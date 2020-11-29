Best Lego Black Friday deals from Star Wars to Technic and Harry Potter

Lego has come a long way since it founded in 1932 and now you can get designs to build, brick by brick, for almost all different genres – from TV shows such as Friends and the Aston Martin from James Bond to the recently announced, biggest ever, Lego Colosseum set.

Advertisement

The popularity of the interlocking toy bricks is higher than ever, and we’re pleased to report we’re seeing great Lego Black Friday deals at retailers such as Argos, Amazon and Smyths – both for adults and kids.

The Lego Store’s own sale is well underway, running through to Cyber Monday (Monday 30th November) – but move quickly, we’re already seeing out of stock products. There were some queues for The Lego Store website on Black Friday, but they’re moving pretty quick. If you join Lego’s VIP programme and purchase the new Colosseum, you can claim a free Lego chariot for Black Friday too.

Lego remains a hit on kids’ Christmas lists, with the toymaker taking up two of the coveted slots on the DreamToys list of top toys for Christmas 2020. Some of the best Lego Black Friday offers include 20% off the Lego Harry Potter Hedwig set and 2 for £30 on sets at Argos.

Scroll down for our pick of the best black Friday Lego deals, plus a few key questions answered surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Just make sure not to step on your brand-new purchase!

Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020

Lego deals are well underway and The Lego Store has also just launched its four-day Black Friday event:

Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020

The Lego Store Black Friday deals

The Lego Store’s Black Friday sale is running through to Cyber Monday on 30th November. They’re offering 20% off selected sets but move fast as we’re already seeing popular products go out of stock.

Amazon Lego Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Friday deals are underway and there are a ton of savings on a huge variety of Lego products. We have listed some of the best below but do check out the retailer’s deals pages for 30% off LEGO Hidden Side, Art collection and DC Super Heroes.

John Lewis Lego Black Friday deals

For the Lego collector, John Lewis Black Friday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to its numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which, at over 110cm long, is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive-looking James Bond Aston Martin, though it’s currently on at full price.

Smyths Lego Black Friday deals

Smyths Black Friday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets and, if there’s something here that catches your eye, don’t hesitate in buying since lots of these deals are selling out.

Argos Lego Black Friday deals

Lego

As well as the wider Argos Black Friday deals, with 2 for £15 and 2 for £30 on selected Lego sets, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are a must buy for any Lego and Mario fan.

Does Lego charge delivery?

Lego has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise, it’s £3.95. For all the Lego delivery information, check out Lego.com.

Read more on Black Friday

For more of the latest Black Friday offers, take a look at our dedicated brand and retail deals pages below:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We are constantly updating our pages with the latest news and deals from our experts over Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.