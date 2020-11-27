Carphone Warehouse Black Friday 2020: get 60GB of data (instead of 6GB) on the iPhone 11 with latest deal

It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you love seeking out a bargain. With Black Friday deals now finally here Carphone Warehouse is a great place to go if you want to nab yourself a great deal on a new phone.

Advertisement

Carphone Warehouse already had a rather generous early ‘THE WAIT IS OVER!’ sale – but the wait is well and truly over now that the full-on official Black Friday sale is finally here. As well as giving customers free next day delivery, highlights include many plans offering 9x data for a huge 54GB, free gifts such as the Nintendo Switch and the iPhone 11 64GB for £30 a month and £99 upfront.

We’ve rounded up the best deals if you want to skip the late November rush. Keep checking this page for all the most up to date Carphone Warehouse deals over Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Best Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals

Black Friday is officially here and there are plenty of mobile deals to be had. Here are the best Carphone Warehouse deals available right now:

Phones with free gifts

Carphone Warehouse has some great bundles as part of its Black Friday sale – including the likes of free Nintendo Switches and PS5 games:

iPhone

You can get a free year of Apple TV+ when you buy a new iPhone:

Samsung

There are also discounts on SIM-free Samsung models, too:

Google Pixel

There are some decent offers on SIM-free Google models, too:

Huawei

Discounts can also be found on SIM-free models:

Sony

There are SIM-free deals, too:

SIM-only

What to look for at Carphone Warehouse this year

You’ll see similar Black Friday phone deals from last year. Deals in the past have included a free console, a subscription to any number of streaming services, and sometimes just a hefty discount. Carphone Warehouse has a habit of pulling out all the stops to try and offer better savings than their competitors and that was apparent last year with offers like a free Nintendo Switch.

5G truly hit the mainstream this year with widespread support from all the new releases, so look out for 5G capable phones and sims for ultra-fast data speeds.

With the release of the new budget iPhone SE earlier this year, expect to see some uncommonly low prices for a newly released iPhone.

If you’d rather not shell out for a brand new model then there will still be plenty of deals available – last year there were discounts on phones going back as far as the iPhone 8 so this could be a great time to try and get hold of an older model that you have had your eye on.

Carphone Warehouse launched early deals alongside a clearance online sale ahead of the main Black Friday sales, which have now well and truly kicked off.

You can shop Carphone Warehouse through Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too.

How much is delivery from Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse offers free next day delivery seven days a week. They also give you a one-hour delivery window and let you track your delivery on your smartphone! You can find out more about Carphone Warehouse’s delivery options here. Deliveries will be contact-free – you can find out more about their coronavirus precautions here.

Does Carphone Warehouse offer discounts?

Carphone Warehouse offers discounts to students through Student Beans which includes an offer to get the iPhone SE 64GB for £29 month with 25GB data on EE. There are almost always discounts to be found – just not quite as good as they are in sale periods.

When is Black Friday?

Right now! Black Friday falls on 27th November this year, the day after US Thanksgiving as per tradition and the discounts extend right over the weekend into the following Monday, known was Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is on 30th November this year and tech retailers such as Carphone Warehouse are likely to have great Cyber Monday deals: you can see more in our Black Friday vs Cyber Monday guide. Whichever one you choose as your sale day of choice, you will not be short on savings to find.

Read more on Black Friday

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We are constantly updating our pages with the latest news and deals from our experts over Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.