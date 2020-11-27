Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals: top offers from TVs to coffee machines

Currys PC World knows how to do Black Friday deals well, and having tested the waters with its ‘Ready, Set, Go‘ sale, the tech giant has now moved on to the main event: their ‘Black Fri-Yay‘ sale.

Whether you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch, a kitchen stand mixer or TV, you’ll find more than 60% off Currys items until Cyber Monday (3oth November). Plus, the shop has added in the Price Match Promise – so if you find a product that’s cheaper elsewhere, these folks will match that price.

The Currys PC World’s website is extremely popular right now, so you will likely be entered into a queue to get online. You’ll be told how many people are ahead of you and, while it might sound like a lot, you shouldn’t be waiting more than a few minutes and it will keep you updated with how much time you have left to wait. Once you’re in, you’re have limited time to browse the site and will have to reenter the queue system again if you leave, so make sure you get the deal you need while you can!

One deal which is hot off the press and valid only until a minute before midnight on monday, is the code MINI20 – just enter it to receive £20 off the Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB.

Below, we’ve added more of our favourite Black Friday deals from Currys PC World. Each has been handpicked by our experts based on how much of a bargain it is for you as a buyer.

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2020

These are our ten top picks of offers currently available at the Currys Black Friday sale. We’ll also keep this updated throughout the Black Fri-yay sale and across Cyber Monday, so keep checking back.

1. Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K TV (UE65TU7020KXXU) | £699 now £499 from Currys (save £200 or 28%)

This Samsung TV is a Currys Exclusive. Sharp contrast, long-lasting colour and powerful brightness this 4K 65-inch is a tempting buy this Black Friday. If you’re a fan of streaming this is for you, as it’s already ready to go with your streaming picks, with apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV. The picture quality, 2000 PQI, also means you’ll get a crisp picture when watching your favourite binge or the latest home release.

Buy now for £499 (save £200 or 29%)

2. SONOS Move Portable Wireless Multi-room Speaker with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa | £399 now £299

Sonos speakers have been very popular during the Black Friday sales and we’ve seen plenty being talked about and snatched up. This wireless model is portable and even weather resistant. It has 11 hours of battery life, so you can keep playing uninterrupted and stream through Bluetooth, WiFi and Apple Airplay 2. Reduced now in the sales, you can snap one up for £100 less than the usual price.

Buy now for £299 (save £100 or 25%)

3. SONOS Beam Compact Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant | £369 now £299

We’ve seen a lot of interest in both the Sonos Move and this Sonos Beam Sound Bar, which has been included in Currys’ lucrative Black Friday sales. Featuring Alexa and Google Assistant, this sound bar also has five speakers for enhanced dialogue and high resolution sound quality. It connects up to wifi and is compatible with Sonos multi-room speakers so you can listen around the house.

Buy now for £299 (save £70 or 19%)

4. Garmin Venu | £299 now from £199

The Garmin Venu smartwatch is highly in demand and it has now seen reductions of £100 in the Black Friday Currys sale. The final price depends on the colour chosen (black, blue and white) but all models currently have a reduction of £100. The watch connects up to your devices to give you smartphone notifications as well as tracking all your health and fitness progress. Plus, it features GPS so you’ll never get lost again. There’s up to five days battery life and it is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Buy now from £199 (save £100 or 33%)

5. APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2020) | £999 now £879

Apple are famously elusive when it comes to offering discounts, so this MacBook is likely to be an extremely popular choice. The 2020 model features an Intel Core i3 Processor, 256 GB storage and 8GB RAM, plus, there’s up to 12 hours of battery life. You can snap it up in a choice of three colours: gold, grey or silver for £120 off the RRP.

Buy now for £879 (save £120 or 12%)

6. DYSON Small Ball Animal 2 Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | £249 now £199

Dyson is renowned for creating some of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. This upright version is designed specifically for pet owners so it should be able to cope with pesky animal hair, making it helpful for anyone who suffers from allergies. It’s also a bagless model and has been discounted in the Black Friday Currys sale by £50 from £249 to £199.

Buy now for £199 (Save £50 or 20%)

7. Fitbit Inspire 2 with free Google Mini | £138.99 now £79.99 from Argos (save £59 or 42%)

Fitbit

Monitor your sleep, calories and heart rate with 35% off this Fitbit Inspire 2. It’s also water-resistant, includes breathing guidance sessions and you can even track your food intake with the Fitbit Premium access, which is free for a year.

This was initially put on sale for £89.99 – now it’s £10 cheaper, and we don’t think it will drop again. You’ll get a free Google Nest Mini alongside the purchase, too.

Buy now for £79.99 (save £10 or 11%)

You can also find the FitBit Versa 2 on offer at Currys now.

Buy now for £129 (save £40 or 24%)

8. Delonghi Autentica ETAM 29.510.SB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £699.99 now £349 from Currys (save £350.99 or 50%)

Delonghi coffee machines have been popular in the Black Friday sales so far and we’ve even seen models selling out before the official weekend begins. This high-tech version takes your coffee from bean to cup and it includes a milk frother, so you can make creamy cappuccinos and lattes from your own kitchen. There’s a two-year guarantee included along with breakdown support and a seven-day fix promise included. This machine would usually set you back £699, however, it is currently half price, which is £350 less than the standard price at Currys.

Buy now for £349 (save £350 or 50%)

9. Ninja Foodi 6-litre OP300UK Multi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer | £199 now £149 from Currys (save £50 or 25%)

Amazon

The Ninja Foodi always does well in the sales, but this £149 at Currys price caught our eye. In their Ninja Foodi review, our friends at BBC Good Food gave it a 4.5/5, so we’re sold. The multi-cooker does pretty much everything in the kitchen for you, bar tidy up (sadly, nothing is that advanced yet). You get air frying, grill, slow cooking, pressure cooking so you’ll be giving Nigella lessons soon enough. Currys has the price match promise, but if it ever goes out of stock you have the same price at AO.com and Very as backups.

Buy now for £149 (save £50 or 25%)

10. Amazon Fire 7-inch Kids Edition Tablet (2019) – 16 GB, Blue | £99.99 now £54.99 (save £45 or 45%)

Have you got little ones to keep entertained over Christmas? Save 45% on this Amazon Fire Kids’ Edition. It comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, which features thousands of books, films, TV shows, educational apps, games, and well, other forms of distraction. You can also set a bedtime curfew, and even block access to videos and games until reading targets have been met.

The Fire 7 is available in two other colours, pink and purple, which are both available at the same discounted price.

Buy for £54.99 (save £45 or 45%)

11. Ring Doorbell 3 | £179 now £119 from Currys (save £60 or 33%)

Amazon

We’re all spending more time at home these days, but that doesn’t lessen our need to protect it. This Ring doorbell is easy to set up, and it’s pretty much everyone’s pick when it comes to home security/home tech. There’s the added benefit of video, and the Ring app to make things even easier. The two-way audio means you can just tell the delivery man to leave the parcel in a safe place rather than hurtle it over your fence – and if that wasn’t enough, it’s got 33% off right now. With the Currys site struggling you can also get the Ring Doorbells from Amazon.

Buy now for £119 (save £60 or 33%)

12. Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine | £89.99 now £29 from Currys (save £60.99 or 67%)

Currys

If you’re stuck at home you deserve a treat, and if you’re a coffee addict like us, you can’t go wrong with this amazing saving on the Tassimo Coffee Machine. Be gone instant coffee grounds, hello barista level aromas. This has 70 different types of coffee settings (who knew there were so many?), auto shutoff and you can put parts in the dishwasher – not only that but the saving works out to 68% off.

Buy now for £29 (save £60.99 or 67%) (store collection only)

13. Kenwood kMix KMX760.GD Stand Mixer | £549 now £249 (save £300 or 54%)

Stand mixers are the must-have item in anyone’s kitchen, not just because they make baking and cooking easier. Let’s all just admit we’ve wanted one since the very first season of the Great British Bake Off. There’s the KitchenAid mixers, but this Kenwood has a nifty price tag at the moment as Currys shaves off £300 in the Black Friday sale.

Buy now for £249 (save £300 or 54%) (store collection only)

14. Doom Eternal | £44.99 now £16.99 from Currys (save £28 or 62%)

Currys PC World is one of the go-to places for the latest games, consoles and accessories, so it’s no surprise that the retailer’s Black Tag event has some great offers on games, including discounts on Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. One of the most impressive discounts is on Doom Eternal for Xbox One and PS4, reduced by a huge 62% to just £16.99 from £44.99 – and is playable on next-gen consoles too.

Buy now for £16.99 (save £28 or 62%)

15. LG SN7Y 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos | £499 now £349 from Currys (save £150 or 30%)

Currys

These LG Wireless soundbar speakers give you that cinematic experience while watching TV at home. You save £130 at Currys, which is a great saving for a speaker. It also has Google Assistant so no need for a remote, it can stay down the back of the sofa.

Buy now for £349 (save £150 or 30%)

16. Morphy Richards Accents 4-Slice Toaster and Kettle | £79.99 now £34.99 each from Currys (save £45 or 53%)

Morphy Richards appliances are currently offered in the Currys Black Friday sales and you can get the stylish Accents toaster and Accents kettle for £34.99 each, as both have had their prices slashed by 53%. That means you can get the matching pair for less than just one of the appliances would usually cost. The toaster has four slots along with a defrost and reheat function while the kettle has a 1.5-litre capacity and 360-degree rotational base. Both come with a two-year guarantee included.

Buy toaster now for £34.99 (save £45 or 53%)

Buy kettle now for £34.99 (save £45 or 53%)

17. Samsung 4K QE49Q85TATXXU 49-inch Smart QLED TV with Voice Assistant | £1,299 now £899 from Currys (save £400 or 31%)

Thanks to its Quantum Processor technology, this Samsung TV upscales everything you watch into 4K in real-time, even if it wasn’t filmed in 4K. This display is backed by Adaptive Sound for creating yet an even more immersive experience. Fans of catch-up? Bixby, Alex and Google Assistant are among its Smart TV trimmings.

Buy now for £899 (save £400 or 31%) (store collection only)

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! This Price Match promotion has been used in conjunction with Black Friday over the last few years – if you find your product cheaper at any major retailer Currys will match the price. Better yet, this promise applies seven days after your purchase!

So there’s no mad rush to snag a deal – feel free to peruse our deals at your own pace. Just make sure you have evidence! You can get a price match before you buy by filling out their online form, or get the difference refunded if you find it cheaper elsewhere afterwards through their webchat service.

How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals

Bookmark this page – we will be continually updating this page over Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales.

we will be continually updating this page over Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales. Create a wishlist – there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed.

– there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed. Check the price – it’s worth checking prices beforehand, so you know just how good a deal you’re getting come Black Friday.

