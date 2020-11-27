AO Black Friday deals 2020: best offers as sale goes live, from TVs to washing machines

It is that time of year again where we can all look to bag a bargain and AO (let’s go) is not missing out on the Black Friday deals. From coffee machines to washing machines and brand new TV’s, AO are a great place to go to find a multitude of things many of which are part of the sale!

Advertisement

AO also carried out its own study which concluded Black Friday is Britain’s favourite sale event. Nearly 20% of Brits also admitted to using the sales to do all their Christmas shopping. Well, good news for those 20%! The day itself has arrived and sales are set to last all weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Some of the best AO Black Friday deals so far include a saving of £150 on the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology IZ201UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and a decent £100 discount on the Samsung Serif QE49LS01TA 49″ Smart HDR 4K Ultra HD QLED TV.

If that wasn’t enough, AO also offers a price match promise, free delivery, and a 100-day returns policy all included with your purchases, so there’ll be no buyers’ regret this time. They’ve also begun their sought-after discount codes – you can save £100 when you spend over £999 on large appliances with the code BFSAVE100.

The online appliance experts also regularly offer great savings and discounts, even outside of events like Black Friday – here are our top picks.

Best AO Black Friday deals: quick links

AO.com’s Black Friday sale is here, and there are discounts available on everything from TVs to coffee machines to vacuum cleaners. These are our top picks:

Best AO Black Friday Deals

AO Black Friday TV Deals

AO currently has up to £500 off Samsung TVs, with some great models up for grabs. As well as being smart TVs, many offer built-in virtual assistants such as Alexa, 100% colour volume, and 4K upscaling in real-time with Quantum 4K processors. Better yet, each model in the deal comes with 50% cashback on Samsung soundbar when bought with one of these TVs. According to Statista, Samsung was deemed the most popular TV brand in the UK last year, followed by LG and Panasonic.

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on LG TVs

Save on Sony, Toshiba and Philips TVs

AO Black Friday white goods and appliance deals

Truly living up to its name, AO is one of the best places to go for white goods and their Black Friday deals have slashed hundreds off the prices:

What to expect from AO this Black Friday

AO launched its Black Friday deals early this year. The retailer is always a solid place to turn to for appliances and, in the past, they have had decent discounts on washing machines, fridge freezers, stand mixers, vacuum cleaners, and much, much more.

This year looks to be much the same, with the addition of some great tech deals available now. Last year saw some great TV and console bargains in particular, as well as laptops, tablets, and smart speakers. PS4 and Xbox One consoles will likely see rock-bottom prices now the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S are out, as well as the latest Amazon Echo range. Better yet, delivery is free on AO provided you can wait a few days!

Last year AO used discount codes for additional savings – and this year you can get £100 off when you spend £999 on large appliances with the code BFSAVE100.

Tips for shopping AO Black Friday deals

Keep an eye on AO’s website – The AO Black Friday sale is now live to keep an eye on their website for the latest deals.

The AO Black Friday sale is now live to keep an eye on their website for the latest deals. Create a wish list – There’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but knowing what you really need in advance will allow you to snag the best deal in time and prevent you from getting distracted.

There’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but knowing what you really need in advance will allow you to snag the best deal in time and prevent you from getting distracted. Check prices early – Checking prices of your desired product ahead of Black Friday will let you know just how good the deals really are.

Checking prices of your desired product ahead of Black Friday will let you know just how good the deals really are. Bookmark this page – We will be continuously updating our Black Friday pages over the weekend, grouping all the best deal in one place with all the latest news, advice and flash offers.

Does AO.com’s price match work on Black Friday?

Yes, much like Currys PC World, AO offers price match across all UK retailers. Make sure you have your evidence – a link, a screengrab, the website name – then simply give AO a call on 0330 324 9222 and they’ll refund the difference.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Not sure where to start hunting for deals? Why not take a look through our dedicated Black Friday deals pages below – you can search by retailer and brand.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We are constantly updating our pages with the latest news and deals from our experts over Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.