Get 6 months free Amazon Music Unlimited with the new Echo Dot

Black Friday has been and gone, and while Amazon’s epic sale might have passed, the retailer is still offering a few tempting deals on its own devices and services – or, indeed, both.

Right now, Amazon is giving away six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with the new Amazon Echo Dot, or 3 free months of the music service on its own.

Get 6 months free Amazon Music Unlimited with the Amazon Echo

We saw the 4th-generation Echo Dot drop to a mere £28.99 during the deals madness last week. Amazon now have the newest mini-size smart speaker on sale for the full RRP of £49.99 – but the retailer is clearly still keen to draw in buyers, with these freebie offer.

Amazon Echo Dot (new, 4th-generation) | £49.99 from Amazon (inc. 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited)

The £54.94 saving on the product page marks the monthly fees you won’t be paying for the first six months of your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. It’s a smart enough pitch: if you’re investing in a smart speaker, you may well also be on the cusp of ditching ad-interrupted music in favour of a premium service.

In the case of Amazon Unlimited, that’s access to over 70 million songs. You stream any song at any time, and also download your favourites for offline listening. You can listen to Amazon Music by either downloading an app to your phone, tablet or computer, or by connecting any Alexa-compatible device. If you already have a smart speaker, you can also get three months free Amazon Music Unlimited (if you’re a new subscriber).

The 4th-gen Echo Dot isn’t the only Amazon device to still be on offer during the post-Black Friday lull. Although Amazon’s device sale is over, we’re happy to also report that the Echo Show 8 is currently on sale.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £74.99 (save £45 or 38%)

Both the Amazon Echo deal and the standalone Music Unlimited offer run until 11 January, so that gives you ample opportunity to sign up. Time to start putting your perfect Christmas playlist together?

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited normally cost?

Amazon Music Unlimited usually costs £9.99 a month: the same as Spotify Premium. However, Prime members can pick it up for just £7.99 a month, one of many deal-sweeteners offered to subscribers.

Prime subscribers do already have an ad-free music service, Prime Music, included in what they pay for – but that grants you access to only 2 million songs, versus the 78 million including in Amazon Music Unlimited.

Audiophiles should also take a look at Amazon Music HD, which is also available for free for 3 months right now. Here you’ll have access to all the same songs in high definition. After that three-month period, the cost is either £14.99 a month or £12.99 to Prime members.

