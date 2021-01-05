Get free Apple Airpods with iPhone 12 mini plus data deals

The January sales have landed to brighten up an otherwise gloomy month, which kicked off with yet another national lockdown.

While most people won’t be able to see friends and family in person during the coming weeks, there are now more opportunities than ever for video and phone calls, texting or escaping lockdown life via social media.

For others, tuning into good music is the best way to switch off after a long day in the (home) office. Airpods are one of the current favourite choices for headphones, as the earbuds can connect without cumbersome wires, which makes them particularly useful for listening during exercise.

Luckily, Carphone Warehouse has launched its ‘Mega Price Drop‘ January sale and is offering the latest iPhone 12 mini on contract with a free pair of Apple Airpods (and charging case) included. The Airpods currently retail for £159 on the Apple website.

Free Apple Airpods in new Carphone Warehouse deal

The deal is part of a 24 month contract with unlimited calls and texts plus 10GB of data for £38.99 per month plus an upfront cost of £43.99. You can get the device on contract and see more information on the retailer’s website below.

Or, if you prefer to buy your handsets outright, the iPhone 12 mini is currently available on the Apple Amazon store for £20 off the usual price (£679 instead of £699).

What other deals are available in the Carphone Warehouse January sale?

If your smartphone isn’t quite up to scratch or you find yourself using up your monthly allowances, there are some particularly good deals on data bundles also in the Carphone Warehouse sale.

The ‘9x data’ deal means that many devices are available with a huge increase in allowances for the same price as standard contracts, with the 6GB data allowance increased to 54GB.

For example, you can get the Google Pixel 5 5G with a huge 54GB of data instead of 6GB (plus unlimited calls and texts) for £34 per month, with £9.99 to pay upfront.

The ‘9x data deal’ is also available on Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhones including the brand new iPhone 12 and other models.

The larger Samsung Galaxy S20+ is also currently available to buy outright on the Samsung Amazon site with £150 off (£849 rather than £999).

