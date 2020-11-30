AO Cyber Monday deals 2020 – these are the best offers still live
AO.com's sale has savings on hundreds of products - these are the best of Cyber Monday.
It is that time of year again where we can all look to bag a bargain and AO (let’s go) is not missing out on the Cyber Monday deals. From coffee machines to washing machines and brand new TV’s, AO are a great place to go to find a multitude of things many of which are part of the sale!
AO also carried out its own study which concluded Black Friday is Britain’s favourite sale event. Nearly 20% of Brits also admitted to using the sales to do all their Christmas shopping. Well, good news for those 20% – the sales are still going thanks to Cyber Monday.
Some of the best AO Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include a saving of £139 on the Shark Lift Away NV602UK Upright Vacuum Cleaner and a decent £100 discount on the Samsung Serif QE49LS01TA 49″ Smart HDR 4K Ultra HD QLED TV.
If that wasn’t enough, AO also offers a price match promise, free delivery, and a 100-day returns policy all included with your purchases, so there’ll be no buyers’ regret this time. They’ve also begun their sought-after discount codes – you can save £100 when you spend over £999 on large appliances with the code BFSAVE100.
The online appliance experts also regularly offer great savings and discounts, even outside of events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday – here are our top picks.
Best AO Cyber Monday deals: quick links
AO.com’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is here, and there are discounts available on everything from TVs to coffee machines to vacuum cleaners. These are our top picks:
-
Samsung QLEDQE65LS03TA 65inch Smart HDR 4K TV |
£2,199 £1,699£1,499 (save £700 or 32%)
-
Apple AirPods with Charging Case |
£137£125 (save £12 or 8%)
-
Ring Doorbell 3 |
£149£119 (save £30 or 20%)
-
Russell Hobbs One Temperature Iron |
£59£24 (save £35 or 59%)
-
Sage The Barista Express Coffee Machine |
£599£549 (save £50 or 8%)
-
Huawei Matebook D14 14″ Laptop |
£699£499 (save £200 or 28%)
Best AO Cyber Monday Deals
AO Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV Deals
AO currently has up to £500 off Samsung TVs, with some great models up for grabs. As well as being smart TVs, many offer built-in virtual assistants such as Alexa, 100% colour volume, and 4K upscaling in real-time with Quantum 4K processors. Better yet, each model in the deal comes with 50% cashback on a Samsung soundbar when bought with one of these TVs. According to Statista, Samsung was deemed the most popular TV brand in the UK last year, followed by LG and Panasonic.
Save on Samsung TVs
-
Samsung QE65Q70TA 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£1,399 £1,119£999 (save £400 or 28%)
-
Samsung QLED QE65LS03TA 65-inch Smart HDR 4K TV |
£2,199 £1,699£1,499 (save £700 or 32%)
-
Samsung QE75Q80TA 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD QLED TV |
£2,499£1,999 (save £500 or 26%)
-
Samsung Serif QE49LS01TA 49-inch Smart HDR 4K QLED TV |
£999 £899£799 (save £200 or 20%)
-
Samsung Serif QE55LS01TA 55-inch Smart HDR 4K QLED TV |
£1,499 £1,199£999 (save £500 or 33%)
-
Samsung QLED QE75LS03TA 75-inch Smart HDR 4K TV |
£2,499£1,999 (save £500 or 20%)
-
Samsung QLED QE55Q700TA 55-inch Smart 8K TV |
£1,799£1,499 (save £300 or 16%)
-
Samsung QE75Q60TA 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD QLED TV |
£1499£1299 (save £200 or 13%)
Save on LG TVs
-
LG 55NANO796NE 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£699£579 (save £120 or 17%)
-
LG OLED65BX6LB 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£1,799£1,599 (save £200 or 11%)
-
LG 75NANO906NA 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£2,499£1,799 (save £700 or 28%)
-
LG OLED65BX6LB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV |
£1,799£1,599 (save £200 or 11%)
-
LG 55UN70006LA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£499£428 (save £71 or 14%)
Save on Sony, Toshiba and Philips TVs
-
Sony KD65AG8BU 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Android OLED TV |
£1,999£1,799 (save £200 or 10%)
-
Sony Bravia KD49XH8196BU 49″ Smart 4K Ultra HD Android TV |
£679£628 (save £50 or 7%)
-
Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65-inch Smart 4K TV |
£549£429 (save £120 or 22%)
-
Sony Bravia KD75XH8096BU 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD Android TV |
£1,399£1,187 (save £212 or 15%)
-
Philips 65OLED805 65-inch Smart Ambilight 4K OLED TV |
£2,199£1,899 (save £300 or 14%)
-
Philips 70PUS7805 70-inch Smart Ambilight 4K TV |
£799£699 (save £100 or 12%)
-
Philips 70PUS8535 70″ Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD Android TV |
£899£779 (save £120 or 13%)
AO Black Friday and Cyber Monday white goods and appliance deals
Truly living up to its name, AO is one of the best places to go for white goods and their Cyber Monday deals have slashed hundreds off the prices:
-
Melitta Barista TS Smart 6764548 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine |
£1,199£739 (save £460 or 38%)
-
AEG FX9 Ultimate Reach FX9-1-IBM Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
£529£349 (save £180 or 34%)
-
Russell Hobbs One Temperature Iron |
£59£24 (save £35 or 59%)
-
Miele W1 WSG363 Wi-Fi Connected 9kg Washing Machine |
£1,199£999 (save £200 or 16%)
-
AEG ProSteam Technology L7FEC146R 10kg Washing Machine |
£799£649 (save £150 or 18%)
-
Bosch Serie 8 WAX32GH4GB 10kg Washing Machine |
£999£849 (save £150 or 15%)
-
Bosch Serie 4 WAN282X1GB 8Kg Washing Machine |
£499£369 (save £130 or 22%)
-
Hisense BI5543PG Built In Electric Single Oven |
£699£549 (save £150 or 21%)
-
Hotpoint NSWA1043CWWUKN 10Kg Washing Machine |
£329£279 (save £50 or 15%)
-
Sage The Barista Express Coffee Machine |
£599£549 (save £50 or 8%)
-
Sage Espresso Coffee Machine |
£379£299 (save £80 or 21%)
-
Black + Decker GLC3630L20-GB Cordless 36 Volts Grass Trimmer |
£169£149 (save £20 or 12%)
What to expect from AO this Black Friday and Cyber Monday
AO launched its Black Friday deals early this year. The retailer is always a solid place to turn to for appliances and, in the past, they have had decent discounts on washing machines, fridge freezers, stand mixers, vacuum cleaners, and much, much more.
This year looks to be much the same, with the addition of some great tech deals available now. Last year saw some great TV and console bargains in particular, as well as laptops, tablets, and smart speakers. PS4 and Xbox One consoles were sadly low on stock this year as were the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S are out, but the Amazon Echo range saw some rock bottom prices all week long. Better yet, delivery is free on AO provided you can wait a few days!
Last year AO used discount codes for additional savings – and this year you can get £100 off when you spend £999 on large appliances with the code BFSAVE100.
Tips for shopping AO Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Keep an eye on AO’s website – The AO Black Friday sale is now live to keep an eye on their website for the latest deals.
- Create a wish list – There’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but knowing what you really need in advance will allow you to snag the best deal in time and prevent you from getting distracted.
- Check prices early – Checking prices of your desired product ahead of Black Friday will let you know just how good the deals really are.
- Bookmark this page – We will be continuously updating our Black Friday pages over the weekend, grouping all the best deal in one place with all the latest news, advice and flash offers.
Does AO.com’s price match work on Black Friday?
Yes, much like Currys PC World, AO offers price match across all UK retailers. Make sure you have your evidence – a link, a screengrab, the website name – then simply give AO a call on 0330 324 9222 and they’ll refund the difference.
