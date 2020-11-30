Best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals: last chance to save 10% on Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense

For anyone curious about their activity levels, tracking their fitness progression or simply boosting their physical health, now is a great time to purchase a Fitbit. Because while Black Friday has been and gone, many retailers have chosen to extend their sales so there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals on offer, including on the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense.

The brand is a front runner when it comes to wearable fitness tech, having soared in popularity since they first hit the market. Now more than just step counters, they can be used while swimming and to monitor all kinds of performance indicators for helping maintain a healthy lifestyle.

There are devices to help keep track of the fitness of your children too – the Fitbit Ace is a small and robust gadget for kids with fun incentives and six-day battery life, built to sit comfortably on little wrists.

We are very happy to see the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense, both 2020 releases, among items on sale during Black Friday and into Cyber Weekend. Right now, Amazon is selling the Versa 3 for £179 – that’s a 10% reduction, and the cheapest price it’s been so far. The Fitbit Sense is also seeing a 10% discount (was £299, now £269).

Fitbit itself is offering up to £30 off selected smartwatches and trackers when you buy directly through its site in a sale that ends on 1st December. Plus Boots has up to £70 off (though some models have sold out).

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is already back down to £129 at Amazon (was £199.99, save £70.99), with Amazon Prime Day being the only other time we’ve seen it drop so low. Another brilliant Amazon Cyber Monday deal is on the Fitbit Inspire HR with Aria Air Scales bundle, just £94.98 for both (down from £139.98).

Alternatives that we have also seen big savings on include the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches so keep an eye out this Cyber Monday, as this period is traditionally the last chance to find tech-related deals ahead of Christmas.

Fitbit Cyber Monday deals: quick links

Best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals 2020

See below for the best deals on each Fitbit model, from the Fitbit Charge 4 to the Versa 2 and Ionic, as well as the differences between each one.

Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

It’s only a £20 saving, but it’s the first time we’re seeing prices cut on the Fitbit Versa 3.

Fitbit Versa 3 | £199 £179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%)

£179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%) Fitbit Versa 3 | £199.99 £179.99 at Very (save £20 or 10%)

Fitbit Sense Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The Fitbit Sense is another 2020 release which is seeing price cuts for the first time. Like the Versa 3, you can now save 10% for Cyber Monday.

Fitbit Sense | £299.99 £269 at Amazon (save £30.99 or 10%)

| £269 at Amazon (save £30.99 or 10%) Fitbit Sense | £299.99 £269.99 at Very (save £30 or 10%)

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Only released in April this year, the Fitbit Charge is now on offer for £99, a great saving of £30.

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition advanced fitness tracker Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

If you fancy grabbing yourself something a little more fancy than the standard Fitbit Charge 4, this special edition tracker should do the job. Featuring a reflective woven band, this edition is a little more sleek than the original.

Fitbit Ionic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

You can still pick up discounts on the Fitbit Ionic at Amazon. It may be slightly older than some on this list but it has all the features you could want from a fitness tracker including built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and multi-sport modes.

Fitbit Ionic | £219.99 £146.04 at Amazon (save £103.95 or 42%)

Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

With the release of the Fitbit Inspire 2 in August, we have seen the prices of the slightly older Fitbit Inspire drop. Despite only being just over a year old, the Fitbit Inspire is now on sale for £38.99.

Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Just over a year old, you can now find some good savings on the Fitbit Inspire HR. Features include a 5-day battery life, sleep tracking and it’s swim-proof. Now on sale for £59.99.

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

This smartwatch from Versa enables you to use your voice to create alarms, check the weather or control your Spotify account directly from your wrist, thanks to built-in voice control technology.

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

This special edition of the Fitbit Versa 2 comes with a woven strap giving it a more stylish feel. With a discount of 20% off currently being offered by Fitbit, the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition is now £159.99.

Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Just over a year old, the Fitbit Versa Lite is a great option for those who want the bigger screen of the Versa without the usual price tag.

Argos

Fitbit Ace 2 kids fitness tracker Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Designed for children over the age of 6, the Fitbit Ace 2 is an activity tracker that tracks sleep and steps, and has a battery life of up to five days.

Fitbit Ace 2 | £69.99 £49.99 at Argos (save £20 or 29%)

| £49.99 at Argos (save £20 or 29%) Fitbit Ace 2 | £69.95 £49.95 at Smyths (save £20 or 29%)

Fitbit Charge accessory Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Visit Fitbit for more Sense and Versa 3 accessories including these made from recycled plastic fibres in collaboration with Victor Glemaud.

Fitbit Inspire accessory Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Fitbit Versa accessory Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

What are the differences between Fitbit trackers and smartwatches?

Fitbits are split between two main designs; fitness trackers and all-in-one smartwatches. Each connects to the Fitbit App available to download onto smartphones allowing you to view an in-depth snapshot of your health and fitness day by day. As with most tech, the general rule is the more you pay, the more sophisticated fitness tracking you’ll get.

At the lower price end, you have the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR – the brand’s traditional-looking trackers designed to give friendly guidance and motivation for building healthy habits.

Get all-day activity tracking and estimated calorie burn, monitor your sleep and 24/7 heart rate with the HR – each is a great tool for helping you stay motivated while maintaining your fitness; especially helpful with the cold dark evenings now upon us.

The last few years have seen the release of the Fitbit Charge 4 which offers GPS, up to seven days plus battery life and the new Inspire 2 tracker which comes with a year’s free trial of Fitbit Premium when bought directly from Fitbit.

If smartwatches are more your thing, the Versa 2 and its newer counterparts are packed with features including FitBit Pay, built-in Alexa voice control, wireless syncing, menstrual health tracking, alarms and reminders alongside health and sleep tracking of REM sleep and restlessness.

It’s newbies, the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch, that even record nightly Oxygen saturation (Sp02).

Read more on Cyber Monday

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide.

