Amazon unveils huge Fire TV revamp, but when will your Fire Stick get it?

The Fire Stick range from Amazon are nifty gadgets that can be used to keep all your streaming services in one place – with NOW TV finally added to the roster.

The interface was simple enough as it was but changes are coming and users will soon see a drastically different dashboard when the update rolls out to everyone and there are new, and welcome, additions too that should make it even simpler to figure out how the Fire Stick works best.

So what is in this hefty update, and will your Fire Stick be in line to get it?

What are the Fire TV updates?

Perhaps the most notable change here, other than the user interface, is that profiles have now been included. Most streamers have this as an option but now the device itself does so you can log in and have all your own shows and movies displayed while anyone else in the house can have their own.

You can have up to six different profiles on the device which should be more than enough for most households to have one for everyone.

As mentioned, the user interface will look different when you do get the update and it is quite the change. Personalisation, content discovery and voice navigation have all been improved and your favourite streaming apps have been added to the Fire TV navigation bar meaning searching is not as fiddly as it has been.

The order of apps can be customised so the ones you use the most can be placed at the front and discovering new content and things like trailers has never been easier as all you need to do is press up!

Content discovery has been improved too and now you can narrow down the type of content you want to see. So, if you just want to know what is free for you to watch or you are in the mood for some sci-fi, it is now so much easier to find everything.

Will my Fire TV Stick get upgraded – and when?

Fire TV Stick 3rd generation and Fire TV Stick Lite devices are all in line for the update and if that includes yours, and it should do for the most part, then you should see the update available within the next few weeks – hopefully in time to check out the best Christmas TV if they get it rolled out quickly enough.

You may have to trigger the update yourself by going to settings and then My Fire TV to check for the update before installing.

