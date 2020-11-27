Accessibility Links

Chromebooks are seeing huge discounts for Black Friday – save £200 on Chromebook Flip

Looking for a Chromebook Flip on sale for Black Friday? We've got you covered with £200 savings at John Lewis and Amazon.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434TA-AI0041 14-inch FHD Touchscreen

Black Friday is on and as expected, there are plenty of opportunities to save on the latest tech across the UK’s largest retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.

Chromebooks are characterised by using the Chrome OS operating system from Google and the latest incarnations by brands like ASUS have earned a reputation for being both versatile and powerful. The 256GB Chromebook Flip (C436FA-E10097) is seeing a 20% discount at both John Lewis and Amazon, with the former offering the lowest price of £799. Featuring a flip touch-screen, it’s a great choice for movie-lovers, making presentations and students.

Not only that, in true John Lewis fashion you’ll also receive up to £20 off the marked price of Microsoft 365 Personal or Microsoft 365 Family with the discount code, M365SAVE20 at checkout.

Variations of the offer can be redeemed if you are a student or business with an alternative code, MSOFFICE20 so check the terms and conditions to find the best fit for your needs.

We’ll be updating this page regularly right across Cyber Monday so check back regularly for all the latest and best Chromebook Black Friday deals.

Best Chromebook Black Friday Black Friday deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Touchscreen Laptop deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA-E10097

HP Chromebook X360 14c-ca0003na 14-inch HD Touch-screen Laptop deals

Black Friday Laptop Deals John Lewis Asus Chromebook

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Touchscreen Laptop deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434TA-AI0041 14-inch FHD Touchscreen

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA 64GB 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA, Intel Core M3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 14-inch Full HD, Silver

More Chromebook deals

Chromebook C433TA-AJ0005 Intel Core M3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC SSD, 14 inch Full HD Laptop - Grey, Very

Read more on Black Friday

For more great deals and discounts to look out for during the Black Friday sales, have a look our round-ups of all the best offers available.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

