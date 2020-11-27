Chromebooks are seeing huge discounts for Black Friday – save £200 on Chromebook Flip
Looking for a Chromebook Flip on sale for Black Friday? We've got you covered with £200 savings at John Lewis and Amazon.
Black Friday is on and as expected, there are plenty of opportunities to save on the latest tech across the UK’s largest retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.
Chromebooks are characterised by using the Chrome OS operating system from Google and the latest incarnations by brands like ASUS have earned a reputation for being both versatile and powerful. The 256GB Chromebook Flip (C436FA-E10097) is seeing a 20% discount at both John Lewis and Amazon, with the former offering the lowest price of £799. Featuring a flip touch-screen, it’s a great choice for movie-lovers, making presentations and students.
Not only that, in true John Lewis fashion you’ll also receive up to £20 off the marked price of Microsoft 365 Personal or Microsoft 365 Family with the discount code, M365SAVE20 at checkout.
Variations of the offer can be redeemed if you are a student or business with an alternative code, MSOFFICE20 so check the terms and conditions to find the best fit for your needs.
We’ll be updating this page regularly right across Cyber Monday so check back regularly for all the latest and best Chromebook Black Friday deals.
Best Chromebook Black Friday Black Friday deals
- 20% off Chromebooks at Amazon
- 20% off Chromebooks at John Lewis
- Save up to £140 on Chromebooks at Very
- Save up to £100 on Chromebooks at Currys
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Touchscreen Laptop deals
-
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA-E10097, 256GB |
£999£799 at John Lewis (save £200 or 20%)
-
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, 256GB |
£999£799 (save £200 or 20%)
-
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA-E10097, 256GB |
£999.99£799.99 at Amazon (save £200 or 20%)
HP Chromebook X360 14c-ca0003na 14-inch HD Touch-screen Laptop deals
-
HP Chromebook X360 14c-ca0003na 14-inch HD Touch-screen |
£499£399 at Amazon (save £100 or 20%)
-
HP Chromebook X360 14c-ca0003na 14-inch HD Touch-screen and 20% off Microsoft 365 |
£499£399 at John Lewis (save £100 or 20%)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Touchscreen Laptop deals
-
ASUS C434TA-A10041 Chromebook 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop, 120GB RAM |
£801.99£649.99 at Amazon (save £152 or 19%)
-
ASUS Flip C434 Chromebook 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop, 128GB |
£799£649 at Currys (save £150 or 18%)
-
ASUS C434 M3-8100Y Chromebook 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop, 4GB RAM |
£499.99£449.99 at Amazon (save £49.01 or 10%)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA 64GB 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop deals
-
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA 64GB 14-inch |
£499£399 at John Lewis (save £100 or 20%)
More Chromebook deals
-
ASUS Chromebook C433TA-AJ0005 Laptop |
£499£400 at Very (save £90 or 19%)
-
ACER Chromebook 714 CB714-1W Laptop |
£519£399 at Very (save £120 or 23%)
-
ASUS Chromebook C434TA – A10080 Laptop |
£599£459.99 at Very (save £140 or 23%
-
ASUS Chromebook C223NA Laptop |
£229.99£199 at Amazon (save £30.99 or 13%)
-
LENOVO IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook |
£429£399.99 at Currys (save £30 or 6%)
-
LENOVO S340 Chromebook |
£249£229 at Currys (save £20 or 8%)
-
HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook |
£599£499 at Currys (save £100 or 16%)
