blades

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

amazon music unlimited

Get 6 months free Amazon Music Unlimited with the new Echo Dot

Best deals still live Christmas sales

Missed Black Friday? Here are the best deals still live and new Christmas sales

Roku Black Friday deals

Roku Cyber Monday sale offers 40% off across smart TV stick range

Friends on phone

O2 Cyber Monday sale now live including free Disney+ and up to £400 savings on Apple and Samsung phones