Apple Cyber Monday deals 2020: Today’s best live offers on iPads, Macbooks, AirPods (updated)

Black Friday may have officially fallen on Friday, but the offers are still running with lots of Cyber Monday deals. Although Apple itself doesn’t get in on the Black Friday deals action (although it is offering gift cards), there are still plenty of places to find its products on offer right now.

Advertisement

With multiple retailers dropping prices right through to Cyber Monday, you’ll find all sorts of Apple products among the Black Friday deals out there. So far, we’ve found everything from iPhone Black Friday deals, to iPad offers, to MacBook discounts.

As to be expected, the price drops we’ve found are mostly on older-generation devices. Apple has launched many new products in 2020: the new iPhone 12 and Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, the bonus SE editions of the Apple Watch, the extra iPhone Mini and Pro Max, plus two new iPads and a new Mac.

So what are the Apple Black Friday highlights? The Apple Watch Series 5 is just £399 at Amazon right now, a saving of 24%. You can also pick up an iPhone 11 64GB contract with 100GB of data for just £34 a month, and get and up to £58 off the new iPad Pro range. AirPods are also seeing decent discounts: the cheapest deal we’ve seen for the AirPods Pro is £195 at Laptops Direct.

Apple has started its own four-day Black Friday event now too. When you buy an Apple product you get an Apple Store Gift Card up to £120 on selected products.

Scroll down for our pick of the best Apple Black Friday deals out there. We’re keeping this page up-to-date with all the latest deals – if Apple deals are on your radar this Black Friday, be sure to snap up a bargain.

Best AppleCyber Monday deals 2020

If you don’t fancy searching the web for the best Apple deals, don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you. These are the cheapest Apple deals on popular products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year:

iPad Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Apple

It’s been a busy few months for iPad fans, with not one, but two brand new models announced: the iPad 8 and the iPad Air 4. While it’s often the older models rather than the newer releases seeing these deals there’s already discounts on the new iPad Pro:

iPad Pro Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Deals on other iPad models

For those after the very latest iPad models, there’s sadly little in the way of Black Friday discounts – though Argos is offering up to £560 when you trade in an Apple device. For the iconic tablet’s tenth anniversary, the newly released iPad 8 offers a 40% faster CPU than the previous iPad, a 10.2-inch retina display and advanced Apple Pencil compatibility:

For those after a little more power, the iPad Air 4 offers a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, a 40% faster CPU thanks to the new Apple A14 chip, and 60% faster mobile data:

iPhone Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Fone House

At long last, the iPhone 12 has been announced and is available to buy – although there aren’t as many significant deals on the new smartphone. The biggest savings can instead be found on the older models – the iPhone 11, in particular, has had a bit of a price chop. See our full iPhone Black Friday deals page for more offers.

iPhone 11 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

iPhone SE Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

iPhone XR Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

iPhone 12 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

With the new iPhone 12 only just released, it was always unlikely that there would be a substantial Black Friday discount, but we have taken a look around to see some of the best deals you can get for the smartphone – in all the different models that it is available in.

Currys are offering £20 off the iPhone 12 mini 64GB and one year free Apple TV+ however – simply enter the flash code MINI20 at checkout.

iPhone 12 SIM-free deals

AirPods Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

AirPods were one of the most sought-after items last Black Friday with discounts across the board, and also saw 20% off on Prime Day earlier this year. They’re back on sale this year:

Apple Watch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Apple

The Apple Watch also saw two new releases in a year for the first time, with a budget Apple Watch SE also dropping along with the expected Apple Watch Series 6. Thankfully that means the SE can already be bought at some great prices, but the older Series 3 remains enduringly popular too:

MacBook Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Earlier in November, Apple announced the release of new MacBook Air, Pro and Mini models. Naturally, this means that we can expect the older MacBooks to drop in price as we navigate through the Black Friday sales. Here are the cheapest MacBook Black Friday deals we have found:

iMac Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Along with the iPhone 12, new MacBooks and new iPads, Apple also released a new iMac this year. With a 27-Inch, 5K display, the 10th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and a Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, this is the fastest iMac Apple has ever produced. These are the cheapest Apple iMac offers we’ve found this Black Friday:

HomePod Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Apple

While the news may have been dominated by the new iPhone and iPad releases, Apple also recently launched the HomePod Mini, a smaller, cheaper version of their HomePod smart speaker. At £99, the Mini is much more affordable than its larger counterpart. The original HomePod is still on sale but at the more expensive price of £279…

Does Apple do Black Friday deals?

Apple doesn’t take part in Black Friday with discounts like other retailers. Between 27 November (Black Friday itself) and 30 November (Cyber Monday), the Apple Store is running a Shopping Event in which you can pick up an Apple Store Gift Card of us to £120 which any purchases you make.

Being frank, the Apple deals you’ll see over Black Friday are rarely the best ones out there. That’s mainly because with typical exceptionalism, Apple abstains from holding its own sale. But if you are keen on a particular product you may strike lucky, Apple AirPods last year were a must-buy for example. For 2020 given the year we’ve had – it seems retailers want to spread a bit of good cheer with deals on the newest models with iPads discounted already.

Read on for the best Apple deals across the retailers who are taking part in the Black Friday fun.

Which retailers have Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in the UK?

Although the Apple Store doesn’t run Black Friday sales, the brand doesn’t completely forego the deals action. Instead, the Apple Store offers gift cards rather than discounts when you buy regularly priced items with them – you’d get a £20 gift card with an iPhone for example.

Apple is running a similar promotion between 27 and 30 November, but those looking for an actual discount on an Apple product will have to look elsewhere. Thankfully, several other retailers have offered Black Friday discounts on Apple tech in previous years, including the following brands:

How to get the best Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Check the price – Retailers can sneakily raise the prices ahead of Black Friday so the discount seems bigger, so know the true worth of the product you’re buying.

– Retailers can sneakily raise the prices ahead of Black Friday so the discount seems bigger, so know the true worth of the product you’re buying. Look out for bundles – AirPods and even Apple Watches are offered regularly as bundles with mobile phones, so it’s worth checking our Black Friday phone deals if you’re also after a new mobile.

– AirPods and even Apple Watches are offered regularly as bundles with mobile phones, so it’s worth checking our Black Friday phone deals if you’re also after a new mobile. Keep the receipt – Apple’s devices are some of the most sought-after devices on Black Friday, so you may well find a better deal later on.

Apple’s devices are some of the most sought-after devices on Black Friday, so you may well find a better deal later on. Check our pages – We have a dedicated iPhone Black Friday deals page, which we will keep regularly updated up to and during Black Friday.

If you’re looking at buying from Amazon we’d recommend getting Amazon Prime or signing up for a free trial. Amazon holds Lightning Deals which run for just a few hours and only offer limited stock. If you sign up to Prime you get access to the deals half hour before the normal buying public, which could make all the difference for popular items such as Apple products.

If you’re specifically looking for an iPhone with a contract, then or Carphone Warehouse are your best bet for cheap monthly prices.

Get the best Black Friday deals! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Should I trade in my old iPhone?

Some retailers will offer you the chance to trade in your old handset, effectively bringing down the price. How much you will get for your device will vary depending on what model you have:

iPhone XR – up to £290

– up to £290 iPhone XS Max – up to £470

– up to £470 iPhone XS – up to £390

– up to £390 iPhone X – up to £310

– up to £310 iPhone 8 Plus – up to £250

– up to £250 iPhone 8 – up to £180

– up to £180 iPhone 7 Plus – up to £180

– up to £180 iPhone 7 – up to £100

– up to £100 iPhone 6 Plus – up to £90

– up to £90 iPhone 6 – up to £60

Remember to check with the retailer before trading in as the prices can vary.

Read more on Cyber Monday

Amazon Cyber Monday | AO Cyber Monday | Apple Cyber Monday | Argos Cyber Monday | BT Cyber Monday | Currys Cyber Monday | Dell Cyber Monday | Dyson Cyber Monday | EE Cyber Monday | Game Cyber Monday | iPhone Cyber Monday | John Lewis Cyber Monday | LEGO Cyber Monday | Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday | NOW TV | Phone Cyber Monday | Samsung Cyber Monday | Sky Cyber Monday | Smyths Cyber Monday | Cyber Monday TV deals | Very Cyber Monday | Virgin Media Cyber Monday

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.