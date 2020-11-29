Dell Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals 2020: 18% off the new Inspiron 13 5000

With working from home having made an almost-overnight transition into the ‘new normal’, lots of people are looking for Cyber Monday laptop deals right now.

If you’re one of them, you’re in luck – there’s no better time of the year than Black Friday weekend to go in search of a new laptop at a low price.

The tech brand launched its Black Friday sale at the end of last week, which still features many laptops, PCs, gaming accessories and other products at discounted prices – and the offers continue.

On top of that, you can claim extra 12 or 15 per cent savings by entering the voucher codes BLACK12 or BLACK15, and also earn double points on each purchase if you sign up to Dell Rewards. (Each product included in the offer is clearly labelled.)

Read on, and you’ll find our pick of the best discounts on Dell laptops, PCs, headphones, monitors and other accessories. Some of the deals are coming from Dell websites, others from Currys, which always dazzles us at this time of year with the savings it offers on laptops and other devices. Indeed, if you’re in search a laptop and you’re not a Dell devotee, take a look at our Currys Black Friday page for the best of the store’s laptop deals.

We’ve answered key questions surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday below, as well as some tips to help you pick out the perfect laptop for you. We’ll be keeping this page up-to-date with the best Dell discounts out there across Cyber Monday itself.

Dell Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Dell Inspiron Deals

For those after a good old fashioned laptop, Dell has rolled out a set of discounts across its well-regarded Inspiron range. As you can see, most savings are pretty modest – but we’re happy to those higher discounts on the older tenth-generation Inspiron laptops.

Dell XPS Deals

The XPS line is premium for a reason, boasting the highest resolution displays, exceptional build quality, and powerful features. Some are also built in the two-in-one style and can be folded into a tablet: perfect for those who want to stream on their laptop.

Dell Gaming Laptop Deals

Dell’s gaming laptops come with ultra-fast SSDs, extensive storage, and NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics – those all-important ingredients you need for a machine to see you through hours of gameplay. Sadly, we’re not seeing many with reduced price on Dell’s site right now, and the discounts are relatively minor. But factor in Dell’s BLACK15 promo code, which knocks a further 15% off the price, and these suddenly become more enticing deals.

We’re also seeing price drops on earlier-generation Dell gaming laptops, like the ninth-generation Dell G5 15 5000 at Amazon.

Dell Student Discounts

Students are eligible to sign up to Dell Advantage for Students, which offers up to 20 per cent off Dell products throughout your studies. To register you’ll simply need to enter your academic e-mail address on their student page, which once validated will give you a voucher code that can be used on a wide range of Dell products.

Dell Monitor Deals

Every good desktop needs a monitor – and Dell has up to 40% off some great LED-backlit LCDs right now. We’ve also found a couple of Black Friday deals over at Amazon, too.

Dell PC Accessories Deals

Keyboards, mice, and even backpacks are on offer:

Dell Gaming Accessories Deals

Hardcore gamers need a decent gaming PC of course, but accessories such as headphones can be the difference between life and death in online warfare. Luckily Dell has some deals to help you out in your next game of Marvel’s Avengers:

Desktop deals

Despite living in the age of laptops, tablets, and high-spec smartphones, the good old fashioned desktop is still going strong, and can now fit an awful lot of power in their bulky frames. So for those who prefer the traditional PC setup, here are the best desktop deals:

Best Dell Cyber Monday deals 2020: what to expect

As befitting the name, Cyber Monday is more well known for tech deals, so we expect Dell to keep a few computing bargains in their back pocket for after the weekend. As it’s the last big sales day before Christmas, Dell will likely have a few killer deals lined up for Monday (30 November). Fingers crossed, anyway.

Last Cyber Monday saw discounts on Dell’s premium XPS range, so PC enthusiasts after a high-performance laptop may well want to wait for the online sales day.

Top tips to getting the best deal

Check specs – Laptops don’t need ridiculously high specs to be able to perform impressive tasks these days – but do your research, and check what specs are needed for your budget and intended use.

Laptops don’t need ridiculously high specs to be able to perform impressive tasks these days – but do your research, and check what specs are needed for your budget and intended use. Know the price now before it’s reduced – Retailers occasionally raise the price ahead of Black Friday so it seems like a bigger discount – make sure you know the true worth of the product you would like.

Retailers occasionally raise the price ahead of Black Friday so it seems like a bigger discount – make sure you know the true worth of the product you would like. Always keep the receipt if in-store and a record if online – It’s very common to find an even better deal on the same product later on in Black Friday – so keep the receipt just in case.

It’s very common to find an even better deal on the same product later on in Black Friday – so keep the receipt just in case. Check our pages – We’ll continually update our deals pages in the lead up to Black Friday and on the big day itself – all the very best bargains in one place.

What do you need to know when buying a laptop?

There’s an awful lot of confusing acronyms and options when buying a laptop these days – we’ve broken down some of the key components:

What storage is good?

File sizes are only ever-increasing, so it’s lucky most laptops come with pretty generous storage size.

How much storage you need depends exactly what you intend to use the laptop for. Most laptops these days start at 256GB storage, which should be plenty for casual use at home. If you intend on storing large amounts of photos and videos however – 4K media can really add up – then you really ought to be looking at 512GB storage and above.

If you intend to use your laptop for gaming or running complex programs, then we recommend at least 1TB of storage. Large-scale games such as Cyberpunk 2077 can take up over 100GB of space alone, which will soon be competing for storage with all your other games, programmes and media files.

There’s no need to worry about storage space – if you run out you can always purchase an external hard drive, or even replace your laptop’s hard drive if you’re feeling techy.

If you’re concerned about speed it may be worth shelling out a bit more for SSD storage over a hard drive – this can result in longer battery life, better shock resistance and much faster performance.

What RAM do I need?

RAM stands for Random Access Memory and essentially stores information the device is currently using so that it can be accessed faster. Basically, the more RAM you have, the faster your laptop will be. RAM usually comes in 4GB for budget notebooks, 8GB for standard laptops and 16GB and above for professional work and dedicated gaming.

However, there’s no need to go overboard with RAM – for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web, streaming Netflix and video calls 8GB will be plenty. RAM becomes more important when it comes to gaming or running complex software, in which case you might want to look at 16GB and above.

If you really want to nitpick you can also look at RAM speeds, which are measured in megahertz (MHz). Most speeds vary between 2,133MHz and 3,000MHz, while a few have peaked at 4,000MHz. However, unless you’re serious about performance an incremental increase in speed won’t make much noticeable difference – it’s far more important you get the right RAM memory.

What graphics and display are good?

Most laptops come in full high-definition (FHD) as standard which is a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and more than enough pixels for the average user. However, for those who aren’t too concerned about pixel count, lower resolutions are available, which will not only lower the price but may also run faster with fewer pixels to power.

For those who use their laptop for a lot of media playback and wish to future-proof, then 4K ultra-HD is slowly becoming more mainstream and available on most streaming services. Although gamers especially will want to check the laptop’s specs – 4K can really take a toll on the components.

Gamers will also want to have a look at the GPU – most laptops have an integrated GPU, which is fine for casual gaming and day-to-day tasks. But if you want to play some bigger-scale games, you’ll need a discrete GPU.

Read more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

