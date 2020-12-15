When will Cyberpunk 2077 get its upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X?
A much-needed upgrade for console owners will be coming.
Well, Cyberpunk 2077 may be out but it hasn’t been a smooth launch, with many of the last gen (Xbox Series X and PS5) players complaining about glitches.
But a current-gen version is coming. The game will be released for the PS5 while the Xbox version will be updated to be optimised for the Series X – the only thing is we do not know when.
Currently, CD Projekt Red is working on updates to make the experience better for those who already own the game and they will almost certainly take priority over the planned upgrade. But when are we likely to see it looking all shiny for the new consoles?
When will Cyberpunk get a next-gen upgrade?
All we know so far is that will happen in 2021. As for when, many suspect that they will want it done as soon as possible to make up for the launch problems but given the amount of work that still needs doing to the base game, it is possible that it will not happen until later in the year.
What we do know though is that whenever it does happen, it will cost those who already own Cyberpunk 2077 nothing to upgrade. It will do it automatically on the Xbox Series X as has happened with titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – you’ll just need to accept the update when it eventually comes.
As for PS5 users who are currently playing on the PS4, you’ll need to use PS5’s Data Transfer system, or the PlayStation Plus Cloud Service and a USB to move it over to the new console.
