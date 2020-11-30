Best Cyber Monday deals 2020: all the offers still live (and in stock) from Apple AirPods to Nintendo Switch

Cyber Monday is here, which means the Black Friday deals aren’t over yet. If your inbox is saturated with emails about deals, discounts and sales, we’re here to bring you a clear guide on the best of what’s left of Black Friday 2020.

Cyber Monday is traditionally the day you’d shop for offers online, but due to the pandemic and physical stores being shut, there’s little distinction between Cyber Monday and Black Friday this year. Many retailers launched their deals early in a bid to spread out the strain on delivery services and make up for the lost footfall in shops. Some retailers have been very clear that their discounts will run until the end of Cyber Monday, while others held one event on Friday and have planned another for Cyber Monday itself.

Our experts have been monitoring stock and offers throughout the Cyber Weekend to bring you the very best deals that are still live and in stock today. Popular products such as Nintendo Switch bundles, the iPhone 11 and Dyson cordless vacuums have all sold like hotcakes – meaning stock has run low or sold out completely in places. Don’t forget to check the delivery options before you check out too. Argos and Currys are now offering some items as collect only, removing the option for home delivery.

To help you cut through the noise (and all the sold-out offers), we’ve rounded up the very best and cheapest Cyber Monday deals in the UK.

Best Cyber Monday deals still in stock

Some deals are new for Cyber Monday, while others have been the standout offers for this year’s Black Friday event. We’ve rounded up the best of what’s still in stock:

Which retailers are still offering deals for Cyber Monday?

Fashion and clothing Cyber Monday deals

It’s common for fashion retailers to hold separate Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, often dropping different discounts on the Monday. Here are the retailers offering deals today:

& Other Stories – new Cyber Monday deals launching

– new Cyber Monday deals launching Nike – 25 per cent off everything remains for Cyber Monday

– 25 per cent off everything remains for Cyber Monday Gymshark – 20 per cent off your order continues for Cyber Monday

– 20 per cent off your order continues for Cyber Monday ASOS – up to 70 per cent off everything continues

– up to 70 per cent off everything continues Whistles – 25 per cent off full-price items and an extra 15 per cent off sale (ends Cyber Monday)

– 25 per cent off full-price items and an extra 15 per cent off sale (ends Cyber Monday) Accessorize – 30 per cent off for Black Friday (new lines added)

– 30 per cent off for Black Friday (new lines added) Adidas – clothing and footwear deals

Cyber Monday TV and tech deals

In the world of tech, many big name retailers like Currys launched their sales early this year and have been clear that offers end on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday homeware and appliance deals

Alongside TVs and tech, home appliances are a staple of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Many offers will remain live at big names like Currys, Very, AO.com and Amazon, but we’re keeping an eye out for any Cyber Monday exclusives on coffee machines, stand mixers and more.

Very

AO.com

John Lewis (stock selling out fast)

(stock selling out fast) Currys

Appliances Direct

Argos

Emma – 35 per cent off mattresses ends today

– 35 per cent off mattresses ends today La Redoute – up to 40 per cent off everything ends on 1st Dec

Made – 20 per cent off selected furniture

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon’s sale has felt somewhat never-ending. The retail giant kicked off proceedings in late October, just days after its Amazon Prime Day event. We’ve been treated to almost six weeks of offers, but most will come to an end on Cyber Monday. Amazon’s own devices also remain on sale today.

Shop all Cyber Monday deals at Amazon.

Broadband and phone deals

There are a few different end dates when it comes to phone and mobile providers, though it’s common for these offers to outlive the end of Cyber Monday. O2’s deals, for example, end on 2nd December.

O2 – deals end 2nd December

– deals end 2nd December Virgin Media – many offers end on Cyber Monday

– many offers end on Cyber Monday TalkTalk – get 3 months of broadband free with selected deals (ends 2nd Dec)

– get 3 months of broadband free with selected deals (ends 2nd Dec) BT – deals end on the 4th December

– deals end on the 4th December Three – offers continue

– offers continue Sky – offers end on Cyber Monday (50% off TV packages)

– offers end on Cyber Monday (50% off TV packages) Carphone Warehouse – deals continue

Mobiles.co.uk – Cyber Monday promotions now live

Cyber Monday gift deals

Cyber Monday is another great opportunity to pick up a few early Christmas gifts. Many retailers are continuing their sales today:

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

The tech deals continue for Cyber Monday, and many of the most popular Black Friday deals have stuck around, from Apple AirPods Pro to Fitbits. Here are some of the top deals.

Apple AirPods Pro | £249 £198 at Amazon (save £51 or 20%)

Apple AirPods have been a popular discount this year. You can still save £51 on the AirPods Pro at Amazon, though they’re actually still cheapest at Laptops Direct, for £195.

Buy now for £198

Other AirPods models remain on sale for Cyber Monday, too:

AirPods | £100 at eBay

AirPods (2nd Gen) | £159 £124.49 at Amazon (save £34.63 or 22 per cent)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm | £499 £386.10 at Amazon (save £112.90 or 23%)

We’re pleased to see the Apple Watch discounts continuing for Cyber Monday, especially as we were only expecting to see deals on the Series 3 this Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 5 has been on offer this weekend and there are plenty of models and strap styles included, so you’ll be sure to find one you like.

Buy for £386.10

More Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals:

Fitbit Versa 3 (2020) | £199.99 £179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%)

We’ve been really excited to see the first ever discounts on the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense for Black Friday. Both 2020 releases are seeing 10 per cent discounts at Very and Amazon, which are continuing for Cyber Monday. For larger discounts, check out the Fitbit Versa 2, which is now £129 at Amazon and seeing a £70.99 saving.

Buy now for £179

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals not to miss:

New Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon (save £20)

Amazon

During the Black Friday sale we’ve seen the prices slashed on many of Amazon’s own devices, including smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks. These deals are hanging around for Cyber Monday, so you can still get the new (4th gen) Amazon Echo for just £28.99 (usually £49.99). The previous 3rd gen Echo Dot is also seeing 53 per cent off.

Buy now for £28.99

More Amazon products still on sale for Cyber Monday:

Cyber Monday console deals: where is the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4 still in stock?

The Xbox One and PS4 have been hard to come by this Black Friday. It’s much the same in the case of their successors – it’s nigh on impossible to get your hands on new PS5 stock, sadly. We’ve not seen any big bundles deals for these older consoles, but the Xbox One S has seen a £20 discount at Argos, though stock is limited.

Xbox One in stock | £229.99 at Argos (save £20 – limited stock)

PS4 500GB console in stock | £249 at Currys

The Nintendo Switch, however, has seen new bundles deals for Black Friday. Though, it’s been the supermarkets that have had the biggest savings on the console alone. Tesco slashed prices on the neon Switch (RRP £279) down to £229. But, you guessed it, stock ran out extremely quickly. On Cyber Monday, bundle deals remain your best bet for getting a good deal on a Nintendo Switch.

Cyber Monday video game deals still in stock:

Cyber Monday homeware and appliance deals

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | £499 £399 at Currys (save £100 or 20%)

This deal carries on for Cyber Monday and it’s been one of our top picks all weekend. If you’re already missing the Bake Off, this KitchenAid in a lovely neutral ‘milkshake’ shade is seeing a 20 per cent discount (£100 off) at Currys. Unfortunately, it’s been so popular that it’s now collect in-store only though.

Buy for £399 at Currys

More stand mixer deals for Cyber Monday:

Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals: Shark vs Dyson

Vacuum cleaners are some of the most popular products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you waited until today to pick up a new machine, you may have missed out in places. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner went on sale last week and sold out at Dyson itself and John Lewis. You can still find it at Currys, but it’s for collection only. In the battle of the vacuum cleaner this Black Friday, Shark has been another top brand to watch – especially as many models come in cheaper than Dysons. Today we’re seeing more great deals from Shark, though again, some models are out of stock at Amazon and Very.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | £84.99 £59.99 at Amazon (save £25 or 29%)

The Instant Pot Duo is always popular and we’re happy to see that it’s still on sale for Cyber Monday. In their Instant Pot Duo review, our friends at BBC Good Food were taken with the machine’s ability to cook tough cuts of meat in just 30 minutes, the sauté button (which means you can fry ingredients like onions) and how it allows you to take up less space in the kitchen. This clever machine also does the job of both a slow cooker and a rice cooker.

Buy now for £59.99

There are plenty more top home appliance offers for Cyber Monday, including:

When does Cyber Monday 2020 end?

Cyber Monday is always the first Monday after Thanksgiving. It takes place today, 30th November and ends at midnight.

This means that most of the deals we’ve seen for Black Friday will also be ending today. There are a few exceptions, such as some broadband and phone providers, who plan to continue their offers for a day or so longer. But in short, most Cyber Monday deals will end tonight, so if there’s something you’ve yet to buy on your list, today may be the last chance to grab it at a discounted price.

Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?

Good question. The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’ National Retail Federation and Shop.org. The aim was to promote online shopping, hence ‘cyber’, back in 2005 when people typed with one finger and accidentally added three of the same item to their shopping basket, because it was the dark ages of course. Thank goodness, we all got the handle of the World Wide Web and now Cyber Monday has grown into nearly as much as a shopping phenomenon as Black Friday.

The other idea was to get smaller retailers on a level playing field with the big giants. Of course, it didn’t take long for the big brands to jump on Cyber Monday too.

Read more on Cyber Monday

