Roku Cyber Monday sale offers 40% off across smart TV stick range

We saw some impressive savings over Black Friday weekend this year and the discounts are still going. Roku smart TV sticks are still on offer for a great discount as part of today’s Cyber Monday deals. You can find the devices currently on offer at Amazon and the deals span multiple models of the device.

This year we saw many retailers announcing deals even weeks ahead of the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. However, the slashed down prices are now coming to a end with Cyber Monday closing the deals season for this year. If you want to get your hands on some good tech bargains, you’ll need to act fast.

Smart TV sticks have been an increasingly popular choice for convenient at-home entertainment and the Roku sticks are already an affordable version of the devices. Now, the streaming stick range has been cut by up to 40% which means you can upgrade your existing telly for less than £20.

Roku Express | £29.99 £17.98

The standard Roku Express is already one of the cheapest smart TV sticks you can buy and it is now less than £18.

Typically £29.99, Roku Express is now on offer for just £17.99. That’s a 40% discount.

Roku Express allows you to watch all your favourite shows on your TV from streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, NOW TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Roku Premiere | £39.99 £27.99

There is savings on Roku Premiere, too. A little more expensive than Roku Express, this smart TV stick can do everything its cheaper counterpart offers, but has a better streaming quality.

Now just £27.99, Roku Premiere offers 4K HDR streaming, voice search and a private listening mode that allows you to play the TV audio via the Roku app to your headphones. Now with a saving of 30%.

Roku Streaming Stick+ | £49.99 £34.99

The most expensive smart TV stick in the Roku range just got a little bit more affordable. Now with 30% off, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is just £34.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ allows you to watch all your favourite shows in 4K with HDR picture quality, cast music, photos and videos to your TV and has a new, improved remote with volume buttons.

All three Roku products are available at various retailers including Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World and Very.

There are plenty of other retailers also offering tech deals for Cyber Monday. Not only are there Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick Cyber Monday offers to consider, the online retailer also sells a number of other smart TV sticks. Very also has a range of tech deals including smart home, wearables and TVs.

