Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals 2020 – don’t miss mobiles.co.uk Google Pixel deals ending this afternoon

Black Friday might be over, but there are still plenty Cyber Monday deals out there to be had, including some red-hot discounts on phones and pay-monthly contracts.

Much of normal life has been put on hold this year, but we’ve still seen saw many major new handsets launched in 2020, from the Google Pixel 4a to the iPhone 12. If it is an iPhone you’re after, we recommend taking a look at our iPhone Cyber Monday deals page.

It’s also worth noting that some Cyber Monday phone deals are ending in a matter of hours. Mobiles.co.uk has a number of excellent-value Vodafone contracts for the iPhone 12 Pro, Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 5a that are coming to an end at 3pm today (30 November) – so if you’re interested, take a look as soon as you can.

There are plenty of other fantastic Black Friday deals still running. We have seen Virgin give away a free Nintendo Switch with every Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, free AirPods Pro in their iPhone 11 deal, and the Samsung Galaxy A21s on offer for just £13.99 a month.

If you’ve already got the handset you want, then it’s worth taking a look at some of the SIM-only Black Friday deals being offered by some of the providers: we’ve seen some absolute bargains in the past.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period will be your best bet to get a great deal – whether that’s an iPhone, Samsung or Pixel.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals

iPhone 12

It’s finally here – there was a longer wait than usual thanks to the pandemic, but the iPhone 12 is finally here with a new design, a speedy new processor, and 5G support. As a new release, it’s not seeing massive discounts this Black Friday – but there’s still deals on data free AirPods to be had:

iPhone 11

Unlike the iPhone 12, the older iPhone 11 has actually seen a price drop recently, with some even better deals as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. It’s still a great phone too, with a dual-lens rear camera, a liquid retina display, and Haptic Touch:

Samsung Galaxy S20

One of iPhone’s strongest Android competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S20 boasts a 120Hz screen, a hyperfast processor, and one of the best smartphone camera arrays out there. Samsung has also recently released a Fan Edition, which much like the iPhone SE removes a few features – but most importantly, slashes the price:

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung

The predecessor to the S20 is still an impressive device with a full-screen Infinity-O display, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and – a rarity for smartphones these days – a headphone jack. Now seeing some great prices now the S20 is out, it’s a real bargain considering the powerful tech:

Samsung Galaxy A21s

For a more mid-range phone, the A21s has everything you need from a smartphone without unnecessary fancy features and a premium price tag. The large 6.5inch Infinity-O screen, quad-camera system, and long-lasting battery can handle any daily task, and is now on offer around the £20 a month mark:

Google Pixel 5

The newly released Google Pixel 5 boasts 8GB RAM, water resistance, wireless charging, and the honour of being the internet giant’s first 5G phone. Google Home owners will find the rather familiar Google Assistant also comes installed:

Google Pixel 4A

A budget version of the Google Pixel 4, the 4a gives you the best part of Google phones – particularly their great cameras – for a more affordable price. The 5G edition is also one of the cheapest 5G handsets out there for those curious to try the new data network:

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola

Bringing back the flip phone design that dominated the mid-2000s, this pocket-friendly mobile’s touch screen folds in half, allowing you to use a quick view display on the front. The 48MP camera and 5G support are an added bonus:

Where to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals

These are all the major phone networks and retailers who have been running Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year:

Best EE deals

EE is the largest mobile operating network in the UK and always has a collection of offers on the go. Some of the best deals include access to smart benefits like Apple TV, BT Sport, and Prime Video. when you order phones such as the brand-new Samsung Galaxy s20 FE 5G. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher if you refer a friend, and students can get 20% off their monthly bill.

EE has also partnered with Apple to bring you some exclusive iPhone deals. The Full Works Plan will get you Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with unlimited data for 24 months, or choose one of them for free as a smart benefit with an iPhone purchase.

Best Vodafone deals

Across a number of different handsets, Mobiles.co.uk has badged several Vodafone plans as Cyber Monday deals. They’re not necessarily new to Cyber Monday, but they’re set to end at 3pm on Monday 30 November. So if any of them take your fancy, make sure you buy straight away.

Carphone Warehouse is offering an array of discounted Vodafone contracts that are offering extra data at no added cost. Apple, Samsung, Google, and Huawei all have models that benefit from the deal. There are also some very tempting 56GB Vodafone packages from Mobiles.co.uk across a number of handsets.

Vodafone themselves are offering an Annual Upgrade Promise when you buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone SE on a 24-month plan – meaning you get the latest iPhone every year with no upgrade fees.

Best iD Mobile deals

Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile is a low-cost network that consistently has a range of Pay Monthly and SIM-only contract deals. Savings can be found on Apple and Samsung at the moment and many of the offers start with the low upfront cost of just £9.99.

iD Mobile also dropped prices across a number of different handsets, including big-hitters like the iPhone 12. Take a look below:

Best Three deals

Three’s mobile phone contract deals include a range of free benefits such as free Spotify and YouTube Premium. It is also a great network to consider if you are often travelling because Three was voted the Best Network for Roaming at the uSwitch Mobile Awards 2020.

Best Virgin deals

All of the plans below come with unlimited texts and minutes and then varying data depending on your usage. The best offers include a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a monthly contract.

Best 02 deals

O2 is renowned for throwing in freebies with its plans so it is no surprise that the network’s current deals offer more than the typical unlimited data package. Customers buying Pay Monthly contracts from O2 are able to claim a bunch of free subscriptions to the likes of Disney+, Audible, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Best mobiles.co.uk deals

Mobiles.co.uk locked in the prices on certain handsets for Black Friday. That means you shouldn’t find a cheaper price on mobiles.co.uk now than you have in the lead up to the big sale. However, if the price does change, the Price Guarantee means they’ll refund you the difference, so you can’t say fairer than that. For all the Ts and Cs, you can read more about this offer here.

The following brands are included:

Mobiles.co.uk also released these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – and some of the year’s biggest mobile releases are included.

Best Tesco Mobile deals

Tesco’s phone network has rolled out a number of enticing offers for Black Friday. Among them are two very nice giveaways with the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11: with the former, you get a set of Apple Airpods, with the latter you get a set of the newly released Apple Airpods Pro. The allowances on either plan are a little meagre, but if you’re fine with that, these are two solid phone deals.

You’ll also find a number of highly affordable contracts on Samsung’s lower-end Galaxy handsets. Oh, and check out the 6 months of free Spotify Premium you get with that S20 contract!

Are there Sim-only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

You better believe it! We’ve seen some awesome SIM-only deals out there this Black Friday. What we saw last year was lots of triple-digit monthly data packages having their prices slashed, sometimes as much as 50%. In 2020 that’s being matched by deals such as quintuple data allowances – for a complete run down, head to our Black Friday sim-only deals page.

So if you’re something of a data-guzzler who needs a regular Netflix hit when you’re out and about, you may well want to keep your handset but switch to a new SIM.

