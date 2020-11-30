Best Lego Cyber Monday deals 2020 from Star Wars to Technic and Harry Potter (updated with new offers)

Lego has come a long way since it founded in 1932 and now you can get designs to build, brick by brick, for almost all different genres – from TV shows such as Friends and the Aston Martin from James Bond to the recently announced, biggest ever, Lego Colosseum set.

The popularity of the interlocking toy bricks is higher than ever, and we’re pleased to report we’re still seeing great Lego Cyber Monday deals at retailers such as Argos, Amazon and Smyths – both for adults and kids.

The Lego Store’s own sale is well underway, running throughout Cyber Monday – but move quickly, we’re already seeing out of stock products. There were some queues for The Lego Store website on Black Friday, but this no longer seems to be an issue. The new Colosseum set seems to have already sold out – despite not even being on sale! Lego is accepting back orders on this item, however.

Lego remains a hit on kids’ Christmas lists, with the toymaker taking up two of the coveted slots on the DreamToys list of top toys for Christmas 2020. Some of the best Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers include 20 per cent off the Lego Harry Potter Hedwig set and 2 for £30 on sets at Argos. Today Very also has some good offers on Lego.

Scroll down for our pick of the best Cyber Monday Lego deals still in stock – just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!

Best Lego Cyber Monday deals 2020

Lego deals continue today including at The Lego Store which is holding a four-day sale event:

The Lego Store Black Friday deals

The Lego Store’s Black Friday sale ends tonight. They’re offering 20% off selected sets but move fast as we’re already seeing popular products go out of stock.

Amazon Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are underway and there are a ton of savings on a huge variety of Lego products. We have listed some of the best below but do check out the retailer’s deals pages for 30% off LEGO Hidden Sideand Art collection.

John Lewis Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

For the Lego collector, John Lewis Cyber Monday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to its numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which, at over 110cm long, is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive-looking James Bond Aston Martin, though it’s currently on at full price.

Very Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Very may not be the first place you think of when you’re looking for big savings on LEGO, but the retailer’s Cyber Monday deals have been some of the strongest. Top offers from the Very Cyber Monday sale include 30% off the Lego Classic Brick Set.

Smyths Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Smyths Cyber Monday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets and, if there’s something here that catches your eye, don’t hesitate in buying since lots of these deals are selling out.

Argos Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Lego

As well as the wider Argos Cyber Monday deals, with 2 for £15 and 2 for £30 on selected Lego sets, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are a must buy for any Lego and Mario fan.

Does Lego charge delivery?

Lego has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise, it’s £3.95. For all the Lego delivery information, check out Lego.com.

Read more on Cyber Monday

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you.

