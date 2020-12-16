When is Little Nightmares 2 released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Little Nightmares proved to be a hidden indie gem when it launched with 2017, mixing a dark horror-themed setting, adorable art design and addictive puzzle-platforming to wonderful effect. It’s no surprise then that a sequel is on the way, promising some of the best nightmares in gaming as you help miniature protagonists through a dark and dangerous world.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know so far about this child-like horror…

When will Little Nightmares 2 be released?

Not long to go now as the highly anticipated sequel is set to be released on 11th February 2021- so less than two months until we can pay it!

What consoles and platforms will Little Nightmares 2 be released on?

Little Nightmares 2 will release on all major current consoles – so Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, with versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S expected later in the year.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Little Nightmares 2 about?

Little Nightmares 2 will feature a new playable character called Mono, with the previous protagonist Six acting as a computer-controlled guide. Following on from Six’s escape from Maw in the first game, she then meets young boy Mono, and the two travel to the Signal Tower to stop the dark signals being sent out by the mysterious Broadcaster.

The game takes place in a new world being distorted by the Signal Tower that looks just as suspenseful and horrific as the first, as sadistic teachers and bloodthirsty hunters chase you through sinister schools and wicked woodlands. Gameplay looks to be similar to the puzzle-platforming action of the original, this time with a co-op twist.

Can I pre-order Little Nightmares 2?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day.

Is there a trailer for Little Nightmares 2?

Yes – and it’s creepier than expected…

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.