The best Animal Crossing Merchandise you can buy right now

One of the biggest games of 2020 was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Switch game has seen record sales this year and has secured itself a place in pop culture history with many using it for reasons other than just playing – President-elect Joe Biden even used it as part of his campaign!

Advertisement

And as with any pop culture phenomenon, merchandise was sure to follow – and follow it has.

There is a ton of Animal Crossing merch that you can buy right now and we have scoured the web to find 10 of the best about.

Best Animal Crossing Merchandise

Isabelle Hoodie (Adults) – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pastel Collection | £39.99 at Nintendo

If you’re an Aminal Crossing fan then this one could well be a must-buy. The Isabelle Hoodie comes in a variety of sizes but the important thing to note is that it is a limited edition so if you want one, you’ll need to be quick.

Animal Crossing Official Single Duvet Cover Reversible Two-Sided Beach Design | £22.97 on Amazon

Have a little one in the house that loves Animal Crossing as much as you do whenever you give up the controller to them? Well, this could be a great gift for them. This single duvet cover is reversible with images on either side and is sure to brighten up any bedroom. Now excuse us while we search to see if they do this in king size.

Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite Animal Crossing Pouch Case | £19.99 at Argos

Perfect for when the kids go back to school in the New Year, this pouch case can be used as a pencil case and they will likely be the envy of all their classmates – while showing that they have great taste in video games in the process.

Nintendo Animal Crossing K.K. Slider Plush Toy | £12.99 at Argos

Regardless of our ages, we cannot help but smile when we see a good plush toy and this K.K. Slider one is no exception. There is a range of these around and the chances are that, whoever your favourite character in the game is, you will be able to find the plush that suits you.

Timmy & Tommy Enamel Mug | £12.99 at Nintendo

We aren’t sure about you, but unless we have our morning coffee we can barely remember our own names and a good mug is essential – and even more enjoyable when said mug features two memorable characters from the world of Animal Crossing. Get this one and others over at Nintendo.

Animal Crossing Tom Nook Cushion | £24.99 at Nintendo

The holiday season means one thing for certain, lots of sitting around on the sofa and clicking through the TV Guide to see what there is to watch. So why not grab a new cushion for the occasion – and you could do worse than one with Tom Nook’s cute little face on it.

Animal Crossing Backpack Buddies | £3.99 at GAME

Want your child to head off to school with the coolest backpack going? Well, you won’t need to fork out on a whole new bag for that as these backpack buddies cost very little and can make even the most plain rucksack look stylish.

Nintendo Animal Crossing Seasonal Coaster Set | £9.99 at Zavvi

There are few things more annoying in life than people, especially children, that don’t appreciate a clean coffee table. Getting your youngsters to put their drinks down on something will be a lot easier if they like the coaster in question and the chances are that they will love these – and there is one for each season of the year!

Animal Crossing Chopping Board | £14.99 at Zavvi

Bring the joy of Animal Crossing into your kitchen with this chopping board that can brighten up any kitchen! With a full-colour print on the glass, this is a great addition to the home and one that may make your kids take an interest in cooking.

1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle – Animal Crossing Edition| £12.99 at Zavvi

There are few things more relaxing than a good jigsaw puzzle and this is one that all the family should want to join in on. At 1000 pieces, this will take quite a while to complete and could be a great way to keep the kids occupied while they are off school.

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.