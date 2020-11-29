Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020: Best offers on iPads, Macbooks, AirPods
Apple doesn't do Black Friday deals itself, but thankfully retailers drop their prices on Apple products. We've checked all the new offers to bring you the best bargains on iPads, AirPods and more this Cyber Weekend.
Black Friday may have officially fallen on Friday, but the deals are still running until Cyber Monday. Although Apple itself doesn’t get in on the Black Friday deals action (although it is offering gift cards), there are still plenty of places to find its products on offer right now.
With multiple retailers dropping prices right through to Cyber Monday, you’ll find all sorts of Apple products among the Black Friday deals out there. So far, we’ve found everything from iPhone Black Friday deals, to iPad offers, to MacBook discounts.
As to be expected, the price drops we’ve found are mostly on older-generation devices. Apple has launched many new products in 2020: the new iPhone 12 and Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, the bonus SE editions of the Apple Watch, the extra iPhone Mini and Pro Max, plus two new iPads and a new Mac.
So what are the Apple Black Friday highlights? The Apple Watch Series 5 is just £399 at Amazon right now, a saving of 24%. You can also pick up an iPhone 11 64GB contract with 100GB of data for just £34 a month, and get and up to £78 off the new iPad Pro range. AirPods are also seeing decent discounts: the cheapest deal we’ve seen for the AirPods Pro is £195 at Laptops Direct.
Apple has started its own four-day Black Friday event now too. When you buy an Apple product you get an Apple Store Gift Card up to £120 on selected products.
Scroll down for our pick of the best Apple Black Friday deals out there. We’re keeping this page up-to-date with all the latest deals – if Apple deals are on your radar this Black Friday, be sure to snap up a bargain.
Best Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020
If you don’t fancy searching the web for the best Apple deals, don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you. These are the cheapest Apple deals on popular products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year:
-
Apple AirPods Pro best deal | AirPods Pro |
£249£195 at Laptops Direct (save £54 or 22% – free delivery tomorrow)
-
Apple AirPods best deal| AirPods (2019) with charging case |
£159£124.37 at Very (save £34.63 or 22%)
-
Apple Watch best deal | Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) |
£499£386.10 at Amazon (save £112.90 or 23%)
- Apple iPhone best deal | iPhone 12 128GB, O2 – unlimited minutes, texts and unlimited data | £50 a month, £0 upfront
-
Apple MacBook best deal | MacBook Air (2020), 13-inch, 256GB |
£1,399£1,249 at Very (save £150 or 11%)
-
Apple iPad Pro best deal | New iPad Pro 12.9-Inch, 265GB |
£1,069£987.78 at Amazon (save £81.22 or 7%)
- Apple iPad best deal | iPad 10.2-inch 128 GB Cellular | £499 at Currys PC World (store collection only)
-
Apple iMac best deal | Apple iMac (2020), 27-Inch, 256GB |
£1,799£1,649 at John Lewis (save £150 or 8%)
iPad Black Friday deals
It’s been a busy few months for iPad fans, with not one, but two brand new models announced: the iPad 8 and the iPad Air 4. While it’s often the older models rather than the newer releases seeing these deals there’s already discounts on the new iPad Pro:
iPad Pro Black Friday deals
-
Top pick: New iPad Pro 12.9-Inch, 265GB |
£1,069£987.78 at Amazon (save £81.22 or 7%)
-
New iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (Wi-Fi 128GB) |
£969£912 at Amazon (save £57 or 6%)
-
New Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (Wi-Fi 128GB) |
£769£706.70 at Amazon (save £62.30 or 6%)
-
New Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (Wi-Fi 256GB) |
£869£816 at John Lewis (save £53 or 6%)
-
New Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (Cellular 1TB) |
£1,419 £1,340.95£1,319 at Currys (save £100 or 7%) (store collection only)
-
Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (2018) 1TB |
£1,319£1,299 at John Lewis (save £20 or 2% – reduced to clear)
Deals on other iPad models
-
Apple 10.2-Inch iPad Cellular (2019) 128 GB |
£579£499 at Currys (save £80 or 14%) (store collection only)
-
Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB 7.9 Inch Tablet – Silver|
£463£504.97 at Laptops Direct (save £120 or 19%)
-
Apple 7.9-Inch iPad Mini 5 (2019) 64GB |
£399£377 at Currys (save £22 or 5%)
-
iPad smart cover |
£49£39 at JD Williams (save £10 or 20%)
For those after the very latest iPad models, there’s sadly little in the way of Black Friday discounts – though Argos is offering up to £560 when you trade in an Apple device. Fo the iconic tablet’s tenth anniversary, the newly released iPad 8 offers a 40% faster CPU than the previous iPad, a 10.2-inch retina display and advanced Apple Pencil compatibility:
- iPad 8 Cellular 32GB | £459 at Argos
-
iPad 8 Cellular 128GB, 2GB mobile data |
£40£36 a month, £50£0 upfront at EE (existing customers only)
For those after a little more power, the iPad Air 4 offers a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, a 40% faster CPU thanks to the new Apple A14 chip, and 60% faster mobile data:
- iPad Air 4 64GB | £559 at Amazon
- iPad Air 4 64GB | £579 at Argos
-
iPad Air Cellular 64GB, 2GB mobile data |
£50£45 a month, £0 upfront at EE (existing customers only)
iPhone Black Friday deals
At long last, the iPhone 12 has been announced and is available to buy – although there aren’t as many significant deals on the new smartphone. The biggest savings can instead be found on the older models – the iPhone 11, in particular, has had a bit of a price chop. See our full iPhone Black Friday deals page for more offers.
iPhone 11 Black Friday deals
-
iPhone 11 64GB |
£729£599 at Currys PC World (save £130 or 18%)
-
iPhone 11 256GB |
£969£749 at JD Williams (save £220 or 18%) (low stock)
-
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB |
£1,049£924 at Very (save £125 or 12%)
- iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £32.50 per month, £0 upfront (£252 cashback)
- iPhone 11 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £35 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £58.50 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 3GB data | £44.99 a month, £0 upfront
iPhone SE Black Friday deals
- iPhone SE 64GB | £399 at Currys
-
iPhone SE 128GB |
£469£449 at John Lewis (save £20 or 4% off)
- iPhone SE 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 2GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, Virgin Media – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £29 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes and texts, 500MB data and one-year Apple TV subscription | £16.99 a month, £0 upfront (save £144)
iPhone XR Black Friday deals
-
iPhone XR 64GB |
£629£479 at Very (save £150 or 24%)
-
iPhone XR 128GB |
£779£529 at Very (save 250 or 32%)
-
iPhone XR 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 8GB data |
£28£26 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £32 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £9.99 upfront
iPhone 12 Black Friday deals
With the new iPhone 12 only just released, it was always unlikely that there would be a substantial Black Friday discount, but we have taken a look around to see some of the best deals you can get for the smartphone – in all the different models that it is available in.
Currys are offering £20 off the iPhone 12 mini 64GB however – simply enter the flash code MINI20 at checkout.
- iPhone 12 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £53 a month, £0 upfront
-
iPhone 12 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free AirPods) |
£63£31.50 for 6 months, £29 upfront (save £189)
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £44 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £39 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 1256GB, O2 – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £80 a month, £0 upfront
iPhone 12 SIM-free deals
- iPhone 12 64GB | £799 at Amazon
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB | £699 at Argos
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB | £999 at Carphone Warehouse
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB | £1,099 at Carphone Warehouse
AirPods Black Friday deals
AirPods were one of the most sought-after items last Black Friday with discounts across the board, and also saw 20% off on Prime Day earlier this year. They’re back on sale this year:
-
Top pick: AirPods Pro |
£249£195 at Laptops Direct (save £54 or 22%)
-
AirPods Pro |
£219£198 at John Lewis (save £21 or 9%)
-
AirPods (2019) with charging case |
£159£124.37 at Very (save £34.63 or 22%)
-
AirPods (2019) with charging case |
£159£124.37 at Amazon (save £34.63 or 22%)
-
AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case |
£169£157 at Currys (save £12 or 7%)
Apple Watch Black Friday deals
The Apple Watch also saw two new releases in a year for the first time, with a budget Apple Watch SE also dropping along with the expected Apple Watch Series 6. Thankfully that means the SE can already be bought at some great prices, but the older Series 3 remains enduringly popular too:
-
Top pick: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) |
£499£386.10 at Amazon (save £112.90 or 23%)
-
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS 38mm) |
£279 £195£179 at AO (save £100 or 35%)
-
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS 42mm) |
£309£229 at Very (save £80 or 25%)
-
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) |
£529£399.99 at Amazon (save £129.01 or 24%)
-
Apple Watch Series 5 (Cellular 40mm) – Nike Edition |
£499£449 at Currys PC World (save £50 or 10%)
-
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS 44mm) |
£489£429 at JD Williams (save £60 or 12%)
-
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS 40 mm) |
£499£399 at Amazon (save £100 or 20%)
-
Apple Watch SE (GPS 40mm) |
£269£258.22 at Amazon (save £10.78 or 4%)
-
Apple Watch SE (Cellular 40mm) |
£14.50£9.50 p/m with O2 for the first 6 months (save £5 a month or 34%)
MacBook Black Friday deals
Earlier in November, Apple announced the release of new MacBook Air, Pro and Mini models. Naturally, this means that we can expect the older MacBooks to drop in price as we navigate through the Black Friday sales. Here are the cheapest MacBook Black Friday deals we have found:
-
Top pick: MacBook Air (2020), 13-Inch, 256GB |
£1,399£1,249 at Very (save £150 or 11%)
-
MacBook Air (2020), 13.3-Inch, 256GB |
£999 £919£879 at Currys PC World (save £120 or 12%)
-
MacBook Pro, 13-Inch, 256GB |
£1,299£1,180 at Amazon (save £120 or 10%)
-
MacBook Pro, 13-Inch, 512GB |
£1,499£1,369 at Currys PC World (save £130 or 9%)
-
MacBook Pro, 16-Inch, 512GB |
£2,359.99£2,149 at Very (save £210 or 9%)
iMac Black Friday deals
Along with the iPhone 12, new MacBooks and new iPads, Apple also released a new iMac this year. With a 27-Inch, 5K display, the 10th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and a Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, this is the fastest iMac Apple has ever produced. These are the cheapest Apple iMac offers we’ve found this Black Friday:
-
Top pick: Apple iMac (2020), 27-Inch, 512GB |
£1,999£1,799 at Currys (save £200 or 10%) (out of stock)
-
Apple iMac (2020), 27-Inch, 256GB |
£1,799£1,649 at John Lewis (save £150 or 8%)
-
Apple iMac (2017), 27-Inch, 1TB |
£4,899£3,299 at Currys (save £1,600 or 33%)
HomePod Black Friday deals
While the news may have been dominated by the new iPhone and iPad releases, Apple also recently launched the HomePod Mini, a smaller, cheaper version of their HomePod smart speaker. At £99, the Mini is much more affordable than its larger counterpart. The original HomePod is still on sale but at the more expensive price of £279…
- HomePod Mini (White) | £99 at John Lewis (out of stock)
-
HomePod (Space Grey) |
£319£279 at AO (save £40 or 12%)
-
HomePod (White) |
£319£279 at Argos (save £40 or 12%)
Does Apple do Black Friday deals?
Apple doesn’t take part in Black Friday with discounts like other retailers. Between 27 November (Black Friday itself) and 30 November (Cyber Monday), the Apple Store is running a Shopping Event in which you can pick up an Apple Store Gift Card of us to £120 which any purchases you make.
Being frank, the Apple deals you’ll see over Black Friday are rarely the best ones out there. That’s mainly because with typical exceptionalism, Apple abstains from holding its own sale. But if you are keen on a particular product you may strike lucky, Apple AirPods last year were a must-buy for example. For 2020 given the year we’ve had – it seems retailers want to spread a bit of good cheer with deals on the newest models with iPads discounted already.
Read on for the best Apple deals across the retailers who are taking part in the Black Friday fun.
Which retailers have Apple Black Friday deals in the UK?
Although the Apple Store doesn’t run Black Friday sales, the brand doesn’t completely forego the deals action. Instead, the Apple Store offers gift cards rather than discounts when you buy regularly priced items with them – you’d get a £20 gift card with an iPhone for example.
Apple is running a similar promotion between 27 and 30 November, but those looking for an actual discount on an Apple product will have to look elsewhere. Thankfully, several other retailers have offered Black Friday discounts on Apple tech in previous years, including the following brands:
- Amazon
- AO.com
- Argos
- Carphone Warehouse
- Currys
- Very
- John Lewis
- eBay
- Littlewoods
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Wowcher
How to get the best Apple Black Friday deals
- Check the price – Retailers can sneakily raise the prices ahead of Black Friday so the discount seems bigger, so know the true worth of the product you’re buying.
- Look out for bundles – AirPods and even Apple Watches are offered regularly as bundles with mobile phones, so it’s worth checking our Black Friday phone deals if you’re also after a new mobile.
- Keep the receipt – Apple’s devices are some of the most sought-after devices on Black Friday, so you may well find a better deal later on.
- Check our pages – We have a dedicated iPhone Black Friday deals page, which we will keep regularly updated up to and during Black Friday.
If you’re looking at buying from Amazon we’d recommend getting Amazon Prime or signing up for a free trial. Amazon holds Lightning Deals which run for just a few hours and only offer limited stock. If you sign up to Prime you get access to the deals half hour before the normal buying public, which could make all the difference for popular items such as Apple products.
If you’re specifically looking for an iPhone with a contract, then Mobiles.co.uk or Carphone Warehouse are your best bet for cheap monthly prices.
Should I trade in my old iPhone?
Some retailers will offer you the chance to trade in your old handset, effectively bringing down the price. How much you will get for your device will vary depending on what model you have:
- iPhone XR – up to £290
- iPhone XS Max – up to £470
- iPhone XS – up to £390
- iPhone X – up to £310
- iPhone 8 Plus – up to £250
- iPhone 8 – up to £180
- iPhone 7 Plus – up to £180
- iPhone 7 – up to £100
- iPhone 6 Plus – up to £90
- iPhone 6 – up to £60
Remember to check with the retailer before trading in as the prices can vary.
