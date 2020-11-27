Black Friday gaming chair deals – best offers on AROZZI Monza, ADX Race19 and more
These are the best gaming chair deals you don't want to miss on Black Friday.
The big day is finally here and that means savings and Black Friday deals to be found on a huge range of different products from almost every major retailer.
And gaming chairs are part of the offers this year too which is great timing seeing as the next-generation of gaming has arrived with the recent releases of both the Xbox Series X and the PS5. Those who have the latest consoles will want to be able to game in comfort and a gaming chair is a great way to do it, especially when they are cheaper than normal!
£60 can be saved on the HYPERX Blast Gaming Chair which takes its amazing chair under the £200 mark while the AROZZI Monza Gaming Chair has £50 off it right now at Currys. That’s not the only offers on gaming chairs right now though, we’ve rounded up a few more Black Friday gaming chair deals to check out.
Black Friday gaming chair deals
Currys PC World has some great savings on AROZZI gaming chairs, some of the best in the business and a huge range available. Not only that, but they also have offers to be found on ADX and HyperX, two more companies that know how to make the perfect chair to game in.
HYPERX Blast Gaming Chair – Black & Red at Currys PC World|
£259£ 199 (Save £60 or 23%)
AROZZI Monza Gaming Chair – Red & Black at Currys PC World |
£150£ 100 (Save £50 or 33%)
ADX ACHAIR19 Gaming Chair – Black & Grey at Currys PC World |
£120£80 (Save £40 or 33%)
AROZZI Verona V2 Gaming Chair – Black at Currys PC World |
£200£150 (Save £50 or 25%)
ADX Race19 Gaming Chair |
£150£130 (save £20 or 13%)
Pay Argos a visit and they have many gaming chairs in stock- with some great ones on offer right now on the X Rocker range.
X Rocker Esport Pro Stereo Audio Gaming Chair with Subwoofer|
£149.99£99.99 (Save £60 or 33%)
X Rocker Covert Dark Ops 2.1 Wireless Audio Gaming Chair |
£199.99£169.99 (Save £30 or 15%)
X Rocker Evo Pro 2.1 Audio Neo Fibre LED Gaming Chair |
£239.99£199.99 (Save £40 or 17%)
Head on over to Very now and they have the PlaySeat range on offer with savings of up to £25. More than just a gaming chair, the PlaySeats are ideal for those of you that love your racing games and extra parts can be purchased to kit you out like you are really in the driver’s seat.
Playseat Evolution Black at Very |
£259.99£ 234.99 (Save £25 or 9%)
Playseat Evolution Alcantara at Very |
£279.99£ 234.99 (Save £45 or 16%)
