Best Amazon Black Friday weekend deals UK 2020 from 20% off AirPods to 30% off Garmin

Black Friday may have been and gone, but Amazon’s Black Friday deals continue. And, despite the fact that they’ve been underway for some time at Amazon, today we’re seeing new limited-time Deals of the Day on top brands like 30% off Garmin.

Amazon has always gone all out when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday and, while its very own Prime Day wasn’t even that long ago, the online retailer has gone hard on the deals this year starting back in October before the pumpkins had even been carved. Its Black Friday Week event ends on Cyber Monday (30th November), so you’ve still got time to grab a bargain.

Last year the most sold product on Amazon was its very own Echo Dot, with over 40,000 units purchased. This may well be the case yet again – Echo devices are seeing big discounts, including the new 4th gen Echo Dot. Other top ten bestsellers to look out for on Amazon last year included the Fire TV Stick, Nintendo Switch, and Kraken Black Spiced Rum.

The 3rd gen Echo Dot is now just £18.99 – a penny cheaper than the sale price on the Google Nest Mini (£19). Also, don’t miss the Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer for 41% off (now £251.99), Apple AirPods Pro are now down to £198 (save £51 or 20%) and there’s up to 37% off the Apple Watch Series 5.

Our main advice; if you spot something you’re after with a Deal of the Day offer, it could be best to buy now, as there’s no guarantee it’ll be back again. That said, don’t feel pressured to buy something on a whim that you don’t want or need! No regrets though, as Amazon has extended its returns until 31st January for Black Friday and Christmas purchases made between 1st October and 31st December.

We’re constantly updating our content to bring you the best Black Friday deals at Amazon, as well as tracking prices on popular products. If you want to check how good a deal is for yourself, you can use the Chrome toolbar extension CamelCamelCamel to see the price history of an Amazon product. We’ve listed more tips in this article to help you stay alert to Black Friday scams or prices that are too good to be true.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals

Want a bit more advice on what to buy and what’s the best offer? We’ve picked out top offers from the today’s range of Amazon Black Friday deals to narrow down your search. From smartwatches to kitchen appliances, we’ve got you covered.

For quick links on everything from tech, TVs and gifts scroll down to the bottom of the article.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron 27cm Oval Casserole Dish | £230 now £184 (save £46 or 20%)

Serving 4-6 people, this is the perfect family-size pot. It is suitable for use in the oven, grill and all hobs (including induction), dishwasher safe and has a newly-designed tight fitting lid to lock in moisture. Now with 20% off, this Le Creuset dish is £184. Down from £230, that’s a saving of over

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron 27cm Oval Casserole Dish | £230 £184 (save £46 or 20%)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 now £29.99 (save £20 or 40%)

On Amazon Prime Day, we saw limited-time Fire TV Stick discounts. However, just like in their early Black Friday sale, we’re now seeing all three Fire TV Sticks on offer, including the premium 4K model, as well as the Fire TV Cube. Head to our Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals page to compare the differences between each model. Or, for something different, Roku’s range of streaming players are also on sale for 30% less.

And if you want to upgrade all the TVs in the house, Amazon is also offering even more money off when you buy two or more. The offer is across all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks and it means two of the Fire TV Stick Lite will now cost you just £35. That’s an additional £5 saving on top of already decent 33% discount.

Echo Dot 4th gen | £49.99 now £28.99 (save £21 or 42%)

That’s right, the brand new Echo Dot generation is already seeing a discount – and no small one either with 40% off at £28.99. The still-popular 3rd gen Dot is seeing an even better price, available at £18.99 with a whopping 53% off. If you’ve never used Amazon Music Unlimited before, new customers can also get 6 months completely free with an Echo Dot order – so Alexa will be ready to stream music as soon as you unpack.

Echo Show 8 | £119.99 now £59.99 (save £60 or 50%)

Yes, Alexa is no longer a disembodied voice – the Echo now comes with a screen, allowing you to make video calls, stream film and TV, and display photos all with the sound of your voice. Better yet, the device is on offer, with 21% off at £49.99. The smaller Echo Show 5 also has a discount, with £40 off at £39.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | £159 now £124.37 (save £34.63 or 22%)

The 2nd gen AirPods have been on sale for a while at Amazon. The slightly more expensive Apple AirPods Pro also gives you noise-cancelling and a customisable fit, however, it’s been more difficult to get your hands on these at Amazon after they were reduced to £199. Luckily, there are now back in stock with an extra £1 knocked off for good measure. Now with a saving of £51, Apple AirPods Pro are £198 at Amazon.

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Entertainment Pass, 1 month Sky Cinema Pass + Sky Sports Day Pass | £29.99 now £19.85 (save £10.14 or 34%)

Sky’s NOW TV stick is ideal for anyone without a smart TV, allowing you to access streaming and catch-up services such as NOW TV, Netflix, and BBC iPlayer on your big screen. It’s also a fantastic deal – Amazon is also chucking in several passes with your NOW TV stick, which altogether would usually cost £56.96!

Nintendo Switch + Just Dance 2021 bundle | £322.45 now £308.99 (save £13.46 or 4%)

Buy games and consoles in bundles are a great way to save a little bit of money. This one contains the classic neon blue/red Nintendo Switch console and the new Just Dance 2021, a great game to get the whole family involved with on Christmas Day. Quite a few of the other bundles are now out of stock on Amazon but those also including Animal Crossing and Super Mario 3D All Stars are still available.

Oral-B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush | £299.99 now £77.99 (save £222 or 74%)

Oral-B

With six brushing modes and a pressure sensor, this Oral-B electric toothbrush lets you know when you’re brushing too hard. There’s a whole range of Oral-B brushes in the Amazon Black Friday sale right now, but this has a hefty 74% off. Shop the rest of the Oral-B offers at Amazon.

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender| £149.99 now £89.99 (save £60 or 40%)

The Ninja 2-in-1 blender gives you the versatility of making single servings or family portions. It has a powerful 1200W motor, interchangeable stainless steel blades and the parts are dishwasher-safe. Now with 40% off, this Ninja blender is £89.99, down from £149.99.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner Powered Lift-Away with Anti Hair Wrap Technology | £349.99 now £196.90 (save £153.09 or 44%)

Shark

Vacuum cleaners are among the hottest products in the Black Friday sale and this Shark upright vacuum cleaner has a nice £153 off at the moment at Amazon. The anti-hair tech is much appreciated right now too as we’re spending more time at home. It’s worth it for that feature alone.

Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer | £429.99 now £251.99 (save £178 or 41%)

If you’ve just watched the Bake Off and are keen to upgrade your kitchen kit, you may be interested in the huge savings on the Kenwood KMix stand mixer at Amazon. It comes with the trademark K-beater, a dough hook, glass bowl and removable splash guard (just in case you’re as messy as GBBO’s Laura). If you want to do more with the mixer, there are also ten further optional attachments compatible with the stylish mixer, including one for pasting making. The Kenwood KMix was £429.99 and is now on sale for £299 – that’s a 30% discount.

Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer | £429.99 £251.99 (save £178 or 41%)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm | £499 now £386.10 (save £112.90 or 23%)

The Apple Watch Series 5 is seeing decent discounts at Amazon right now – some of these also popped up briefly last week, so we’re glad they’re back. The Series 5 model can stream your favourite music, make calls and is Apple Pay compatible – just to name a few features. If it’s a smartwatch you’re after, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen this Black Friday. Certain models in the Fitbit range are also seeing discounts at Amazon if you want to compare.

Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65-Inch 4K TV | £899 now £679 (save £220 or 24%)

There are quite a few TV deals available on Amazon, so if you’re looking to upgrade just in time to binge The Crown in glorious 4K, now could be a good time to browse. There’s up to 15% off LG TVs, up to £140 off Samsung TVs and 25% off Panasonic. LG and Panasonic are among the top three most popular TV brands in the UK, according to Statista. You can currently save £220 (or 24%) on Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65-Inch 4K TV at Amazon which works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

instax mini 9 with 10 shots | £74.99 now £56.99 (save £18 or 24%)

The instax mini 9 makes a really fun Christmas present and it’s currently on sale for 24% less at Amazon. You can snap away and your shots will print out immediately, making it ideal for keepsakes or making collages. This instax mini 9 comes with a pack of 10 shots. The classic film is coloured with white borders, but you can also order a whole range of fun film packs for the instax, including monochrome.

instax mini 9 with 10 shots | £74.99 £56.99 (save £18 or 24%)

GoPro HERO 9 | £420.19 now £379.99 (save £40 or 10%)

The HERO 9 GoPro camera is waterproof and has front and back screens. It can shoot videos in 5K Ultra HD and take 20MP photos. You can also use the camera as a webcam and for live streaming. You can also get the earlier HERO 7 model for £199.99.

Buy GoPro HERO 9 | £420.19 £379.99 (save £40 or 10%)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | £599.99 now £499.00 (save £100 or 17%)

Having only been released last month, £100 off this top-of-the-range 5G phone is as good as it gets. Features include a 6.5-Inch display, 5G, a triple-camera rear set-up and super fast charging. If you’re looking for something cheaper, try this Samsung Galaxy A21s offer. Marketed as more affordable choice compared to the premium S20 range, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is now only £138. That’s a saving of £41, down from the usual price of £179.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | £599.99 £499.00 (save £100 or 17%)

De’Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £829 now £499.99 (save £330 or 40%)

The De’Longhi Eletta Coffee Machine is full automated so fresh coffee is just a button press away. The coffee length is customisable to suit you and there is a memory function so the machine will remember how you like your drinks. It even has various cleaning and descaling modes to make the tedious task of cleaning it a little more bearable. A great deal for someone who doesn’t want all the fuss of prepping coffee first thing in the morning. For a cheaper alternative, try De’Longhi Scultura Coffee Machine now £139.99, down from £199.99.

Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch | £461.16 now £359 (save £102.16 or 22%)

Features of this Garmin watch include a 1.3-Inch always-on display, stainless steel bezel and buttons, and built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. You can also get your phone notifications on it and use Garmin Pay to make contactless purchases. This is Amazon’s lowest ever price for the Garmin Fenix 6.

Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch | £461.16 £359 (save £102.16 or 22%)

How to shop smartly at Amazon: Black Friday shopping tips

Amazon’s prices can change greatly from one day to the next. To ensure you’re truly getting a great deal this Black Friday, we’ve put together some shopping tips:

Use the Chrome toolbar extension CamelCamelCamel or the website. This handy resource monitors Amazon’s prices and shows you how low prices have dropped in the past. It’s invaluable if you’re deciding whether to purchase or wait it out for a better price.

or the website. This handy resource monitors Amazon’s prices and shows you how low prices have dropped in the past. It’s invaluable if you’re deciding whether to purchase or wait it out for a better price. Know the RRP and check on multiple sites. To decide whether it’s a good deal or not, do some research to understand the RRP of the item and prices elsewhere.

and check on multiple sites. To decide whether it’s a good deal or not, do some research to understand the RRP of the item and prices elsewhere. Don’t panic purchase. Some Amazon deals are limited time offers, making it very enticing to buy something on a whim. Make a list of what you’d like to buy during the sales and stick to it.

Some Amazon deals are limited time offers, making it very enticing to buy something on a whim. Make a list of what you’d like to buy during the sales and stick to it. Be wary of fake reviews. False reviews are said to have increased this year, due to more of us shopping online. Be sure to check reviews on other sites to compare.

False reviews are said to have increased this year, due to more of us shopping online. Be sure to check reviews on other sites to compare. Be alert to scams. Never give anyone your personal details if they request them over email. Common scammers will claim that there is a problem with your account or encourage you to redeem a ‘free’ prize. Use a secure password when shopping online.

It may also be worth signing up to Amazon Prime to make the most of next day delivery and other benefits. You can enjoy a 30-day free trial if you’re new to the service.

Will there be Audible Black Friday deals?

Yes, Amazon does have an Audible offer this Black Friday. Earlier this year saw Amazon offer two months of Audible for 99p, and now the retailer is making some its most popular audiobooks completely free.

The selection available includes The Alan Partridge Podcast and Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park starring Billie Piper. The deal is only available until 28th November (today) so we suggest you move fast if you want to take advantage of it.

If you want more choice, Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial, after which it returns to the usual price of £7.99 a month.

Can we expect Amazon Prime Black Friday deals?

It is very rare that Amazon does not have an offer on one of its services, whether that be Prime, Kindle Unlimited or Audible. And there are certain benefits to becoming a Prime member. For example, Prime Day.

This year we saw Amazon be extremely generous with the discounts to subscriptions during Prime Day. The Prime Video Channels deal saw six channels available for 99p a month, you could get four months of Amazon Kids+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p each, and Kindle Unlimited was completely free for 3 months.

And Black Friday has continued this trend. This year Amazon is offering its Prime Student account holders 10% off selected clothing and the deal goes way beyond Black Friday ending on 31st December.

Prime Student costs £3.99 a month and you get all the benefits of standard Prime; free delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Both Prime Student and regular Prime members can get three months of Starzplay for only 99p a month for even more box sets to binge, including Doom Patrol, The Spanish Princess, and The Great.

If that wasn’t enough, one of the benefits of Amazon Prime is 30 mins early access to Black Friday deals – so it may be worth buying a month of Amazon Prime beforehand anyway or signing up for a free trial. A standard Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99.

