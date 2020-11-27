CDKeys Black Friday sale goes live with up to 90% off games including Cyberpunk 2077
Here are our top picks from CDKeys' Black Friday sale. There are savings of up to 90% on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC titles - don't miss out.
The busiest day of the sales calendar is here, and the internet is bursting with incredible Black Friday deals.
While major retailers like Currys, Very and Argos battle it out over the cost of sought-after consoles and games, CDKeys has launched sweeping series of deals across its PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC titles – with savings running as high as 90%.
If you’re on the hunt for a PS4 console, you won’t find it at CDKeys. Instead, head to either Argos or Currys PC World, where it’s in stock for £249. Read on for our pick of the best discounts in the CDKeys Black Friday sale.
Best CDKeys Black Friday deals
CDKeys sells both actual deliverable games, as well as digital-download versions. It’s in the latter category that we’re seeing those mammoth 80-90% savings right now. While the PS4 edition of FIFA 21 is on sale at CDKeys, it would be remiss of us not to direct you to its cheapest seller online, which is Amazon where it now costs just £32.99.
One game we’re particularly happy to see included in the sale is Cyberpunk 2077 for both the PC and Xbox One, and that’s mainly because it hasn’t even been released yet. After a couple of delays, the dystopian neo-noir is finally due to land on 10th December. We suspect these prices won’t be that generous at that point, so if you want to pre-order, best be quick about it.
PS4 deals
-
Fifa 21 |
£59.99£39.99 from CDKeys (save £20 or 33%, cheapest online at Amazon)
-
Apex Legends – Lifeline Addition |
£17.99£8.99 from CDKeys (save £9 or 50%)
-
Fortnite Bomber Skin + 500 V Bucks |
£69.99£39.99 from CDKeys (save £30 or 42%)
-
Fortnite Neo Versa + 2000 V Bucks |
£59.99£12.99 (save £47 or 78%)
Xbox One deals
-
Cyberpunk 2077 |
£69.99£54.99 from CDKeys (save £15 or 21%)
-
Minecraft (digital download)|
£26.79£4.99 from CDKeys (save £21.80 or 81%)
-
Forza Horizon 4 (digital code) |
£49.99£29.99 from CDKeys (save £20 or 40%)
-
Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition |
£49.99£19.99 from CDKeys (save £30 or 60%)
-
Assassins Creed Unity |
£39.99£3.99 from CDKeys (save £36)
Nintendo Switch deals
-
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch |
£59.99£37.99 from CDKeys (save £22 or 36%)
-
Fortnite Wildcat bundle |
£179.99£69.99 from CDKeys (save £110 or 61%)
-
Fortnite: Darkfire bundle |
£59.99£34.99 from CDKeys (save £25 or 41%)
PC deals
-
Cyberpunk 2077 |
£49.99£37.49 from CDKeys (save £12.50 or 25%)
-
Grand Theft Auto V 5 : Premium Edition |
£ 49.99£6.99 from CDKeys (save £43 or 86%)
-
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn (digital download) |
£54.99£4.99 from CDKeys (save £50 or 90%)
-
F1 2020 |
£44.99£13.99 from CDKeys (save £31 or 68%)
-
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order |
£54.99£14.99 from CDKeys (save £40 or 72%)
For more offers, read our Black Friday PS4 deals, Black Friday Nintendo Switch and Black Friday video game deals pages. We’ve also find Black Friday gaming chair offers, so you can sit back and get comfy.
