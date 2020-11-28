New Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense go on sale for the first time on Black Friday – save 10%

For anyone curious about their activity levels, tracking their fitness progression or simply boosting their physical health, now is a great time to purchase a Fitbit. That’s because even though the day itself has been and gone, there are still plenty of Black Friday deals out there, including on the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense.

The brand is a front runner when it comes to wearable fitness tech, having soared in popularity since they first hit the market. Now more than just step counters, they can be used while swimming and to monitor all kinds of performance indicators for helping maintain a healthy lifestyle.

There are also devices to help keep track of the fitness of your children too – the Fitbit Ace is a small and robust gadget for kids with fun incentives and six-day battery life, built to sit comfortably on little wrists.

We are very happy to see the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense, both 2020 releases, among items on sale during Black Friday. Right now, Amazon is selling the Versa 3 for £179 – that’s a 10% reduction, and the cheapest price it’s been so far. The Fitbit Sense is also seeing a 10% discount (was £299, now £269).

Fitbit itself is offering up to £40 off selected smartwatches and trackers when you buy directly through its site in a sale that ends on the 1st December. Plus Boots has up to £70 off (though some models have sold out).

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is already back down to £129 at Amazon (was £199.99, save £70.99), a price we saw across Amazon Prime Day. Another brilliant Amazon Black Friday deal is on the Fitbit Inspire HR with Aria Air Scales bundle, just £94.98 for both (down from £139.98).

Alternatives that tend to see offers during the Black Friday period include the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches so keep an eye out this weekend into Cyber Monday, as these few days are traditionally the time to exclusively find tech-related deals ahead of Christmas.

Best Black Friday Fitbit deals 2020

See below for the best deals on each Fitbit model, from the Fitbit Charge 4 to the Versa 2 and Ionic, as well as the differences between each one.

Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch Black Friday deals

It’s only a £20 saving, but it’s the first time we’re seeing prices cut on the Fitbit Versa 3.

Fitbit Versa 3 | £199 £179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%)

£179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%) Fitbit Versa 3 | £199.99 £179.99 at Very (save £20 or 10%)

Fitbit Sense Black Friday deals

The Fitbit Sense is another 2020 release which is seeing price cuts for the first time. Like the Versa 3, you can now save 10% for Black Friday.

Fitbit Sense | £299.99 £269 at Amazon (save £30.99 or 10%)

| £269 at Amazon (save £30.99 or 10%) Fitbit Sense | £299.99 £269.99 at Very (save £30 or 10%)

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition advanced fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Fitbit Ionic Black Friday deals

We’ve spotted a new Fitbit deal on Black Friday itself. You can now pick up discounts on the Fitbit Ionic at Boots.

Fitbit Ionic – Blue-Grey/Silver-Grey | £219.99 £149.99 at Boots (save £70 or 31%)

Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch Black Friday deals

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatch Black Friday deals

Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch Black Friday deals Argos

Fitbit Ace 2 kids fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Fitbit Ace 2 | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £20 or 29%) (out of stock, third-party seller only)

| £49.99 at Amazon (save £20 or 29%) (out of stock, third-party seller only) Fitbit Ace 2 | £69.99 £49.99 at Argos (save £20 or 29%)

| £49.99 at Argos (save £20 or 29%) Fitbit Ace 2 | £69.95 £49.95 at Smyths (save £20 or 29%) (out of stock for home delivery, click and collect only)

Fitbit Charge accessory Black Friday deals

Visit Fitbit for more Sense and Versa 3 accessories including these made from recycled plastic fibres in collaboration with Victor Glemaud.

Fitbit Inspire accessory Black Friday deals

Fitbit Versa accessory Black Friday deals

What are the differences between Fitbit trackers and smartwatches?

Fitbits are split between two main designs; fitness trackers and all-in-one smartwatches. Each connects to the Fitbit App available to download onto smartphones allowing you to view an in-depth snapshot of your health and fitness day by day. As with most tech, the general rule is the more you pay, the more sophisticated fitness tracking you’ll get.

At the lower price end, you have the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR – the brand’s traditional-looking trackers designed to give friendly guidance and motivation for building healthy habits.

Get all-day activity tracking and estimated calorie burn, monitor your sleep and 24/7 heart rate with the HR – each is a great tool for helping you stay motivated while maintaining your fitness; especially helpful with the cold dark evenings now upon us.

The last few years have seen the release of the Fitbit Charge 4 which offers GPS, up to seven days plus battery life and the new Inspire 2 tracker which comes with a year’s free trial of Fitbit Premium when bought directly from Fitbit.

If smartwatches are more your thing, the Versa 2 and its newer counterparts are packed with features including FitBit Pay, built-in Alexa voice control, wireless syncing, menstrual health tracking, alarms and reminders alongside health and sleep tracking of REM sleep and restlessness.

It’s newbies, the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch, that even record nightly Oxygen saturation (Sp02).

