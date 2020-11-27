CDKeys Black Friday sale goes live with up to 90% off games including Cyberpunk 2077

The busiest day of the sales calendar is here, and the internet is bursting with incredible Black Friday deals.

Advertisement

While major retailers like Currys, Very and Argos battle it out over the cost of sought-after consoles and games, CDKeys has launched sweeping series of deals across its PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC titles – with savings running as high as 90%.

If you’re on the hunt for a PS4 console, you won’t find it at CDKeys. Instead, head to either Argos or Currys PC World, where it’s in stock for £249. Read on for our pick of the best discounts in the CDKeys Black Friday sale.

Best CDKeys Black Friday deals

CDKeys sells both actual deliverable games, as well as digital-download versions. It’s in the latter category that we’re seeing those mammoth 80-90% savings right now. While the PS4 edition of FIFA 21 is on sale at CDKeys, it would be remiss of us not to direct you to its cheapest seller online, which is Amazon where it now costs just £32.99.

One game we’re particularly happy to see included in the sale is Cyberpunk 2077 for both the PC and Xbox One, and that’s mainly because it hasn’t even been released yet. After a couple of delays, the dystopian neo-noir is finally due to land on 10th December. We suspect these prices won’t be that generous at that point, so if you want to pre-order, best be quick about it.

PS4 deals

Xbox One deals

Nintendo Switch deals

PC deals

For more offers, read our Black Friday PS4 deals, Black Friday Nintendo Switch and Black Friday video game deals pages. We’ve also find Black Friday gaming chair offers, so you can sit back and get comfy.

Read more on Black Friday

Feeling the pressure today? Make your deal-hunting easier by taking a look through our brand and retailer pages. We’re keeping them up-to-date with all the latest discounts and offers.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.