Chromebooks are seeing huge discounts for Black Friday – save £200 on Chromebook Flip

Black Friday is on and as expected, there are plenty of opportunities to save on the latest tech across the UK’s largest retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.

Chromebooks are characterised by using the Chrome OS operating system from Google and the latest incarnations by brands like ASUS have earned a reputation for being both versatile and powerful. The 256GB Chromebook Flip (C436FA-E10097) is seeing a 20% discount at both John Lewis and Amazon, with the former offering the lowest price of £799. Featuring a flip touch-screen, it’s a great choice for movie-lovers, making presentations and students.

Not only that, in true John Lewis fashion you’ll also receive up to £20 off the marked price of Microsoft 365 Personal or Microsoft 365 Family with the discount code, M365SAVE20 at checkout.

Variations of the offer can be redeemed if you are a student or business with an alternative code, MSOFFICE20 so check the terms and conditions to find the best fit for your needs.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA 64GB 14-inch | £499 £399 at John Lewis (save £100 or 20%)

