How to get a refund as Cyberpunk 2077 suffers PS4 glitches and issues – CD Projekt Red statement on what went wrong

One of the most highly anticipated games of 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077 and if there is one thing you want with a game with that much expectation behind it, it’s a smooth launch.

Unfortunately, that is far from what CD Projekt Red have had, and things went from bad to worse for the company with bugs, glitches and issues being reported from many gamers playing on last-gen consoles as well as some on PC.

Things got so bad that CD Projekt Red has taken to social media to direct people to where to get a refund – even offering to help them out if they have no luck at their point of sale.

What issues and glitches are there with Cyberpunk 2077?

Where to begin? There are many reporting on the problems with the game with Windows Central breaking them all down – we’ll look at some of the biggest here. First of all, many are not happy with the marketing campaign up to launch. The game images shown in all the marketing are said to look like PC grabs, according to gamers. The PC can manage the high specs the game has, for the most part, and looks stunning. The current console version is a step down from that and the argument is nobody had any idea about it until they started playing – Digital Foundry has called the performance “exceptionally poor”.

Other issues include, random game crashes, scripting issues causing gameplay events to fail to start, doors failing to open, characters randomly not appearing where they should, saves not working correctly and even enemies spotting you when they are behind walls.

At its core Cyberpunk is a good game with some amazing quests/writing but it just needed more development time to fix bugs and flesh out some gameplay systems. It was just not ready for release yet. We hold you at a higher standard than other publishers to make things right — DansGaming (@Dansgaming) December 14, 2020

The PC version has issues of its own, and that’s the version that works best, including audio and visual problems.

I love the game as well, but it should not have been released on console at this time. And definitely not on "last-gen". — ʙᴀɪʟᴇʏ ᴋᴏꜱᴅᴀʟ (@MrJeedi) December 14, 2020

Game's great, but the console launch was one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen in my life. I'm really sorry for the developers who'll need to crunch even more to get the game finished, but the ones who defined the launch window have destroyed the trust for CDPR. — Blader Koyotte ????⚔️ (@BladerKoyotte) December 14, 2020

How to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077

Updates are promised for the game, but should you not want to wait for them, here is how to get a refund.

If you have brought the game digitally, use the refund system for PSN or Xbox as you normally would and it should be a smooth process.

If you own the game on disc, get in touch with your point of sale and they should be able to help- we would be surprised if they were not aware of the situation by now.

Should these options not work, get in touch with CD Projekt directly via helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com and they will offer help to get your money back.

As for how long to expect to wait for the refund, the normal wait should be between 3-5 working days but expect to wait longer if you need to email for help. You have until 21st December if you need to get help from the makers of the game to get in touch.

Sony are refunding gamers who have played past the standard two-hour mark.

Many gamers have argued that the game should have been delayed far longer than the few weeks it was. Titles like Far Cry 6 have been delayed by months to ensure extra time can be spent on it and while it is frustrating waiting for an anticipated game, the gaming world’s consensus seems to be ‘better to wait’.

An upgrade for Xbox Series X and a PS5 version are both on the way at some point in 2021.

