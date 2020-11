Best iPhone Cyber Monday 2020 deals still live now – including the iPhone 11 and 12

Black Friday itself may have passed but the deals are far from over. Rounding off the sales long weekend, Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals continue. There have been countless offers in recent weeks as we’ve built up towards Black Friday and Cyber Weekend and there are plenty more to get excited about now.

And, iPhones have once again become one of the most highly sought-after products. We saw some great savings across numerous models as well as across a huge range of other Apple products.

Despite being brand spanking new, we’ve seen some solid discounts on the newly-released iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max models. One of the best O2 Black Friday deals is on the iPhone 12, with the network offering unlimited data for £50 a month (no upfront cost).

Since the latest iPhone 12 models were released in October, there have also been some great deals on the now second-in-line iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. Still little more than a year old, we’ve been hugely excited to see contracts with generous data offerings for as little as £29 a month.

While you can bag some decent data, minutes and texts packages, there are also some high-tech extras being thrown in with deals such as the ever-popular Apple AirPods. If you’ve already got your SIM contact sorted, Very has slashed the prices of all its iPhones including £250 off the iPhone XR right now so you can still get hold of the handset for a great price.

To see more on all of these deals and many more, scroll down below for our hand-picked selection of the best iPhone Cyber Monday deals. But don’t leave things too late, over the weekend we saw some of the top iPhone deals at the likes of Virgin Media sell out.

Does Apple do Cyber Monday iPhone deals?

Apple does not hold its own Cyber Monday sale, but you can still grab genuine Apple products on offer from a range of suppliers offering competitive deals and prices. Instead, Apple runs its own Shopping Event where you can pick up an Apple Store Gift Card for up to £120 with each purchase. This runs from 27 (Black Friday) to 30 November (Cyber Monday).

Similarly, while Apple won’t reduce the cost of any SIM-free handsets on its own store, there are plenty of retailers who are dropping prices. Anywhere we’ve found price drops, we’ve listed below along with the exact model and links to buy.

Will the iPhone 12 go on sale for Cyber Monday?

We weren’t sure whether we’d see any strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a phone that’s been so recently released. However, we were happily proven wrong and have seen offers on brand new iPhone 12 contracts from the likes of Three, Vodafone and Sky Mobile. The iPhone 12 contracts will still cost more than older models, but a discount is a discount!

If you scroll down in this article you will find our round-up of the best iPhone 12 Cyber Monday deals available now. There are contracts without any upfront phone cost, and other plans where the monthly costs are halved for the first 6 months. Best of all is the chance to pick up a pair of AirPods at no extra cost with your iPhone 12 contract.

With the release of the four new iPhone 12 models, older models have begun to drop in price and we’ve seen increasingly impressive deals as Cyber Weekend has got closer and begun to draw to a close.

If you’d like to compare these offers with others, take a look at our guides to Black Friday phone and SIM-only deals for discounts on Samsung, Google and Huawei models, too.

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals

Having been released in late October, the iPhone 12 is still pretty new. However, with the release of the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max in November, we are now starting to see prices begin to become more competitive. Main features include the return of the squared-off design as seen on the iPhone 4 and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. All iPhone 12 models are 5G.

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 Pro deals

The iPhone Pro is available in four metallic colours; silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue. It also has a 6.1-inch display and is waterproof (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes).

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

The brand-new iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest of Apple’s new phone with a 6.7‑inch display, three rear cameras and face ID. There are three storage sizes available; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 Mini deals

Having finally been released, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the new models. It has a 5.4-inch display, has two rear cameras and is available in five colours; red, black, white, blue and green.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone 11 deals

Fone House

With the release of the iPhone 12, we are expecting to see the prices of all iPhone 11 models to drop. Here are the best contract and SIM-only deals for the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 is also available SIM-free:

Cyber Monday iPhone 11 Pro deals

The iPhone 11 Pro has all the benefits of the standard iPhone 11 but perhaps the most obvious difference at first glance is the triple camera. The additional “telephoto lens” means the device should be capable of shooting what Apple describes as “pro-level portraits” and subjects much further away.

Don’t feel the need to change your SIM-only? The iPhone 11 Pro can be bought SIM-free, too.

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB | £924 £899 at John Lewis (plus a free year of Apple TV+)

Cyber Monday iPhone 11 Pro Max deals

The Pro Max is the biggest of the iPhone 11 models with a 6.5-inch display. It also has a longer battery life at 20 hours of video watching capable on a single charge.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is also on sale SIM-free:

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB | £1,024 £999 at Currys PC World (save £25 or 2% off)

Best Cyber Monday iPhone SE deals

Released earlier this year (April 2020), the iPhone SE is designed to be more affordable than its iPhone 11 and 12 counterparts. Features include a smaller 4.7-inch HD display, the A13 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 11 and a two-camera set-up.

Here are the best iPhone SE deals available right now.

If you’d rather a SIM-only contract, the iPhone SE is available SIM-free, too.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone XR deals

It might be two years old but the iPhone XR still has some brilliant features including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and an IP67 rating making it dust and water-resistant (up to 1 metre for 30 minutes).

Here are the best iPhone XR deals on offer.

If you’d rather a SIM-only contract, the iPhone XR is also on offer SIM-free.

iPhone XR 64GB | £629 £479 at Very (save £150 or 24%)

£479 at Very (save £150 or 24%) iPhone XR 128GB | £779 £529 at Very (save £250 or 32%)

What’s the difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12?

An immediate difference is in the physical design of the two iPhones. The iPhone 11 has the same rounded design as those in the iPhone X range. However, the iPhone 12 has a squared-off shape last seen with the iPhone 5.

The iPhone 12 also has a new aluminium frame and new screen merges crystal and glass to create what Apple calls a ceramic shield which is four times more durable and splash resistant.

The iPhone 12 Pro takes that a step further and can be submerged in up to six metres of water for half an hour at a time.

Next, the price. The iPhone 11 can currently be bought for £599 SIM-free. Prices for the iPhone 12 Mini (the cheapest in the new iPhone 12 range) start at £699, and the RRP for the standard iPhone 12 is £799.

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have three cameras in total, two in the back and one front lens. However, Apple boasts that it has improved the iPhone 12 camera’s performance by 27%.

The processor has seen improvements, too. The iPhone 11 uses the A13 chip, but the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 is 20% faster than its predecessor. The iPhone 12 models are also the first Apple devices to be 5G.

And, while both phones have Apple’s lightning charger port, the new iPhone 12 also offers Magsafe charging, which can be done through a magnetic charging pad that attaches straight onto the phone.

Some of the only elements to stay the same are; the size of both standard models remains at 6.1-inches and have the three storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

How different are the latest iPhone 12 models?

There are four new iPhone 12 models in total. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were released on 23rd October. The remaining two models, the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max, were released on 13th November.

One of the key differences between these models and their predecessors is the processor they use. All iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip that Apple says is 20% faster than the one used by the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. The iPhone XR uses the even older A12 Bionic chip.

Next, the size and design. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest display of any iPhone at 6.7-inches. This is followed by the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inch display and iPhone 12 Pro’s 6.1-inches.

If you prefer a smaller phone, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone SE have a smaller 4.7-inch display.

Beyond these differences, the main consideration should be how much you are willing to spend and how much built-in storage do you need. The standard storage offerings are 64GB or 128GB but the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max offer larger capacity with 256GB and 512GB options.

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

