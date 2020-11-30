Best Cyber Monday deals 2020: all the offers still live (and in stock) from Apple AirPods to Nintendo Switch
These are the best Cyber Monday deals still live from Black Friday, as well as all the new sales on everything from Apple AirPods to Nintendo Switch.
Cyber Monday is here, which means the Black Friday deals aren’t over yet. If your inbox is saturated with emails about deals, discounts and sales, we’re here to bring you a clear guide on the best of what’s left of Black Friday 2020.
Cyber Monday is traditionally the day you’d shop for offers online, but due to the pandemic and physical stores being shut, there’s little distinction between Cyber Monday and Black Friday this year. Many retailers launched their deals early in a bid to spread out the strain on delivery services and make up for the lost footfall in shops. Some retailers have been very clear that their discounts will run until the end of Cyber Monday, while others held one event on Friday and have planned another for Cyber Monday itself.
Our experts have been monitoring stock and offers throughout the Cyber Weekend to bring you the very best deals that are still live and in stock today. Popular products such as Nintendo Switch bundles, the iPhone 11 and Dyson cordless vacuums have all sold like hotcakes – meaning stock has run low or sold out completely in places. Don’t forget to check the delivery options before you check out too. Argos and Currys are now offering some items as collect only, removing the option for home delivery.
To help you cut through the noise (and all the sold-out offers), we’ve rounded up the very best and cheapest Cyber Monday deals in the UK.
Best Cyber Monday deals still in stock
Some deals are new for Cyber Monday, while others have been the standout offers for this year’s Black Friday event. We’ve rounded up the best of what’s still in stock:
-
Fitbit Versa 3 |
£199£179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10 per cent)
-
AirPods Pro | £198 at Amazon (save £51 or 20 per cent – and Prime delivery) or
£249£195 at Laptops Direct
-
Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons |
£239.99£209.99 at Very (save £30 or 12.5 per cent)
-
Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer |
£429£299 at Amazon (save £130.99 or 30 per cent)
-
Fitbit Sense |
£299.99£269.99 at Very (save £30 or 10 per cent)
-
NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Entertainment Pass, 1 month Sky Cinema Pass + Sky Sports Day Pass |
£29.99£19.85 (save £10.14 or 34 per cent)
- iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £32.50 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 64GB, Three – unlimited data, text, minutes | £0 upfront, £47 a month
-
All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) |
£49.99£28.99 at Amazon (save £21 or 42 per cent)
-
Fitbit Ionic |
£219.99£149.99 at Boots (save £70 or 31 per cent)
-
Dyson V8 absolute pro cordless vacuum |
£399£299 at Currys (save £100 or 25 per cent)
-
Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine |
£89.99£29 (save £60.99 or 67 per cent)
-
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) |
£529£399.99 (save £129 or 24 per cent)
Which retailers are still offering deals for Cyber Monday?
Fashion and clothing Cyber Monday deals
It’s common for fashion retailers to hold separate Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, often dropping different discounts on the Monday. Here are the retailers offering deals today:
- & Other Stories – new Cyber Monday deals launching
- Nike – 25 per cent off everything remains for Cyber Monday
- Gymshark – 20 per cent off your order continues for Cyber Monday
- ASOS – up to 70 per cent off everything continues
- Whistles – 25 per cent off full-price items and an extra 15 per cent off sale (ends Cyber Monday)
- Accessorize – 30 per cent off for Black Friday (new lines added)
- Adidas – clothing and footwear deals
Cyber Monday TV and tech deals
In the world of tech, many big name retailers like Currys launched their sales early this year and have been clear that offers end on Cyber Monday.
- Very
- AO.com
- John Lewis (stock selling out fast)
- Currys
- Argos
Cyber Monday homeware and appliance deals
Alongside TVs and tech, home appliances are a staple of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Many offers will remain live at big names like Currys, Very, AO.com and Amazon, but we’re keeping an eye out for any Cyber Monday exclusives on coffee machines, stand mixers and more.
- Very
- AO.com
- John Lewis (stock selling out fast)
- Currys
- Appliances Direct
- Argos
- Emma – 35 per cent off mattresses ends today
- La Redoute – up to 40 per cent off everything ends on 1st Dec
- Made – 20 per cent off selected furniture
Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Amazon’s sale has felt somewhat never-ending. The retail giant kicked off proceedings in late October, just days after its Amazon Prime Day event. We’ve been treated to almost six weeks of offers, but most will come to an end on Cyber Monday. Amazon’s own devices also remain on sale today.
Shop all Cyber Monday deals at Amazon.
Broadband and phone deals
There are a few different end dates when it comes to phone and mobile providers, though it’s common for these offers to outlive the end of Cyber Monday. O2’s deals, for example, end on 2nd December.
- O2 – deals end 2nd December
- Virgin Media– many offers end on Cyber Monday
- TalkTalk – get 3 months of broadband free with selected deals (ends 2nd Dec)
- BT – deals end on the 4th December
- Three – offers continue
- Sky – offers end on Cyber Monday (50% off TV packages)
- Carphone Warehouse – deals continue
- Mobiles.co.uk – Cyber Monday promotions now live
Cyber Monday gift deals
Cyber Monday is another great opportunity to pick up a few early Christmas gifts. Many retailers are continuing their sales today:
- Pandora – 20 per cent off jewellery ends today
- Boots – sale continues with premium beauty savings
- The Body Shop – save 15 per cent for ‘Black November’ with code 14672, body butters now just £10
- Superdrug – deals continue on fragrance and beauty
- The Perfume Shop – deals and now buy one item and get another 50 per cent off
- Oral-B – save up to 75 per cent on electric toothbrushes at Amazon
- Glossier – 25 per cent off everything and 35 per cent of sets (site has been slow due to demand)
Best Cyber Monday tech deals
The tech deals continue for Cyber Monday, and many of the most popular Black Friday deals have stuck around, from Apple AirPods Pro to Fitbits. Here are some of the top deals.
Apple AirPods Pro |
£249 £198 at Amazon (save £51 or 20%)
Apple AirPods have been a popular discount this year. You can still save £51 on the AirPods Pro at Amazon, though they’re actually still cheapest at Laptops Direct, for £195.
Other AirPods models remain on sale for Cyber Monday, too:
- AirPods | £100 at eBay
-
AirPods (2nd Gen) |
£159£124.49 at Amazon (save £34.63 or 22 per cent)
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm |
£499 £386.10 at Amazon (save £112.90 or 23%)
We’re pleased to see the Apple Watch discounts continuing for Cyber Monday, especially as we were only expecting to see deals on the Series 3 this Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 5 has been on offer this weekend and there are plenty of models and strap styles included, so you’ll be sure to find one you like.
More Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals:
- Up to 40 per cent off Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon
-
Apple Watch SE Cellular 40mm |
£14.50£9.50 p/m with O2 (for first 6 months)
-
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm |
£309£229 at Very (save £80)
Fitbit Versa 3 (2020) |
£199.99 £179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%)
We’ve been really excited to see the first ever discounts on the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense for Black Friday. Both 2020 releases are seeing 10 per cent discounts at Very and Amazon, which are continuing for Cyber Monday. For larger discounts, check out the Fitbit Versa 2, which is now £129 at Amazon and seeing a £70.99 saving.
Cyber Monday smartwatch deals not to miss:
- Save up to £70 on Fitbits at Boots – selling out quickly
- Save £30 on Fitbits at Fitbit (ends 1st Dec)
-
Fitbit Charge 4 |
£129.99£99.99 at Argos (save £30 or 23 per cent)
-
Fitbit Inspire HR |
£89.99£59.99 at Fitbit (save £30 or 33 percent)
-
Fitbit Versa 2 |
£199.99£129 at Amazon (save £70.99 and 35 per cent)
-
Fitbit Sense |
£299.99£269.99 at Very (save £30 or 10 per cent)
-
Fitbit Inspire 2 with free Google Nest Mini |
£89.99£74.99 at Currys (save £15 or 16 per cent)
New Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) |
£49.99 £28.99 at Amazon (save £20)
During the Black Friday sale we’ve seen the prices slashed on many of Amazon’s own devices, including smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks. These deals are hanging around for Cyber Monday, so you can still get the new (4th gen) Amazon Echo for just £28.99 (usually £49.99). The previous 3rd gen Echo Dot is also seeing 53 per cent off.
More Amazon products still on sale for Cyber Monday:
-
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) |
£39.99£18.99 (save £21 or 53 per cent)
-
New Amazon Echo (4th Gen) |
£89.99£59.99 (save £30 or 33 per cent)
-
New Amazon Echo Dot with Clock |
£59.99£38.99 (save £21 or 35 per cent)
-
Echo Show 5 |
£79.99 £64.99£39.99 (save £40 or 50 per cent)
-
Echo Show 8 |
£119.99 £94.99£59.99 (save £60 or 50 per cent)
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick |
£39.99£24.99 (save £15 0r 38 per cent)
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite |
£29.99£19.99 (save £10 or 33 per cent)
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K |
£49.99£29.99 (save £20 or 40 per cent)
-
Amazon Fire TV Cube |
£109.99£69.99 (save £40 or 36 per cent)
Cyber Monday console deals: where is the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4 still in stock?
The Xbox One and PS4 have been hard to come by this Black Friday. It’s much the same in the case of their successors – it’s nigh on impossible to get your hands on new PS5 stock, sadly. We’ve not seen any big bundles deals for these older consoles, but the Xbox One S has seen a £20 discount at Argos, though stock is limited.
- Xbox One in stock | £229.99 at Argos (save £20 – limited stock)
- PS4 500GB console in stock | £249 at Currys
The Nintendo Switch, however, has seen new bundles deals for Black Friday. Though, it’s been the supermarkets that have had the biggest savings on the console alone. Tesco slashed prices on the neon Switch (RRP £279) down to £229. But, you guessed it, stock ran out extremely quickly. On Cyber Monday, bundle deals remain your best bet for getting a good deal on a Nintendo Switch.
-
Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons + Free 3 months Nintendo Switch Online |
£239.99£209.99 at Very (save £30 or 12.5 per cent)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons | £49.99 £40.99 (save £9 or 18 per cent)
-
Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure |
£69.99£64.99 at Currys
- Nintendo Switch free with Huawei P30 Lite New edition | £22 p/m on Virgin Media
- iPhone SE 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £35 a month, £149 upfront (comes with a Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition)
- Nintendo Switch neon | £279.99 at Argos
Cyber Monday video game deals still in stock:
-
FIFA 21 PS4 |
£54.99£32.99 at Very (save £22)
-
FIFA 21 PS4 game and DualShock controller |
£84.99£69.99 at Very (save £15)
- 30% off games at Amazon including FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs Legion
-
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Aurora Edition PS4 |
£19.99£9.99 at GAME (save £10 or 50 per cent)
-
The Sims 4 – Standard Edition [PC Code – Origin] |
£34.99£4.19 (save £31.00 or 88 per cent)
Cyber Monday homeware and appliance deals
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer |
£499 £399 at Currys (save £100 or 20%)
This deal carries on for Cyber Monday and it’s been one of our top picks all weekend. If you’re already missing the Bake Off, this KitchenAid in a lovely neutral ‘milkshake’ shade is seeing a 20 per cent discount (£100 off) at Currys. Unfortunately, it’s been so popular that it’s now collect in-store only though.
More stand mixer deals for Cyber Monday:
-
Kenwood KHC29 BOWH Prospero Stand Mixer |
£199.99£99.99 at Argos (save £100 or 50 per cent)
-
Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer |
£429£299 (save £130.99 or 30 per cent)
Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals: Shark vs Dyson
Vacuum cleaners are some of the most popular products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you waited until today to pick up a new machine, you may have missed out in places. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner went on sale last week and sold out at Dyson itself and John Lewis. You can still find it at Currys, but it’s for collection only. In the battle of the vacuum cleaner this Black Friday, Shark has been another top brand to watch – especially as many models come in cheaper than Dysons. Today we’re seeing more great deals from Shark, though again, some models are out of stock at Amazon and Very.
-
Dyson V8 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum cleaner |
£399£299 at Currys (save £100)
-
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap and TruePet |
£479.99£297 (save £182.99 or 38 per cent)
-
Bosch BCS612GB Serie 6 Unlimited ProHome Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
£525£279 (save £246 or 46 per cent)
-
Vax ONEPWR Blade 3 Pet Vacuum Cleaner |
£219£169 (save £50)
-
Gtech AirRam MK2 |
£249.99£149.99 (save 40 per cent)
-
iRobot i7150 Roomba Robot Cleaner |
£649£499 (save £150)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker |
£84.99 £59.99 at Amazon (save £25 or 29%)
The Instant Pot Duo is always popular and we’re happy to see that it’s still on sale for Cyber Monday. In their Instant Pot Duo review, our friends at BBC Good Food were taken with the machine’s ability to cook tough cuts of meat in just 30 minutes, the sauté button (which means you can fry ingredients like onions) and how it allows you to take up less space in the kitchen. This clever machine also does the job of both a slow cooker and a rice cooker.
There are plenty more top home appliance offers for Cyber Monday, including:
-
De’Longhi Autentica Coffee Machine |
£699£349 (save £350 or 50 per cent)
-
Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine |
£89.99£29 (save £60.99 or 67 per cent)
-
Crock-Pot slow cooker |
£59.99£49.95 (save £10)
-
Morphy Richards breadmaker |
£99.99£69.99 (save £30)
-
Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker |
£199.99£149 at Very (save £50 or 25 per cent)
-
Tower Air Fryer |
£59.99£34.99 (save £25 or 41 per cent)
-
Nutribullet Starter Kit |
£49.99£39.99 (save £10)
When does Cyber Monday 2020 end?
Cyber Monday is always the first Monday after Thanksgiving. It takes place today, 30th November and ends at midnight.
This means that most of the deals we’ve seen for Black Friday will also be ending today. There are a few exceptions, such as some broadband and phone providers, who plan to continue their offers for a day or so longer. But in short, most Cyber Monday deals will end tonight, so if there’s something you’ve yet to buy on your list, today may be the last chance to grab it at a discounted price.
Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?
Good question. The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’ National Retail Federation and Shop.org. The aim was to promote online shopping, hence ‘cyber’, back in 2005 when people typed with one finger and accidentally added three of the same item to their shopping basket, because it was the dark ages of course. Thank goodness, we all got the handle of the World Wide Web and now Cyber Monday has grown into nearly as much as a shopping phenomenon as Black Friday.
The other idea was to get smaller retailers on a level playing field with the big giants. Of course, it didn’t take long for the big brands to jump on Cyber Monday too.
