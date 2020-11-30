Sky Cyber Monday 2020 deals: offers continue today on Sky Q, Sky Sports and broadband

Great news for telly fans, the Cyber Monday deals are here and Sky’s offers are still live. You can bag discounted packages which even include some of the most popular channels such as Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Kids, so you can keep everyone happy.

Sky TV is a popular option due to the range of packages available. You can customise the channels you want and save by buying bundles together and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a brilliant time to save a good chunk of money. This year, Sky have some seriously impressive deals.

One of the most cost-effective options we’ve seen so far is The Big Bundle (Sky TV, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Netflix, Sky Kids, HD, Ultra HD and Multiscreen), reduced from £106 per month to just £66.50. That’s a saving of £39.50 a month which adds up to a staggering saving of £711 over the 18-month contract.

You can also add Superfast Broadband to the Complete TV Bundle which will cost a total of £80.50 per month for both, reduced from £138. That’s a saving of £54 per month or £972 over the full 18-month contract period. There’s plenty more broadband offers in our list below, too.

Sports and movie fans can currently save £21.50 a month on a Sky TV, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports package so you can catch all the matches and the latest film releases. Usually £71 a month, the bundle is now reduced to £49.50 a month.

Anyone who loves to be the first to get their hands on the latest tech will also be excited about this iPhone 12 deal which includes 30GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for £43 a month, with nothing to pay upfront. With this deal you’d save £15 a month, or £360 over the 24-month contract period.

To see the full breakdown of all the best Sky Black Friday deals our expects have found, take a look below.

See all Sky offers now

Best Cyber Monday Sky deals

Sky’s Black Friday deals are continuing and there are some great offers to get your hands on, from TV and phone contracts to broadband and build your own bundles.

Here are the Sky deals currently on offer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Scroll below to see our full breakdown of Sky TV, broadband and mobile deals.

How to get Sky TV

To get start watching Sky channels such as Sky Atlantic, Comedy Central, and National Geographic, you will need to sign up to a monthly subscription.

With the standard subscription, a Sky Q box will be installed in your home and you’ll be ready to watch the main Sky channels.

You can choose to add extra packages to this subscription – such as Sky Sports – for an additional fee to gain access to more specialist channels.

With the Sky Q box installed, you can also watch on-demand and catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, and ITV Hub all in one place. The box can be voice-controlled and you will be able to record up to six shows at once.

A number of Sky packages can also be bought as a NOW TV pass. These include; Sky Sports, Cinema, and Entertainment. If you prefer, these can also be bought with a NOW TV Stick, too.

It is worth weighing up your options before committing because the streaming service will have its own NOW TV Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sky deals

It is worth noting; for all new customers there is a set-up cost of approximately £20-40 depending on the bundle you choose and the terms and conditions state that prices can change during the sign-up period. If you have previously logged into a Sky account you may see a sign-in page when you follow the below links before you are shown the deal.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sky TV deals

Sky TV allows you to build your own bundle to pick the additional channels that best suit your TV-watching habits. If you’re lucky, they may already be packaged together in a money-saving deal.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sky Broadband deals

If you are a completely new customer to Sky, you may prefer to choose a bundle that provides Sky TV alongside its broadband. The Superfast Broadband offers an average download speed of 59mbps.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sky Mobile deals

Sky Mobile offers both SIM-only and contract deals with half-price offers on 30GB deals on a number of models as listed below. All the below deals are for contracts 24-months in length as a minimum. Sky also provides a handy coverage checker so that you can make sure you can make the most of any new purchase.

For more handset and network options, check out our SIM-only and Black Friday phone deals pages.

What channels do you get with Sky?

Sky

The channels you are able to access will depend on the subscription or package you are signed up to.

Here are some of the main channels available with a standard Sky subscription:

Sky One

Sky Atlantic

Gold

Dave

Sky Documentaries

Comedy Central

Fox

Discovery

Sky History

MTV

Sky Nature

National Geographic

Vice

For an additional price, there are three main packages; Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Kids. Sky Sports will allow you to watch dedicated Premier League, F1, Cricket and Golf channels.

Sky Cinema will give you access to 12 additional channels such as Sky Cinema Animation, Comedy, Disney, and Sci-Fi Horror, and Sky Kids includes Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Baby TV.

To add these packages, prices start at an extra £5 a month.

Read more on Cyber Monday

