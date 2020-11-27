The best iPhone Black Friday 2020 deals you’ll find today – including the iPhone 12
Black Friday is here and we've rounded up all the best, and cheapest, iPhone Black Friday deals in one place.
Black Friday is finally here and the Black Friday deals are in full force. iPhones have once again become one of the most highly sought-after products.
Since the iPhone 12 and its three siblings were released in October, we’re not surprised to be seeing many exceptional Apple Black Friday deals on the now second-in-line iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. They may no longer top-of-the-range, but they’re little more than a year old, and we’re hugely excited to seeing contracts with generous data offerings for as little as £29 a month.
That said, we’re also seeing some solid discounts on the newly-released iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max too: this might be your opportunity to pick up a phone from the Apple’s trumpeted flagship range.
We’re also seeing some decent extras being added-on to iPhone contracts in this year’s sales. Virgin, for instance, is offering free AirPods Pro (RRP £249) when you buy an iPhone 11. For these offers and many more besides, scroll down for our pick of the best iPhone Black Friday deals we’ve found so far.
iPhone Black Friday deals: quick links
We’ve selected some of the best iPhone deals on offer, whether that’s because they’re some of the cheapest, or because they offer a ridiculous amount of data for your buck. There are also some great freebies being thrown into iPhone deals this year including the sought after Apple AirPods Pro (which are cheapest at Laptops Direct right now, by the way).
Best iPhone deals for data
-
iPhone 12 128GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts,
60GB160GB data | £51 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £60 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £46 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £38 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £24 a month, £0 upfront
Best iPhone deals with extras
- iPhone 12 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free AirPods) | £31.50 for 6 months, £29 upfront (save £189)
-
iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free AirPods) |
£77.00£38.50 for 6 months, £99 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data (free AirPods Pro) | £34 a month, £0 upfront (save £252)
- iPhone SE 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes and minutes, 10GB data (free AirPods) | £44 a month, £30 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data & free year of Apple TV+ | £29 a month, £0 upfront
Cheapest iPhone deals
- iPhone 12 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £43 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £39 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts and 3GB data | £29.99 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 2GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes, texts and data | |£28.99 a month, £19.99 upfront
Best SIM-free iPhone deals
-
iPhone 11 64GB |
£729£599 at Currys PC World (save £130 or 18% off)
-
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB |
£1049£924 at Very (save £125 or 12% off)
-
iPhone SE 128GB |
£469£429 at Very (save £40)
-
iPhone XR 64GB |
£629£476 at Very (save £150)
Does Apple do Black Friday iPhone deals?
Apple does not hold its own Black Friday sale, but that won’t stop you from being able to nab a genuine iPhone Black Friday deal from other retailers. The one offer that Apple does run across the Black Friday period is a Shopping Event in which you can pick up an Apple Store Gift Card for up to £120 with each purchase. This runs from 27 to 30 November.
Similarly, while Apple won’t reduce the cost of any SIM-free handsets on its own store, there are plenty of retailers who are dropping prices. We’ve listed a SIM-free handset price drop wherever we’ve found one under each phone section below.
Will the iPhone 12 go on sale for Black Friday?
We weren’t sure whether we’d see any strong Black Friday deals on a phone that’s been so recently released. That’s why we’re delighted to find some really encouraging offers on iPhone 12 contracts from the likes of Three, Vodafone and Sky Mobile. Are these contracts now cheap? Well, no. But they’re certainly cheaper than they were.
Scroll down, and you’ll find our round-up of the best iPhone 12 Black Friday deals out there. You’ll find contracts without any upfront phone cost, and other plans where the monthly costs are halved for the first 6 months. Best of all is the chance to pick up a pair of AirPods at no extra cost with your iPhone 12 contract – hey, who doesn’t love a freebie?
Best iPhone Black Friday deals
With the release of four new iPhone 12 models, the prices of older Apple devices have started to drop. We can only expect these to decrease further as more Black Friday sales begin.
If you’d like to compare these offers with others, take a look at our guides to Black Friday phone and SIM-only deals for discounts on Samsung, Google and Huawei models, too.
Best Black Friday iPhone 12 deals
Having been released in late October, the iPhone 12 is still pretty new. However, with the release of the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max in November, we are now starting to see prices begin to become more competitive. Main features include the return of the squared-off design as seen on the iPhone 4 and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. All iPhone 12 models are 5G.
-
iPhone 12 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free AirPods) |
£63£31.50 for 6 months, £29 upfront (save £189)
- iPhone 12 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £42.99 a month, £29.99 upfront
- iPhone 12 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £43 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £53 a month, £0 upfront (save £300 with trade in)
- iPhone 12 128GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 160GB data | £51 a month, £0 upfront
Black Friday iPhone 12 Pro deals
The iPhone Pro is available in four metallic colours; silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue. It also has a 6.1-inch display and is waterproof (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes).
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £68 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £55.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £60 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £69.50 a month, £0 upfront
Black Friday iPhone 12 Pro Max deals
The brand-new iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest of Apple’s new phone with a 6.7‑inch display, three rear cameras and face ID. There are three storage sizes available; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, O2 – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £70 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free AirPods) | £38.50 for 6 months, £99 upfront (save £231)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £69.50 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £82 a month, £0 upfront
Black Friday iPhone 12 Mini deals
Having finally been released, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the new models. It has a 5.4-inch display, has two rear cameras and is available in five colours; red, black, white, blue and green.
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £39 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £44 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £59 a month, £9 upfront
- iPhone 12 Mini 128GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 250GB data | £46 a month, £0 upfront
Best Black Friday iPhone 11 deals
With the release of the iPhone 12, we are expecting to see the prices of all iPhone 11 models to drop. Here are the best contract and SIM-only deals for the iPhone 11.
- iPhone 11 64GB, Virgin Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data (free AirPods Pro) | £34 a month, £0 upfront (save £252)
- iPhone 11 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £29.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £34 a month, £14.99 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £46 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts and 3GB data | £29.99 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 128GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 250GB data | £41 a month, £0 upfront
The iPhone 11 is also available SIM-free:
-
iPhone 11 64GB |
£729£599 at Currys PC World (save £130 or 18%)
Black Friday iPhone 11 Pro deals
The iPhone 11 Pro has all the benefits of the standard iPhone 11 but perhaps the most obvious difference at first glance is the triple camera. The additional “telephoto lens” means the device should be capable of shooting what Apple describes as “pro-level portraits” and subjects much further away.
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £38 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £64 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts and 3GB data | £41.49 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro 512GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £80 a month, £0 upfront
Don’t feel the need to change your SIM-only? The iPhone 11 Pro can be bought SIM-free, too.
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB | £924 at John Lewis (plus a free year of Apple TV+)
Black Friday iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
The Pro Max is the biggest of the iPhone 11 models with a 6.5-inch display. It also has a longer battery life at 20 hours of video watching capable on a single charge.
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts and 3GB data | £44.99 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 48GB data | £65.50 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £77 a month, £0 upfront
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is also on sale SIM-free:
-
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB |
£1,024£999 at Currys PC World (save £25 or 2% off)
Best Black Friday iPhone SE deals
Released earlier this year (April 2020), the iPhone SE is designed to be more affordable than its iPhone 11 and 12 counterparts. Features include a smaller 4.7-inch HD display, the A13 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 11 and a two-camera set-up.
Here are the best iPhone SE deals available right now.
- iPhone SE 64GB, Virgin Media – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £24 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 2GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £40 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £26 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £23 a month, £0 upfront
If you’d rather a SIM-only contract, the iPhone SE is available SIM-free, too.
- iPhone SE 64GB | £399 at Argos
-
iPhone SE 128GB |
£499£449 at Very (save £50 or 10%)
Best Black Friday iPhone XR deals
It might be two years old but the iPhone XR still has some brilliant features including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and an IP67 rating making it dust and water-resistant (up to 1 metre for 30 minutes).
Here are the best iPhone XR deals on offer.
- iPhone XR 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 2GB data | £24 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £32 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £9.99 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes, texts and data | |£28.99 a month, £19.99 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 500MB data | £27.49 a month, £0 upfront
If you’d rather a SIM-only contract, the iPhone XR is also on offer SIM-free.
-
iPhone XR 64GB |
£629£498.99 at Very (save £130 or 20%)
What’s the difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12?
An immediate difference is in the physical design of the two iPhones. The iPhone 11 has the same rounded design as those in the iPhone X range. However, the iPhone 12 has a squared-off shape last seen with the iPhone 5.
The iPhone 12 also has a new aluminium frame and new screen merges crystal and glass to create what Apple calls a ceramic shield which is four times more durable and splash resistant.
The iPhone 12 Pro takes that a step further and can be submerged in up to six metres of water for half an hour at a time.
Next, the price. The iPhone 11 can currently be bought for £599 SIM-free. Prices for the iPhone 12 Mini (the cheapest in the new iPhone 12 range) start at £699, and the RRP for the standard iPhone 12 is £799.
Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have three cameras in total, two in the back and one front lens. However, Apple boasts that it has improved the iPhone 12 camera’s performance by 27%.
The processor has seen improvements, too. The iPhone 11 uses the A13 chip, but the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 is 20% faster than its predecessor. The iPhone 12 models are also the first Apple devices to be 5G.
And, while both phones have Apple’s lightning charger port, the new iPhone 12 also offers Magsafe charging, which can be done through a magnetic charging pad that attaches straight onto the phone.
Some of the only elements to stay the same are; the size of both standard models remains at 6.1-inches and have the three storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.
How different are the latest iPhone 12 models?
There are four new iPhone 12 models in total. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were released on 23rd October. The remaining two models, the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max, were released on 13th November.
One of the key differences between these models and their predecessors is the processor they use. All iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip that Apple says is 20% faster than the one used by the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. The iPhone XR uses the even older A12 Bionic chip.
Next, the size and design. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest display of any iPhone at 6.7-inches. This is followed by the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inch display and iPhone 12 Pro’s 6.1-inches.
If you prefer a smaller phone, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone SE have a smaller 4.7-inch display.
Beyond these differences, the main consideration should be how much you are willing to spend and how much built-in storage do you need. The standard storage offerings are 64GB or 128GB but the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max offer larger capacity with 256GB and 512GB options.
