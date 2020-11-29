Best Lego Black Friday deals from Star Wars to Technic and Harry Potter
The Lego Store Black Friday sale is still on, plus we've rounded up the best Lego set savings from other brands like Amazon and Argos.
Lego has come a long way since it founded in 1932 and now you can get designs to build, brick by brick, for almost all different genres – from TV shows such as Friends and the Aston Martin from James Bond to the recently announced, biggest ever, Lego Colosseum set.
The popularity of the interlocking toy bricks is higher than ever, and we’re pleased to report we’re seeing great Lego Black Friday deals at retailers such as Argos, Amazon and Smyths – both for adults and kids.
The Lego Store’s own sale is well underway, running through to Cyber Monday (Monday 30th November) – but move quickly, we’re already seeing out of stock products. There were some queues for The Lego Store website on Black Friday, but they’re moving pretty quick. If you join Lego’s VIP programme and purchase the new Colosseum, you can claim a free Lego chariot for Black Friday too.
Lego remains a hit on kids’ Christmas lists, with the toymaker taking up two of the coveted slots on the DreamToys list of top toys for Christmas 2020. Some of the best Lego Black Friday offers include 20% off the Lego Harry Potter Hedwig set and 2 for £30 on sets at Argos.
Scroll down for our pick of the best black Friday Lego deals, plus a few key questions answered surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Just make sure not to step on your brand-new purchase!
Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020
Lego deals are well underway and The Lego Store has also just launched its four-day Black Friday event:
- Two for £15 at Argos: includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Minecraft and Ninjago
- Two for £30 at Argos: includes Lego City, Lego Minecraft and Ninjago
-
Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser Building Set |
£179.99£149.99 at Smyths Toys (save £30 or 17%)
-
Technic Rough Terrain Crane |
£229.99£183.99 at The Lego Store (save £46 or 20%)
-
New Lego Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure |
£34.99£27.99 at Amazon (save £6.99 or 20%)
-
Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy |
£34.99£29.99 at Very (save £5)
-
Lego F.R.I.E.N.D.S Central Perk Set |
£64.99£58.95 at Amazon (save £6.04 or 9%)
-
Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car Set |
£139.99£111.98 at Amazon (save £28 or 20%)
-
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car Set |
£349.99£239.99 at Amazon (save £110 or 31%)
-
Lego Harry Potter collection for Nintendo Switch |
£29.99£24.99 at Smyths Toys (save £5 or 17%)
-
Lego Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set Buildable Game |
£74.99£59.99 at Amazon (save £15 or 20%)
-
Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Toy Game |
£50£45 at Argos (save £5 or 10%)
Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020
The Lego Store Black Friday deals
The Lego Store’s Black Friday sale is running through to Cyber Monday on 30th November. They’re offering 20% off selected sets but move fast as we’re already seeing popular products go out of stock.
-
Passenger Train|
£119.99£95.99 (save £24)
-
Technic Rough Terrain Crane |
£229.99£183.99 (save £46 or 20%)
-
Friends Party Boat |
£74.99£59.99 (save £15 or 20%) (out of stock but accepting back orders for 7th December delivery)
-
City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control |
£89.99£71.99 (save £18 or 20%)
-
Iron Man Hall of Armor |
£54.99£43.99 (save £11 or 20%)
Amazon Lego Black Friday deals
Amazon Black Friday deals are underway and there are a ton of savings on a huge variety of Lego products. We have listed some of the best below but do check out the retailer’s deals pages for 30% off LEGO Hidden Side, Art collection and DC Super Heroes.
-
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon |
£150£139.99 (save £10.o1 or 7%) (out of stock, available from third-party sellers only)
-
Lego 42098 Technic Car Transporter |
£139.99£108.99 (save £31.90 or 22%)
-
Lego 42114 Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler Truck |
£229.99£199.99 (save £30 or 12%)
-
Lego Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure Collectible Display Model |
£34.99£27.99 (save £6.99 or 20%)
-
Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House Set |
£64.99£51.99 (save £14 or 21%)
-
Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger |
£89.99£68.99 (save £21 or 23%)
-
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car |
£348.99£239.99 (save £109 or 31%)
-
Lego Star Wars D-O Droid |
£64.99£49.99 (save £15 or 23%)
John Lewis Lego Black Friday deals
For the Lego collector, John Lewis Black Friday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to its numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which, at over 110cm long, is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive-looking James Bond Aston Martin, though it’s currently on at full price.
-
Lego Imperial Star Destroyer |
£649.99£519.99 (save £130 or 20%)
-
Lego Creator Old Trafford – Manchester United |
£249.99£199.99 (save £50 or 20%)
-
Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port |
£119.99£95.99 (save £25 or 20%)
-
Lego Creator Fiat 500 |
£79.99£63.74 (save £16.25 or 15%)
-
Lego Creator London Bus |
£116.99£93.49 (save £23.50 or 15%)
Smyths Lego Black Friday deals
Smyths Black Friday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets and, if there’s something here that catches your eye, don’t hesitate in buying since lots of these deals are selling out.
-
Lego Star Wars Death Star Model |
£409.99£349.99 (save £60 or 15%) (out of stock for home delivery, click and collect only)
-
Lego Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser Building Set |
£179.99£149.99 (save £30 or 17%) (out of stock)
-
Lego City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set |
£169.99£143.99 (save £36 or 15%) (out of stock for home delivery, click and collect only)
-
Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set |
£89.99£69.99 (save £20 or 22%)
-
Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower Set |
£54.99£43.99 (save £11 or 20%) (click and collect only)
Argos Lego Black Friday deals
As well as the wider Argos Black Friday deals, with 2 for £15 and 2 for £30 on selected Lego sets, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are a must buy for any Lego and Mario fan.
- Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna Model Toy Car | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School | £80 (Limited stock)
- Lego Creator Deep Sea Creatures Toy Shark Playset |£12 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Dots Rainbow Jewellery Stand DIY Craft Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego City Sky Police Drone Chase Toy Helicopter | £18
- Lego Ninjago Legacy Jungle Raider Building Set | £9 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack Building Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Dots Animal Picture Holders DIY Craft Decor Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
Does Lego charge delivery?
Lego has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise, it’s £3.95. For all the Lego delivery information, check out Lego.com.
