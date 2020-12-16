Balan Wonderworld release date – trailer, story and news

One of the big games for the first part of 2021 comes courtesy of Square Enix who have delved into the platforming world to give us what could be a contender for the most colourful game of the entire year.

Thankfully for technology-loving video game fans, the wait for the release is not too long and anticipation for the game seems to be high with a few months left to go.

Here’s everything we know so far about Balan Wonderworld.

When is the Balan Wonderworld release date?

Balan Wonderworld will be releasing on all available platforms in the first quarter of the year in 2021 – 26th March to be precise, so not too long left to wait.

What platforms can I get Balan Wonderworld on?

Balan Wonderworld will be available on current-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC and Switch release also confirmed.

What is the Balan Wonderworld story?

Leo Craig and Emma Cole are the two players in the game who will be following the maestro, Balan, around the mix of an imaginary world and reality that is Wonderworld. Along the way, you will find over 80 different collectable costumes that give different abilities to the player character.

Balan Wonderworld gameplay

As you traverse Wonderland and stumble across the puzzles and obstacles that you will discover along the way, you will discover special abilities and as we said, there will be over 80 of them. We already know what some of these will be with the likes of Water Shooter, Pumpkin Puncher, Robo Launcher, Spider Head, Muscle Bull, Spin Wolf and Happy Blaster all part of the world.

Can I pre-order Balan Wonderworld?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day and don’t forget you can get it on last-gen and current-gen consoles.

Is there a trailer for Balan Wonderworld?

Behold the bright, colourful platformer in all its glory below!

